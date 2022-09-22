Skip to main content
The Dynamic Island is already available on Android devices

Developer Jawomo has made an app that brings Apple’s Dynamic Island to Android devices — aesthetically at least

By Alice Newcome-Beill

A screenshot of the DynamicSpot in action on top of a Samsung phone
The DynamicSpot app gives Android users their own private island.
Image: Jawomo

I’ve always been on team Android, but every so often, Apple rolls out a feature that makes me just a little jealous. Thankfully, with the introduction of the divisive Dynamic Island, I didn’t have to wait very long before somebody shoehorned that sweet pill-shaped void into the Android OS. The DynamicSpot app, developed by user Jawomo, is currently available as an early access download from the Google Play Store.

You can currently check out the app for free, and it allows you to adjust the position and size of the island based on where the notch lives on your particular Android device. However, adding some of the more advanced functions, like showing the island on your lock screen or tapping icons to open apps, requires an additional $4.99 purchase.

An expanded screenshot of the DynamicSpot app showing media playback functions
The DynamicSpot doesn’t have all of the same features as Apple’s version, but it’s a start.

Just know that, like any application in early access, not everything will always work as intended. And because this isn’t a feature native to the Android OS, a modest amount of finessing is required to get things working seamlessly.

A screenshot of the customization options offered by the DynamicSpot app
The DynamicSpot app lets you adjust its size and location based on where the notch on your phone lives.
Image: Jawomo

Right now, the DynamicSpot app feels mostly like an aesthetic addition, lacking much of the advanced functionality and polish of Apple’s version of the island. However, the paid version of DynamicSpot does include options to switch up how taps and presses interact with your notifications, a feature absent from Apple’s island that earned a mention in our September 16th episode of The Vergecast. DynamicSpot definitely feels like a work in progress but is still impressive for an independent app and is an interesting way to change up how your notifications are delivered on your Android device.

Dan SeifertAn hour ago
Here’s a look at a few Pixel Watch watchfaces.

Google is ramping up the marketing machine ahead of next month’s Pixel 7 and Pixel Watch event and has released a short video (via 9to5Google) highlighting the design and showcasing some of the watchfaces it will have. Most of them are quite simple, with just the time being displayed.

These videos always look great from a marketing perspective, but I think they poorly reflect how I actually use a smartwatch. I want the computer on my wrist to show me useful information like weather, calendar appointments, timers, etc, which means it’s never as sparse or simple looking as it is in these ads.


Andrew J. HawkinsAn hour ago
Please stop trying to order the Hummer EV.

GMC is closing the order books for the Hummer EV truck and SUV after receiving 90,000 reservations for the controversial electric vehicle, according to the Detroit Free Press. It just can’t seem to keep up with demand, so the GM-owned company has decided to stop taking orders until production picks up. Maybe if the Hummer’s battery wasn’t the same weight as a whole-ass Honda Civic, it would be easier to manufacture, but I digress.

GMC is the latest automaker to run into the problem of EV demand far outstripping supply. Ford also is having difficulty making enough F-150 Lightnings and Mustang Mach-Es to fill all its orders. Waitlists for most available EVs are longer than my arm. Things are going to be tight until the auto industry is able to bring more battery factories and assembly plants online, and unfortunately that could take a while.


GMC closes all reservations for Hummer EV and SUV until it can meet demand

[Detroit Free Press]

Alex CranzTwo hours ago
The Verge is hiring!

The Verge is almost always hiring, and right now we’re looking for a big Verge fan with big journalism ambition to join us as a fellow for the next year. We’re also hiring a Space Reporter to join our Science team, a Designer to work with our Art team, and a Senior Editor focused on Search. Come apply to work with us!


Fellow, The Verge

[boards.greenhouse.io]

Andrew J. Hawkins3:07 PM UTC
Tesla recalls 1.1 million vehicles to prevent drivers from getting pinched by the windows.

The issue is that the windows would not recognize certain objects while closing, which could result in “a pinching injury to the occupant.” It’s a pretty enormous recall, covering some 2017-2022 Model 3, 2020-2021 Model Y, and 2021-2022 Model S and Model X vehicles.

Tesla said it would issue a fix via an over-the-air software update. Notably, nobody has been been injured or killed by Tesla’s ravenous windows, but I wouldn’t recommend sticking your fingers in there just to see what happens.


Adi Robertson2:39 PM UTC
Congress is trying to make Google pay news outlets for links again.

The controversial Journalism Competition and Preservation Act — which would let news publishers negotiate payments for being linked by sites like Google — suffered a setback earlier this month thanks to a surprise Ted Cruz amendment trying to limit the platforms’ moderation options. After some negotiations between Cruz and sponsor Amy Klobuchar, it’s back for markup today, and it’s got critics even more worried than before.


Klobuchar’s Link Tax Is Back… And Somehow Even Worse? Helps Trumpist Grifters Get Free Money & No Moderation From Google

[Techdirt]

Adi Robertson2:32 PM UTC
Twitter asks a court to make its whistleblower reveal if he contacted Elon Musk.

The Delaware Court of Chancery has issued another couple decisions in the fast-upcoming Twitter v. Musk trial. It’s letting Musk add allegations that Twitter whistleblower Peiter “Mudge” Zatko received a $7.75 million payout from the company. Meanwhile, it punted on a Twitter request for details about whether Musk or his associates knew about Zatko’s whistleblower claims before he took them public — Twitter and Musk’s lawyers will fight that out in a September 27th hearing.


Delaware Court of Chancery Order

[DocumentCloud]

Richard Lawler1:41 PM UTC
Green light.

And we’re back! You may have noticed a review of the new AirPods Pros, and the TikTok vs. Facebook battle heads to the metaverse thanks to this Pico 4 VR headset that lines up against the Meta Quest Pro.

Still, the sneakiest news of the morning might be this tidbit from Chris Welch’s update on the $30 Chromecast HD — the new device already runs Android 12, and the 4K model will get an update “in the near future.”


A close-up of the Pico 4 headset
Image: Pico
David Pierce12:29 PM UTC
Have you seen any edited tweets yet?

Twitter’s edit button is live to a small group of users, Bloomberg says — “a subset of a subset” — and has been for about 24 hours. I haven’t seen any yet, though, and the option’s not in my Twitter Blue settings either. So keep an eye out, and let us know if you come across the mythical edited tweet!


Twitter Edit Button: Why Its Rollout Has Been So Quiet

[Bloomberg.com]

Jess Weatherbed12:01 PM UTC
The James Webb telescope has snapped this ghostly image of Neptune’s rings.

NASA describes the image as the clearest view of Neptune’s rings in over 30 years, some of which haven't been detected since Voyager 2’s flyby in 1989. Webb was also able to capture seven of Neptune’s 14 known moons, with Triton appearing so bright it almost looks like a star.

The Ice Giant appeared deep blue in images previously taken by the Hubble space telescope due to methane in its atmosphere, but these images using the Webb telescope’s Near-Infrared Camera give it an altogether more ethereal look.


James Webb image of Neptune and Triton
That ‘star’ on the left is actually Triton, Neptunes largest moon. And see those bright streaks and patches on the planet? Those are methane-ice clouds reflecting sunlight.
Image: Nasa

Richard Lawler4:05 AM UTC
If you can’t launch Xbox games, try restarting your system (again).

I don’t know if the latest Xbox glitch has anything to do with the September update that brought a new library view and RGB effects on Elite 2 gamepads earlier today, but many gamers have had problems with games that refuse to launch.

This Xbox Support tweet from 11:18PM ET says they’ve released a fix, but to get it ASAP, you’ll need to restart — again.


