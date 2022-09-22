Skip to main content
The VergeThe Verge logo.The Verge homepage
The VergeThe Verge logo.

Nintendo is releasing the first Mario movie trailer next month

Nintendo is releasing the first Mario movie trailer next month

/

“Here we go!” — presumably something Chris Pratt, who stars as Mario, will be saying

By Jay Peters / @jaypeters

|

Share this story

Chris Pratt’s black and white headshot is behind a small notice saying that he will be starring as Mario in the Mario movie.
Did you know Chris Pratt will also be starring in a new Garfield movie?
Image: Nintendo

Nintendo and animation studio Illumination will be debuting the first teaser trailer for the upcoming Mario movie on October 6th at New York Comic Con.

We don’t know exactly what to expect from the trailer yet, but fingers crossed that we’ll finally get to hear Chris Pratt’s Mario voice.

The movie, which was delayed from a holiday 2022 release to April 7th, 2023, has an absolutely wild cast. In addition to Pratt, it includes:

  • Anya Taylor-Joy as Peach
  • Charlie Day as Luigi
  • Jack Black as Bowser
  • Keegan-Michael Key as Toad
  • Seth Rogen as Donkey Kong
  • Kevin Michael Richardson as Kamek
  • Fred Armisen as Cranky Kong
  • Sebastian Maniscalco as Spike
  • And Charles Martinet, who has voiced Mario and other characters in many Mario games, will be voicing “surprise cameos”

With Nintendo recently announcing plans to acquire a CG production company that it will rename to “Nintendo Pictures,” the Mario movie may not be the only animated adaptation we can look forward to.

Related

More from Gaming

Today’s Storystream

Feed refreshed An hour ago ..and we’re going to need some extra snow days, too

A
Andrew J. HawkinsAn hour ago
Tesla recalls 1.1 million vehicles to prevent drivers from getting pinched by the windows.

The issue is that the windows would not recognize certain objects while closing, which could result in “a pinching injury to the occupant.” It’s a pretty enormous recall, covering some 2017-2022 Model 3, 2020-2021 Model Y, and 2021-2022 Model S and Model X vehicles.

Tesla said it would issue a fix via an over-the-air software update. Notably, nobody has been been injured or killed by Tesla’s ravenous windows, but I wouldn’t recommend sticking your fingers in there just to see what happens.


A
External Link
Adi RobertsonTwo hours ago
Congress is trying to make Google pay news outlets for links again.

The controversial Journalism Competition and Preservation Act — which would let news publishers negotiate payments for being linked by sites like Google — suffered a setback earlier this month thanks to a surprise Ted Cruz amendment trying to limit the platforms’ moderation options. After some negotiations between Cruz and sponsor Amy Klobuchar, it’s back for markup today, and it’s got critics even more worried than before.


Klobuchar’s Link Tax Is Back… And Somehow Even Worse? Helps Trumpist Grifters Get Free Money & No Moderation From Google

[Techdirt]

Apple

Apple AirPods Pro (second-gen) review: same look, better everything else

Chris Welch1:00 PM UTC
Gaming

Watch president Lil Nas X’s video for Star Walkin’

Ash Parrish25 minutes ago
Apple

Zendure’s 100W SuperTank Pro battery is $75 off for Verge readers

Antonio G. Di Benedetto27 minutes ago
Policy

The US officially commits to global pact to drop planet-heating refrigerants

Justine Calma38 minutes ago

Must Reads

  1. How platforms turn boring

    Russell BrandomSep 22

  2. Yale’s new keypad locks are smaller and smarter

    Jennifer Pattison TuohySep 22

  3. Google’s more affordable Chromecast HD is available today for $30

    Chris WelchSep 22

  4. We’re in a golden age for skateboarding games

    Andrew WebsterSep 22

  5. This RTX 4090 is so ridiculous it needs a ‘Dark Obelisk’ RGB support stick

    Tom WarrenSep 22

Apple

How to record audio on a MacBook

Monica Chin52 minutes ago
Gaming

videogamedunkey launches an indie game publishing company

Ash ParrishTwo hours ago
A
External Link
Adi RobertsonTwo hours ago
Twitter asks a court to make its whistleblower reveal if he contacted Elon Musk.

