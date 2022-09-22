Watch president Lil Nas X’s video for Star Walkin’

President of League of Legends Lil Nas X has finally delivered his State of the Union address in the form of the music video for 2022’s Worlds anthem, “Star Walkin’.” Worlds anthem reveals are events unto themselves. In the minutes before the video premiered, over 70,000 people parked on the video’s YouTube page, leaving ecstatic messages one could not feasibly read because the sheer number of comments made chat scroll too fast for human eyes to follow. Combine the hype of a new Worlds theme with the sheer magnetic, queer-as-hell energy of Lil Nas X, and it’s a recipe for a good time.
The “Star Walkin’” video features prominent League pros going about their lives until the lure of the hallowed Summoner’s Cup calls them to take up arms and battle on gigantic mechas. It’s a flashy, exciting video that serves its purpose to drum up untold amounts of hype for the Worlds 2022 tournament season.
I had an earlier concern that some of the anthem’s lyrics might give license to certain League fans to say words they’re not supposed to, but as it turns out, my fears were unfounded. The words in question were edited out, leaving dramatic gaps of silence that made the video funnier than it was intended to be.
I wish I could understand what the hell is going on in a League match so I could watch Worlds because it always looks like the fans are having a ton of fun. I’ve been a curious outsider to the League scene ever since K/DA’s “POP/STARS” put me in a death grip back in 2018. Still, even though I won’t understand a damn thing going on, I will tune in to Worlds 2022 just to see my president perform. I can’t wait.