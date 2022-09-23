Leak suggests the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro are keeping their great prices

It feels like it shouldn’t be news when the price of something doesn’t go up, but that’s where we are in the year 2022. We’re paying roughly a thousand percent more for a loaf of bread than we were this time last year, but a couple of price tags that may be staying the same during inflation-o-rama are the ones on the upcoming Google Pixel 7 and 7 Pro. Android Police founder Artem Russakovskii tweeted the alleged prices for the devices: $599 for the Pixel 7 and $899 for the Pixel 7 Pro.
That’s not just noteworthy because the price of everything everywhere is going up. If true, it’s particularly good news because the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro were already priced really well, to begin with — both the iPhone 14 and Galaxy S22 start at $799. Google has some wiggle room to increase prices if it wants to, and maybe it will down the line, but for now, we have good reason to believe that it won’t be this year.
In fact, Google would be in step with Apple and Samsung by not raising prices on its flagships this year, but that’s probably not because these companies are feeling benevolent. Consumer tech products have long planning cycles, and prices for the devices were likely set long before “inflation” was something we heard about 100 times a day on NPR. And while we may not pay more for the phones themselves, price increases might sneak up on us in other ways, like more expensive accessories or dubious fee hikes on our phone bills. In any case, we’ll find out exactly what the new Pixels will cost soon enough.