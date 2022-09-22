DJI’s new smartphone gimbal aims to get you filming quicker than ever

DJI has just announced the latest model in its lineup of smartphone gimbals, the Osmo Mobile 6. Like its predecessors, it’s designed to stabilize videos and photos taken with phones, but it features a new wheel control to make zooming and focusing easier and a status panel to show the gimbal’s battery life at a glance.
But perhaps the most interesting new feature is one that DJI is calling “Quick Launch.” It’s only available when using the gimbal with iPhones, but the idea is that the accessory can automatically generate a push notification to quickly launch the DJI camera app when it detects that a phone has been mounted. When combined with the magnetic mount introduced with the Osmo Mobile 4, it should help you get shooting quicker than ever.
Once filming, the Osmo Mobile 6 also has a couple of new features aimed at helping you access the information and features you need more quickly. DJI says the new side wheel on the gimbal’s handle can zoom in and out and also offers manual focus controls. The status panel shows how much battery power the gimbal has remaining and also has illuminated icons to show which gimbal mode the Osmo Mobile 6 is currently in. Modes include follow, tilt lock, FPV, and “SpinShot” and can be toggled using the M button.
Other more minor upgrades include “improved ergonomics” thanks to a redesigned handle and support for larger phones. The gimbal’s tracking software has been upgraded to ActiveTrack 5.0, which also appeared on DJI’s Mavic 3 drone. Returning features from DJI’s previous smartphone gimbals include a built-in extension rod (read: selfie stick), gesture controls, and panorama and timelapse shooting modes.
DJI’s Osmo Mobile 6 is available to order today direct from DJI for $159. That price gets you the gimbal itself as well as a magnetic clamp, tripod, power cable, and storage pouch.