The Delaware Court of Chancery has issued another couple decisions in the fast-upcoming Twitter v. Musk trial. It’s letting Musk add allegations that Twitter whistleblower Peiter “Mudge” Zatko received a $7.75 million payout from the company. Meanwhile, it punted on a Twitter request for details about whether Musk or his associates knew about Zatko’s whistleblower claims before he took them public — Twitter and Musk’s lawyers will fight that out in a September 27th hearing.


Delaware Court of Chancery Order

[DocumentCloud]

Gaming

We’re in a golden age for skateboarding games

Andrew WebsterTwo hours ago

Welcome to the new Verge

Revolutionizing the media with blog posts

Nilay PatelSep 13
Tech

Luka Dončić has been turned into a MetaHuman

Jay PetersTwo hours ago

Tech

See all Tech
R
Richard LawlerTwo hours ago
Green light.

And we’re back! You may have noticed a review of the new AirPods Pros, and the TikTok vs. Facebook battle heads to the metaverse thanks to this Pico 4 VR headset that lines up against the Meta Quest Pro.

Still, the sneakiest news of the morning might be this tidbit from Chris Welch’s update on the $30 Chromecast HD — the new device already runs Android 12, and the 4K model will get an update “in the near future.”


A close-up of the Pico 4 headset
Image: Pico
Policy

Hacking gang sends ransom demand to LA school district

Corin Faife1:07 PM UTC
Tech

DJI’s new smartphone gimbal aims to get you filming quicker than ever

Jon Porter1:00 PM UTC
Smart Home

Yale’s new keypad locks are smaller and smarter

Jennifer Pattison Tuohy1:00 PM UTC
Google

Google’s more affordable Chromecast HD is available today for $30

Chris Welch1:00 PM UTC
Tech

ByteDance’s new Pico headset is a Quest 2 competitor for Europe and Asia

Adi Robertson1:00 PM UTC

Podcasts

  1. Today on The Vergecast: GTA, TikTok, and iPhones.

    David PierceSep 21

  2. I tried replacing Google with TikTok, and it worked better than I thought

    David PierceSep 21

  3. Can software simplify the supply chain? Ryan Petersen thinks so

    Nilay PatelSep 20

  4. Music labels are incorporating old songs into new songs to trigger your nostalgia.

    Alex CranzSep 19

  5. Will the future of music sound a lot like the past?

    Alex CranzSep 19

See all Podcasts
Apps

How platforms turn boring

Russell Brandom12:47 PM UTC
D
External Link
David Pierce12:29 PM UTC
Have you seen any edited tweets yet?

Twitter’s edit button is live to a small group of users, Bloomberg says — “a subset of a subset” — and has been for about 24 hours. I haven’t seen any yet, though, and the option’s not in my Twitter Blue settings either. So keep an eye out, and let us know if you come across the mythical edited tweet!


Twitter Edit Button: Why Its Rollout Has Been So Quiet

[Bloomberg.com]

Gaming

This RTX 4090 is so ridiculous it needs a ‘Dark Obelisk’ RGB support stick

Tom Warren12:10 PM UTC
J
Jess Weatherbed12:01 PM UTC
The James Webb telescope has snapped this ghostly image of Neptune’s rings.

NASA describes the image as the clearest view of Neptune’s rings in over 30 years, some of which haven't been detected since Voyager 2’s flyby in 1989. Webb was also able to capture seven of Neptune’s 14 known moons, with Triton appearing so bright it almost looks like a star.

The Ice Giant appeared deep blue in images previously taken by the Hubble space telescope due to methane in its atmosphere, but these images using the Webb telescope’s Near-Infrared Camera give it an altogether more ethereal look.


