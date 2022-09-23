Skip to main content
The VergeThe Verge logo.The Verge homepage
The VergeThe Verge logo.

Vergecast: Apple Watch Ultra review, next-gen GPUs, and more gadgets

Vergecast: Apple Watch Ultra review, next-gen GPUs, and more gadgets

/

The flagship podcast of very large wristwear

By Andrew Marino

|

Share this story

Close-up of the Apple Watch Ultra
Photo by Amelia Holowaty Krales / The Verge

Every Wednesday and Friday, The Verge publishes our flagship podcast, The Vergecast, where our editors make sense of the week’s most important technology news. On Fridays, Verge editor-in-chief Nilay Patel, editor-at-large David Pierce, and managing editor Alex Cranz discuss the week in tech news with the reporters and editors covering the biggest stories.

On today’s show, wearables reviewer Victoria Song joins Nilay, David, and Alex to discuss her review of the Apple Watch Ultra: how the large screen fits on a wrist, how customizable the action button is, and whether she has become “Ultra-pilled.”

You can listen to the full show — which also has what’s happening in the world of gadgets, GPUs, and cloud gaming — here or in your preferred podcast player.

Stories discussed in this episode:

The Vergecast /

A podcast about technology and emotions

Subscribe

More from Tech

Today’s Storystream

Feed refreshed 41 minutes ago 10 minutes in the clouds

J
Youtube
James Vincent41 minutes ago
Nvidia’s latest AI model generates endless 3D models.

Need to fill your video game, VR world, or project render with 3D chaff? Nvidia’s latest AI model could help. Trained on 2D images, it can churn out customizable 3D objects ready to import and tweak.

The model seems rudimentary (the renders aren’t amazing quality and seem limited in their variety), but generative AI models like this are only going to improve, speeding up work for all sorts of creative types.


R
Richard LawlerTwo hours ago
Green light.

This week Friday brings the debut of Apple’s other new hardware. We’ve reviewed both the new AirPods Pro and this chonky Apple Watch Ultra, and now you’ll decide if you’re picking them up, or not.

Otherwise, we’re preparing for Netflix’s Tudum event this weekend and slapping Dynamic Island onto Android phones.


The Apple Watch Ultra on a woman’s wrist
Photo by Amelia Holowaty Krales / The Verge
Tech

Netflix is on a good run with anime lately

Andrew WebsterTwo hours ago
Tech

Mercedes-Benz’s electric G-Wagen is coming in mid-2024, chairman says

Andrew J. Hawkins10 minutes ago
Gaming

London police arrest teen hacking suspect but won’t confirm GTA 6, Uber links

Richard Lawler19 minutes ago
Apple

Roborock’s S7 Plus mop and robot vacuum hybrid is $270 off

Sheena Vasani44 minutes ago

Must Reads

  1. How to use the Apple Watch Ultra’s Action button

    Victoria SongSep 23

  2. The world’s largest carbon removal project yet is headed for Wyoming

    Justine CalmaSep 23

  3. Apple AirPods Pro (second-gen) review: same look, better everything else

    Chris WelchSep 22

  4. I briefly played with Logitech’s new G Cloud Gaming Handheld

    Cameron FaulknerSep 22

  5. Apple releases fixes for iPhone 14 Pro camera shaking and constant copy / paste prompts

    Mitchell ClarkSep 22

Tech

Elon Musk has an actual free speech issue on his hands

Adi RobertsonAn hour ago
Apple

Apple Watch Ultra review: an aspirational debut

Victoria SongTwo hours ago
Policy

France announces minimum €3 book delivery fee to help booksellers compete with Amazon

James VincentTwo hours ago
Apple

How to use the Apple Watch Ultra’s Action button

Victoria SongTwo hours ago

Welcome to the new Verge

Revolutionizing the media with blog posts

Nilay PatelSep 13
Science

The world’s largest carbon removal project yet is headed for Wyoming

Justine CalmaTwo hours ago

Tech

See all Tech
J
External Link
Jess WeatherbedTwo hours ago
Japan will fully reopen to tourists in October following two and a half years of travel restrictions.

Good news for folks who have been waiting to book their dream Tokyo vacation: Japan will finally relax Covid border control measures for visa-free travel and individual travelers on October 11th.

