Skip to main content
The VergeThe Verge logo.The Verge homepage
The VergeThe Verge logo.

Automatic emergency braking is not great at preventing crashes at normal speeds

Automatic emergency braking is not great at preventing crashes at normal speeds

/

AAA tested four vehicles equipped with AEB and found that the system failed to prevent the most common crashes at average speeds

By Andrew J. Hawkins / @andyjayhawk

|

Share this story

A test vehicle crashing into a dummy car.
AAA says the auto industry needs to update their testing protocols for AEB.
Image: AAA

Automatic emergency braking (AEB) is pretty good at preventing low-speed rear-end crashes but kind of sucks when vehicles are traveling at more normal speeds, according to new research from the American Automobile Association (AAA).

Starting September 2022, all new cars sold in the US are required to come standard with AEB, which uses forward-facing cameras and other sensors to automatically apply the brakes when a crash is imminent. The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety estimates that AEB may help prevent 28,000 crashes and 12,000 injuries by 2025.

Using four common vehicles, AAA wanted to put AEB to the test to see how it’s progressed since first rolling out to production vehicles nearly 20 years ago. What they found was not that great.

“Automatic Emergency Braking does well at tackling the limited task it was designed to do,” said Greg Brannon, director of AAA’s automotive engineering and industry relations, in a statement. “Unfortunately, that task was drawn up years ago, and regulator’s slow-speed crash standards haven’t evolved.”

“Automatic Emergency Braking does well at tackling the limited task it was designed to do”

The group selected four vehicles for testing, all of which came equipped with driver-assist features that include AEB: 2022 Chevrolet Equinox LT; 2022 Ford Explorer XLT; 2022 Honda CR-V Touring; and 2022 Toyota RAV4 LE.

AEB has proven itself useful over the years at reducing low-speed rear-end crashes, but AAA wanted to see how well it performs in two more common — and more deadly — crash scenarios: T-bones and left turns in front of oncoming vehicles. From 2016 to 2020, these two types of crashes accounted for nearly 40 percent of total fatalities in crashes involving two passenger vehicles in which the striking vehicle did not lose traction or leave the roadway before the collision.

The results were pretty dispiriting. In both the T-bones and left turns in front of an oncoming vehicle tests, AEB failed to prevent 100 percent of crashes staged by AAA. The system also failed to alert the driver and slow the vehicle’s speed. 

In rear-end collision testing, AEB performed a little better — as long as the speed was kept low. At 30mph, the system prevented 17 out of 20 crashes, or 85 percent. For the test runs that resulted in a crash, the impact speed was reduced by 86 percent. But at 40mph, AEB only prevented six out of 20 rear-end collisions, or 30 percent. For test runs that resulted in a crash, the impact speed was reduced by 62 percent.

This isn’t the first time that AAA has highlighted the shortcoming of automatic braking and other driver-assist features. A 2019 study by the group found that AEB was pretty terrible at preventing cars from running over dummy pedestrians at speeds of 20mph.

These studies will no doubt resonate with automakers that have made eliminating traffic crashes and fatalities a major goal. Meanwhile, regulators are pressuring the auto industry to do more to prevent reckless driving.

More from Tech

Today’s Storystream

Feed refreshed 6 minutes ago Alexa is better with buttons.

R
Twitter
Richard Lawler6 minutes ago
If you can’t launch Xbox games, try restarting your system (again).

I don’t know if the latest Xbox glitch has anything to do with the September update that brought a new library view and RGB effects on Elite 2 gamepads earlier today, but many gamers have had problems with games that refuse to launch.

This Xbox Support tweet from 11:18PM ET says they’ve released a fix, but to get it ASAP, you’ll need to restart — again.


E
External Link
Elizabeth LopattoSep 21
Crypto tokens are just “decentralized Ponzi schemes,” says JP Morgan CEO Jamie Dimon.

Previously, Dimon has called Bitcoin “a fraud,” before deciding whoopsie, no, “The blockchain is real. You can have crypto yen and dollars and stuff like that.” Okay, babe, now please explain how the London Whale happened just one more time.


JPMorgan CEO Calls Crypto Tokens Like Bitcoin ‘Decentralized Ponzi Schemes’

[Bloomberg.com]

Apple

Apple Watch Ultra review: an aspirational debut

Victoria SongSep 21
Microsoft

Microsoft is redesigning Windows 11’s photos app again

Jay PetersSep 21
Google

Larry Page’s flying car startup Kitty Hawk is shutting down

Umar ShakirSep 21
Science

NASA loads Artemis I rocket with fuel in major troubleshooting test

Mary Beth GriggsSep 21

Must Reads

  1. Microsoft announces a Surface event for October 12th

    Tom WarrenSep 21

  2. I tried replacing Google with TikTok, and it worked better than I thought

    David PierceSep 21

  3. Logitech’s G Cloud Gaming Handheld arrives in October for $349.99

    Tom WarrenSep 21

  4. Framework’s new Chromebook is upgradable and customizable

    Monica ChinSep 21

  5. Logitech’s new key light could almost pass for a regular desk lamp

    Jon PorterSep 21

Google

Framework’s new Chromebook is upgradable and customizable

Monica ChinSep 21
J
Twitter
Jay PetersSep 21
Twitter has disclosed yet another security issue.

