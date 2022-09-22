This new turntable can play music directly to a Sonos system

The James Webb telescope has snapped this ghostly image of Neptune’s rings.

NASA describes the image as the clearest view of Neptune’s rings in over 30 years, some of which haven't been detected since Voyager 2’s flyby in 1989. Webb was also able to capture seven of Neptune’s 14 known moons, with Triton appearing so bright it almost looks like a star.

The Ice Giant appeared deep blue in images previously taken by the Hubble space telescope due to methane in its atmosphere, but these images using the Webb telescope’s Near-Infrared Camera give it an altogether more ethereal look.