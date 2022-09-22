Nintendo is releasing the first Mario movie trailer next month

Nintendo and animation studio Illumination will be debuting the first teaser trailer for the upcoming Mario movie on October 6th at New York Comic Con.
We don’t know exactly what to expect from the trailer yet, but fingers crossed that we’ll finally get to hear Chris Pratt’s Mario voice.
The movie, which was delayed from a holiday 2022 release to April 7th, 2023, has an absolutely wild cast. In addition to Pratt, it includes:
- Anya Taylor-Joy as Peach
- Charlie Day as Luigi
- Jack Black as Bowser
- Keegan-Michael Key as Toad
- Seth Rogen as Donkey Kong
- Kevin Michael Richardson as Kamek
- Fred Armisen as Cranky Kong
- Sebastian Maniscalco as Spike
- And Charles Martinet, who has voiced Mario and other characters in many Mario games, will be voicing “surprise cameos”
With Nintendo recently announcing plans to acquire a CG production company that it will rename to “Nintendo Pictures,” the Mario movie may not be the only animated adaptation we can look forward to.