In some instances, accounts would remain logged in on mobile after a user voluntarily reset their password, according to a blog post. It’s not a great look for a company already under significant scrutiny for its security practices following explosive allegations from its former head of security.


E
Elizabeth LopattoSep 21
Meet the staffer behind Chancery Daily, a specialist publication that has been explaining Twitter v Musk.

“Chance,” one of the people behind the Chancery Daily Twitter account explains why the Delaware court is special. “Every little thing is going to be fought over in a $44 billion transaction, right?” Chance says. “Every little blessed thing.” If you were wondering how the Twitter v Musk sausage is made in Delaware’s Chancery Court, this is the inside-baseball podcast for you.


S
External Link
Sarah JeongSep 21
The real victims of Facebook catfish scams are the scammers, who have been human trafficked into scamming as a job.

Extraordinary investigative work from Cambodian news outlet VOD, interviewing Indonesian migrant workers who were allegedly brought to Cambodia and set to work as pretend beautiful women who would like you to invest in their cryptocurrency platform.

The workers say they lived and worked in the same building, and that their personal phones were taken away; one said he was beaten and tased for a mistake. The workers were rescued after one of their siblings saw a “TikTok describing forced labor and detention” that made him suspicious of his sister’s working conditions — he eventually sought out an NGO that intervened.


Learning to Scam Under the Threat of Tasers

[VOD]

Welcome to the new Verge

Revolutionizing the media with blog posts

Nilay PatelSep 13
Google

Google’s making it even easier to remove your personal info from search

Mitchell ClarkSep 21

Tech

See all Tech
Apple

How to customize your iPhone’s app icons

Barbara KrasnoffSep 21
J
TikTok
Jay PetersSep 21
Turns out the Apple Watch Ultra is about the same size as a Fig Newton.

In a TikTok video, Victoria Song, who reviewed the Apple Watch Ultra, compared the large smartwatch to a bunch of common household objects, like an AirPods case and a stack of quarters. One of the closest comparisons? A Fig Newton.


@verge

Size matters — at least, seems like that's the approach Apple took when designing the Apple Watch Ultra. #applewatchultra #apple #techtok

♬ Canyons - Official Sound Studio
Deals

The best streaming service deals available right now

Sheena VasaniSep 21
Apps

TikTok’s BeReal clone app is gaining traction outside the US

Mia SatoSep 21
Tech

Instagram’s finally working on protecting users from unsolicited nude photos

Sheena VasaniSep 21
E
External Link
Elizabeth LopattoSep 21
The collapse of Three Arrows Capital has not put a dent in unsecured crypto lending.

And because crypto is a relatively “concentrated ecosystem,” there are systemic risks, S&P analyst Alex Birry tells Reuters. Which means the domino effect we saw this summer? That could absolutely happen again.


What crisis? High-stakes crypto lending looks here to stay

[Reuters]

Podcasts

  1. Today on The Vergecast: GTA, TikTok, and iPhones.

    David PierceSep 21

  2. I tried replacing Google with TikTok, and it worked better than I thought

    David PierceSep 21

  3. Can software simplify the supply chain? Ryan Petersen thinks so

    Nilay PatelSep 20

  4. Music labels are incorporating old songs into new songs to trigger your nostalgia.

    Alex CranzSep 19

  5. Will the future of music sound a lot like the past?

    Alex CranzSep 19

See all Podcasts
Gaming

Sega Dreamcast’s iconic memory card is making a (fundraised) comeback

Cameron FaulknerSep 21
Gaming

Microsoft is testing a way to mute the Xbox startup sound

Jay PetersSep 21
Apple

How to use Action mode on the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro

Allison JohnsonSep 21
C
Twitter
Corin FaifeSep 21
Iran blocks mobile internet and social media in an attempt to curb growing protests.

For days, Iran has been gripped by major protests after the death of 22 year old Mahsa Amini at the hands of the “morality police.” The latest data from NetBlocks shows how the regime is responding: by making it all but impossible to access Instagram and WhatsApp, some of the only major social media apps accessible in the country.


J
External Link
Jay PetersSep 21
Meta and Google’s definitely-not-layoffs prod employees to compete for new jobs.

Meta isn’t saying it’s laying off employees, but the WSJ reports department reorganizations are sending “a significant number of staffers” into a purgatory internally referred to as “the 30 day list” as they seek other jobs internally.

When Google cut half of the incubating projects within Area 120 last week, it gave people until January to find new jobs, a longer than usual window. 1,400 staffers petitioned for more time for internal job searches in the spring.


Meta and Google Are Cutting Staff. Just Don’t Mention Layoffs.

