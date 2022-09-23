Vergecast: Apple Watch Ultra review, next-gen GPUs, and more gadgets

Every Wednesday and Friday, The Verge publishes our flagship podcast, The Vergecast, where our editors make sense of the week’s most important technology news. On Fridays, Verge editor-in-chief Nilay Patel, editor-at-large David Pierce, and managing editor Alex Cranz discuss the week in tech news with the reporters and editors covering the biggest stories.
On today’s show, wearables reviewer Victoria Song joins Nilay, David, and Alex to discuss her review of the Apple Watch Ultra: how the large screen fits on a wrist, how customizable the action button is, and whether she has become “Ultra-pilled.”
You can listen to the full show — which also has what’s happening in the world of gadgets, GPUs, and cloud gaming — here or in your preferred podcast player.
Stories discussed in this episode:
- Apple Watch Ultra review
- Apple AirPods Pro (second-gen) review: same look, better everything else
- This RTX 4090 is so ridiculous it needs a ‘Dark Obelisk’ RGB support stick
- Nvidia announces next-gen RTX 4090 and RTX 4080 GPUs
- Nvidia says it built too many GPUs — expect sales while it works on something ‘new’
- DJI’s new smartphone gimbal aims to get you filming quicker than ever
- Logitech’s G Cloud Gaming Handheld arrives in October for $349.99
- ByteDance’s Pico 4 VR headset is a Meta Quest 2 competitor
- Framework’s new Chromebook is upgradable and customizable
- This new turntable can play music directly to a Sonos system
- The PS Vita’s time is now, again
