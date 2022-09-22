videogamedunkey launches an indie game publishing company

Green light.

And we’re back! You may have noticed a review of the new AirPods Pros, and the TikTok vs. Facebook battle heads to the metaverse thanks to this Pico 4 VR headset that lines up against the Meta Quest Pro.

Still, the sneakiest news of the morning might be this tidbit from Chris Welch’s update on the $30 Chromecast HD — the new device already runs Android 12, and the 4K model will get an update “in the near future.”