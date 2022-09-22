How to watch Netflix’s Tudum event this weekend

Tudum, Netflix’s annual exhibition of upcoming projects / fan event that also shares a name with the streamer’s embattled editorial website, is upon us once again to give the world its first look at a number of projects like D.B. Weiss and David Benioff’s The Three-Body Problem adaptation and a new season of The Witcher.
When does Tudum start?
The year’s main Tudum showcase of Western productions kicks off at 10AM PT / 1PM ET on September 24th with a presentation of Enola Holmes 2 and runs for about three hours as other films and movies are previewed. In addition to the main event, Netflix is also spotlighting a number of its upcoming Korean productions beginning at 11AM KST (7PM PT / 10PM ET on September 23rd), as well as its Indian productions beginning at 11AM IST (10:30PM PT on September 23rd / 1:30AM ET on September 24th). The day will wrap with a presentation of Japanese productions that runs from 1PM JST on September 25th (9PM PT on September 24th / 12AM ET on September 25th).
Where can I watch Tudum?
Netflix will stream Tudum on its YouTube channels worldwide, as well as on Facebook, Twitch, and Twitter.
Is there a Tudum schedule?
Of course there is. For a full rundown of all the films and shows that have been revealed for this year’s Tudum, check out the guide Netflix has put together. Keep in mind, though, that there’s a very good chance of there being more than a few surprise announcements meant to make sure that people stay glued to their screens.