[WSJ]

Most Popular

  1. Apple Watch Ultra review: an aspirational debut

    Victoria SongSep 21

  2. Tesla Megapack battery fire is ‘fully controlled,’ shelter-in-place advisory lifted

    Umar ShakirSep 20

  3. Dozens of civil rights groups are calling on Amazon and MGM to cancel Ring Nation reality show

    Charles Pulliam-MooreSep 20

  4. Apple makes the battery indicator better in new iOS 16.1 beta

    Jay PetersSep 20

  5. Windows 11’s 2022 Update has something new for everyone

    Tom WarrenSep 20

Apple

How to automatically change your Slack status when you have a meeting

Sheena VasaniSep 21
Microsoft

Microsoft announces a Surface event for October 12th

Tom WarrenSep 21
D
David PierceSep 21
Today on The Vergecast: GTA, TikTok, and iPhones.

We tried to figure out what’s next for Grand Theft Auto after a huge leak, whether TikTok is the future of Google, and why Apple won’t just make a camera. It’s a fun Vergecast, available wherever podcasts are sold!


A
The Verge
Alex CranzSep 21
I regret to inform you that phones are not good for cloud gaming.

Logitech announced the G Cloud Gaming Handheld earlier today. The new device comes with apps for some of the biggest cloud gaming services pre-installed, and you may be wondering what the point of it is when we all have very powerful phones with great screens. Don’t worry, I answered this question months ago when I wrote about just how bad phones are for serious cloud gaming! I cannot wait until we can run this thing through its paces and see if it gives us the cloud gaming hardware we need.


The phone is terrible for cloud gaming

Alex CranzJul 4
A
External Link
Adi RobertsonSep 21
I need to see Deathloop’s new, longer ending.

Deathloop’s perfunctory endings were a weak spot in a game full of great ideas, so I’m intrigued to hear that on top of new weapons and trinkets, the Goldenloop update contains an enigmatic “extended ending.” I’m not sure what that means, but it’s enough to make me consider booting the game up again. Besides, I could murder Aleksis much more elegantly this time.


Everything coming in Deathloop’s big Goldenloop update

[Polygon]

Podcasts

I tried replacing Google with TikTok, and it worked better than I thought

David PierceSep 21

Reviews

See all Reviews
D
External Link
Dan SeifertSep 21
Here come the Dynamic Island clones.

It’s no secret that once Apple does something, the industry tends to follow, so it’s not much of a surprise that we’re already seeing Dynamic Island clones materialize. Last week we saw MIUI (the Android-based software on Xiaomi phones) themers incorporate Dynamic Island-like ideas into their software, and today 9to5Google reports that Redmi is asking its fans to come up with ideas for what a “Redmi Island” could look like. Apparently Redmi wants to use to display alerts like incoming calls, notifications, and more.
Sure sounds familiar.


Android might get its own version of Apple's Dynamic Island if Realme get its way

[9to5Google]

Gaming

A hacker used 2K Games’ support desk to send gamers malware

Corin FaifeSep 21
A
External Link
Andrew J. HawkinsSep 21
Tesla is buzzing with robot fever.

Elon Musk’s company is getting ready to debut its supposedly not-fake humanoid robot, Optimus, during its “AI Day” event September 30th. What evidence do we have that it won’t just be another a person in a spandex robot costume doing an extremely awkward dance? There have been meetings! And job postings! And Elon tweeted that there may be a working prototype! Look, this will either be a major breakthrough in the field of robotics or a spectacular flop. But considering Musk has already solved the problem of self-driving cars, I’m inclined to— what’s that? [touches earpiece] I’m being told he hasn’t solved the problem of self-driving cars? And that humanoid robots could prove even more difficult? Oh well, then bring on the spandex dancers I guess.


Elon Musk faces skeptics as Tesla gets ready to unveil 'Optimus' robot

[Reuters]

Gaming

Logitech’s G Cloud Gaming Handheld arrives in October for $349.99

Tom WarrenSep 21
Tech

Logitech’s new key light could almost pass for a regular desk lamp

Jon PorterSep 21
Gaming

The new Astro A30 headset can pull in audio from three gadgets at once

Cameron FaulknerSep 21

Science

See all Science
Gaming

Logitech’s G Fits can mold their ear tips to deliver made-for-you sound

Cameron FaulknerSep 21
N
Twitter
Nilay PatelSep 21
I cannot stop laughing at Trombone Champ.

You have to watch this video, and PC Gamer’s writeup is also great.

Accuracy and timing determine how well you play, with little words popping up to tell you how you’re doing. Words like Perfecto! Or Nice! If you’re sucking, as I typically do, you’ll get a Meh or sometimes a Nasty, which is maybe the funniest word to use to describe someone playing a trombone poorly.


Policy

Your car should be able to tell if you’re too drunk or impaired to drive, NTSB says

Andrew J. HawkinsSep 21

Creators

See all Creators