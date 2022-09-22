videogamedunkey launches an indie game publishing company

videogamedunkey, a popular YouTube video game reviewer with over 7 million subscribers, has decided to start his own indie game publishing company. No, none of these words are in the Bible, but it’s true — Dunkey’s now in the business of publishing games.
In the video, Dunkey said that over 11 years of honest and forthright reviewing has taught him what he needs to know to separate the video game wheat from the weak sauce chaff to bring to the public the very best in indie games. He asserted that through his channel, he put “millions of eyes” on indie darlings like Enter The Gungeon, Celeste, Hollow Knight, and Undertale — games that, without his endorsement, probably would have been just fine, but hey, every little bit helps right?
According to Dunkey, his new company Bigmode, represented by an adorable froggy mascot, will lend his not-to-be-taken-lightly seal of approval on the industry’s next indie hit. In his pitch to potential developers, he said, “I am not looking for creative control, but I do want to be involved. I’m sick of sitting on the sidelines waiting for great games to appear. I want to get in there and help make it happen.”
Dunkey encouraged interested developers at whatever stage in the development process to apply. However, according to the not-at-all-small print, games that implement NFTs or blockchain technology are not allowed. He’s also putting out a call to programmers, artists, and other video game professionals to share their portfolios as a part of a networking initiative to hook developers up with the people they need to succeed.
The video did seem to indicate that Dunkey will continue work on his channel, so don’t expect to see any less of his acerbic reviews any time soon. It’ll be a while before the first Bigmode game is released, but whatever it is, hopefully, it’ll be good.