Tourists will still need to be vaccinated three times or submit a negative COVID-19 test result ahead of their trip, but can take advantage of the weak yen and a ‘national travel discount’ launching on the same date. Sugoi!


Japan to reopen to independent travelers and lift daily arrival cap, Kishida says

[The Japan Times]

Microsoft

Why does Logitech have a white Xbox Series X?

Tom Warren11:30 AM UTC
T
External Link
Thomas Ricker11:00 AM UTC
Sony starts selling the Xperia 1 IV with continuous zoom lens.

What does it cost to buy a smartphone that does something no smartphone from Apple, Google, Samsung can? $1,599.99 is Sony’s answer: for a camera lens that can shift its focal length anywhere between 85mm and 125mm.

Here’s Allison’s take on Sony’s continuous-zoom lens when she tested a prototype Xperia 1 IV back in May: 

Sony put a good point-and-shoot zoom in a smartphone. That’s an impressive feat. In practical use, it’s a bit less impressive. It’s essentially two lenses that serve the same function: portrait photography. The fact that there’s optical zoom connecting them doesn’t make them much more versatile.

Still, it is a Sony, and like.no.other.


Sony 512GB, bright 6.5” 4K 120Hz HDR OLED, 4K 120fps HDR video, true optical zoom, 5G | Xperia 1 IV

[Sony Electronics]

Tech

Rad Power offers first e-bike subscriptions in Europe

Thomas Ricker10:46 AM UTC
C
External Link
Corin Faife10:44 AM UTC
If God sees everything, so do these apps.

Some Churches are asking congregants to install so-called “accountability apps” to prevent sinful behavior. A Wired investigation found that they monitor almost everything a user does on their phone, including taking regular screenshots and flagging LGBT search terms.


The Ungodly Surveillance of Anti-Porn ‘Shameware’ Apps

[WIRED]

Science

Garmin introduces its first smart blood pressure monitor

Jess Weatherbed9:50 AM UTC

Podcasts

  1. Vergecast: Apple Watch Ultra review, next-gen GPUs, and more gadgets

    Andrew MarinoSep 23

  2. Today on The Vergecast: GTA, TikTok, and iPhones.

    David PierceSep 21

  3. I tried replacing Google with TikTok, and it worked better than I thought

    David PierceSep 21

  4. Can software simplify the supply chain? Ryan Petersen thinks so

    Nilay PatelSep 20

  5. Music labels are incorporating old songs into new songs to trigger your nostalgia.

    Alex CranzSep 19

See all Podcasts
J
External Link
James Vincent8:41 AM UTC
Shutterstock punts on AI-generated content.

Earlier this week, Getty Images banned the sale of AI-generated content, citing legal concerns about copyright. Now, its biggest rival, Shutterstock, has responded by doing ... absolutely nothing. In a blog post, Shutterstock’s CEO Paul Hennessy says there are “open questions on the copyright, licensing, rights, and ownership of synthetic content and AI-generated art,” but doesn’t announce any policy changes. So, you can keep on selling AI art on Shutterstock, I guess.


How Shutterstock Is Charting a Path for AI-Generated Media

[The Shutterstock Blog]

Apple

Apple Music to sponsor Super Bowl halftime show amidst push into sports

Jon Porter8:38 AM UTC
T
Thomas Ricker6:58 AM UTC
This custom Super73 makes me want to tongue-kiss an eagle.

Super73’s tribute to mountain-biking pioneer Tom Ritchey has my inner American engorged with flag-waving desire. The “ZX Team” edition features a red, white, and blue colorway with custom components fitted throughout. Modern MTBers might scoff at the idea of doing any serious trail riding on a heavy Super73 e-bike, which is fine: this one-off is not for sale. 

You can, however, buy the Super73 ZX it’s based on (read my review here), which proved to be a very capable all-terrain vehicle on asphalt, dirt, gravel, and amber fields of grain.


R
Richard Lawler12:25 AM UTC
The sincerest form of flattery.

I had little interest in Apple’s Dynamic Island, but once a developer built their spin on the idea for Android, I had to give it a try.