James Webb image of Neptune and Triton
That ‘star’ on the left is actually Triton, Neptunes largest moon. And see those bright streaks and patches on the planet? Those are methane-ice clouds reflecting sunlight.
Image: Nasa
Tech

This new turntable can play music directly to a Sonos system

Chris Welch12:00 PM UTC

Most Popular

  1. Apple Watch Ultra review: an aspirational debut

    Victoria SongSep 21

  2. I tried replacing Google with TikTok, and it worked better than I thought

    David PierceSep 21

  3. Logitech’s G Cloud Gaming Handheld arrives in October for $349.99

    Tom WarrenSep 21

  4. Apple AirPods Pro (second-gen) review: same look, better everything else

    Chris WelchSep 22

  5. Dozens of civil rights groups are calling on Amazon and MGM to cancel Ring Nation reality show

    Charles Pulliam-MooreSep 20

Tech

Meta ordered to pay Voxer $175 million for violating live-streaming patents

Jess Weatherbed11:10 AM UTC
R
Twitter
Richard Lawler4:05 AM UTC
If you can’t launch Xbox games, try restarting your system (again).

I don’t know if the latest Xbox glitch has anything to do with the September update that brought a new library view and RGB effects on Elite 2 gamepads earlier today, but many gamers have had problems with games that refuse to launch.

This Xbox Support tweet from 11:18PM ET says they’ve released a fix, but to get it ASAP, you’ll need to restart — again.


Microsoft

Microsoft is redesigning Windows 11’s photos app again

Jay PetersSep 21
Google

Larry Page’s flying car startup Kitty Hawk is shutting down

Umar ShakirSep 21
Science

NASA loads Artemis I rocket with fuel in major troubleshooting test

Mary Beth GriggsSep 21
E
External Link
Elizabeth LopattoSep 21
Crypto tokens are just “decentralized Ponzi schemes,” says JP Morgan CEO Jamie Dimon.

Previously, Dimon has called Bitcoin “a fraud,” before deciding whoopsie, no, “The blockchain is real. You can have crypto yen and dollars and stuff like that.” Okay, babe, now please explain how the London Whale happened just one more time.


JPMorgan CEO Calls Crypto Tokens Like Bitcoin ‘Decentralized Ponzi Schemes’

[Bloomberg.com]

Reviews

See all Reviews
Google

Framework’s new Chromebook is upgradable and customizable

Monica ChinSep 21
J
Twitter
Jay PetersSep 21
Twitter has disclosed yet another security issue.

In some instances, accounts would remain logged in on mobile after a user voluntarily reset their password, according to a blog post. It’s not a great look for a company already under significant scrutiny for its security practices following explosive allegations from its former head of security.


E
Elizabeth LopattoSep 21
Meet the staffer behind Chancery Daily, a specialist publication that has been explaining Twitter v Musk.

“Chance,” one of the people behind the Chancery Daily Twitter account explains why the Delaware court is special. “Every little thing is going to be fought over in a $44 billion transaction, right?” Chance says. “Every little blessed thing.” If you were wondering how the Twitter v Musk sausage is made in Delaware’s Chancery Court, this is the inside-baseball podcast for you.


S
External Link
Sarah JeongSep 21
The real victims of Facebook catfish scams are the scammers, who have been human trafficked into scamming as a job.

Extraordinary investigative work from Cambodian news outlet VOD, interviewing Indonesian migrant workers who were allegedly brought to Cambodia and set to work as pretend beautiful women who would like you to invest in their cryptocurrency platform.

The workers say they lived and worked in the same building, and that their personal phones were taken away; one said he was beaten and tased for a mistake. The workers were rescued after one of their siblings saw a “TikTok describing forced labor and detention” that made him suspicious of his sister’s working conditions — he eventually sought out an NGO that intervened.


Learning to Scam Under the Threat of Tasers

[VOD]

Google

Google’s making it even easier to remove your personal info from search

Mitchell ClarkSep 21
Apple

How to customize your iPhone’s app icons

Barbara KrasnoffSep 21

Science

See all Science
J
TikTok
Jay PetersSep 21
Turns out the Apple Watch Ultra is about the same size as a Fig Newton.

In a TikTok video, Victoria Song, who reviewed the Apple Watch Ultra, compared the large smartwatch to a bunch of common household objects, like an AirPods case and a stack of quarters. One of the closest comparisons? A Fig Newton.


@verge

Size matters — at least, seems like that's the approach Apple took when designing the Apple Watch Ultra. #applewatchultra #apple #techtok

♬ Canyons - Official Sound Studio
Deals

The best streaming service deals available right now

Sheena VasaniSep 21
Apps

TikTok’s BeReal clone app is gaining traction outside the US

Mia SatoSep 21

Creators

See all Creators