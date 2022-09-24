The Witcher’s third season won’t be here until summer 2023

When Netflix announced during last year’s Tudum that a third season of The Witcher was already on the way, there was some hope that maybe, just maybe Henry Cavill’s Geralt of Rivia would be back on our screens slaying demons in time for the upcoming holiday season. Unfortunately, that’s not going to be the case, and there’s going to be a bit of a wait, but not an especially long one.
While there was no new footage from The Witcher’s third season shown at this year’s Tudum presentation, Cavill and co-stars Anya Chalotra, and Freya Allan a made brief appearances to share some teaser art and to announce that the series will return in 2023.
(art)
Taken at face value, there isn’t all that much to glean from the teaser art, which features the wolf, swallow, and obsidian star symbols associated with Geralt, Ciri, and Yennefir in Netflix’s adaptation of The Witcher. But the way Geralt’s wolf medallion — a powerful magic tool — is broken in the art could be a nod to how Geralt’s original medallion is destroyed in The Tower of the Swallow, the fourth novel in Andrzej Sapkowski’s Witcher Saga.
Netflix’s series, CD Projekt Red’s video games, and Sapkowski’s novels are all very different beasts. But it wouldn’t at all be surprising to see a rather major moment from the source material becoming one of The WItcher’s big season 3 plot points when it returns some time next summer.