Surprisingly, I’ve found I actually like it, and while dynamicSpot isn’t as well-integrated as Apple’s version, it makes up for it with customization. Nilay’s iPhone 14 Pro review asked Apple to reverse the long-press to expand vs. tap to enter an app setup. In dynamicSpot, you can do that with a toggle (if you pay $5).


DynamicSpot app on Android shown expanding music player, in the style of Apple’s Dynamic Island in iOS 16.
DynamicSpot in action on a Google Pixel 6
Image: Richard Lawler
Google

Google’s new adventure game takes a top-down trip through ancient Mesoamerica

Jay Peters12:16 AM UTC

Most Popular

  1. Apple AirPods Pro (second-gen) review: same look, better everything else

    Chris WelchSep 22

  2. Charging your EV at night is about to become more expensive

    Andrew J. HawkinsSep 22

  3. The Dynamic Island is already available on Android devices

    Alice Newcome-BeillSep 22

  4. Apple has picked up the next show from Breaking Bad’s creator

    Jay PetersSep 22

  5. Amazon is tightening its ebook return policy to thwart BookTok

    Adi RobertsonSep 22

R
TikTok
Richard LawlerSep 22
TikTok politics.

Ahead of the midterm elections, TikTok made big changes to its rules for politicians and political fundraising on the platform, as Makena Kelly explains... on TikTok.


Tech

Amazon is tightening its ebook return policy to thwart BookTok

Adi RobertsonSep 22
R
External Link
Richard LawlerSep 22
The Twitter employee who testified about Trump and the January 6th attack has come forward.

This summer, a former Twitter employee who worked on platform and content moderation policies testified anonymously before the congressional committee investigating the violence at the US Capitol on January 6th.

While she remains under NDA and much of her testimony is still sealed,  Anika Collier Navaroli has identified herself, explaining a little about why she’s telling Congress her story of what happened inside Twitter — both before the attack, and after, when it banned Donald Trump.


Jan. 6 Twitter witness: Failure to curb Trump spurred ‘terrifying’ choice

[Washington Post]

Gaming

I briefly played with Logitech’s new G Cloud Gaming Handheld

Cameron FaulknerSep 22
Gaming

Valve overhauls Steam’s stats page with new real-time charts

Jay PetersSep 22
R
Instagram
Richard LawlerSep 22
But how does it sound?

Our review of Apple’s new AirPods Pro can tell you everything about the second-generation buds. To find out how you’ll sound talking to other people through them, just listen to Verge senior video producer Becca Farsace.


Reviews

See all Reviews
A
The Verge
Andrew WebsterSep 22
Our list of the best entertainment of 2022 keeps getting bigger.

We just added some notable entries to our running list highlighting the best games, movies, and TV shows of the year, including Return to Monkey Island, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, and Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery. Sorry in advance for your free time.


The best entertainment of 2022

Andrew WebsterSep 22

The best entertainment of 2022

Everything to play and watch this year

Andrew WebsterSep 22

The best instant cameras you can buy right now

We found the best cameras for your budget and needs

Sheena VasaniSep 22
R
The Verge
Richard LawlerSep 22
The Bootleg Ratio.

Policy Editor Russell Brandom digs into a phenomenon we’ve all seen on social media before:

I call it the Bootleg Ratio: the delicate balance between A) content created by users specifically for the platform and B) semi-anonymous clout-chasing accounts drafting off the audience. Any platform will have both, but as B starts to overtake A, users will have less and less reason to visit and creators will have less and less reason to post.

And now it’s coming for TikTok.


How platforms turn boring

Russell BrandomSep 22
Apple

The best noise-canceling headphone deals

Sheena VasaniSep 22
Apple

Apple has picked up the next show from Breaking Bad’s creator

Jay PetersSep 22

Science

See all Science
Apple

Apple releases fixes for iPhone 14 Pro camera shaking and constant copy / paste prompts

Mitchell ClarkSep 22
R
Twitter
Russell BrandomSep 22
The latest Alex Jones defamation hearing is not going well for Alex Jones.

The Infowars host has already been hit with millions of dollars in damages for spreading lies about Sandy Hook — but today’s hearing suggests he could be on the hook for even more.


Google

The Dynamic Island is already available on Android devices

Alice Newcome-BeillSep 22

Creators

See all Creators