LG is price-slashing 2022 OLED TVs at Best Buy

LG is price-slashing 2022 OLED TVs at Best Buy

/

In case you’re considering either a 42- or 55-inch LG OLED, Best Buy has two models selling for $1,000 for Saturday only

By Cameron Faulkner / @camfaulkner

|

If you buy something from a Verge link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

An LG C2 OLED television displays the colorful interior of a building with stained glass.
The C2 in today’s deal features one of LG’s “Evo” panels that boasts a higher brightness level than its previous-generation panel.
Photo by Chris Welch / The Verge

At Best Buy, a host of LG electronics are seeing a discount through Saturday. This includes a few of its 2022 OLED TVs, some of which have received bigger price drops than I’ve seen occur before. Starting with the deal that’s the best value in terms of size and specs, LG’s 55-inch B2 OLED is $999.99 (originally $1,599.99). For context, Amazon is selling it for about $300 more at the time of publishing.

The B2 is LG’s midrange model; it has more features than the A-series OLED, but not as many as the C2 Evo model. Even so, movie, TV show, and gaming enthusiasts should find nearly everything they’re after with the B2, including a virtually infinite contrast ratio, the deepest of black color presentation, and a 120Hz refresh rate panel. On its back, two of the B2’s four HDMI ports are HDMI 2.1, which has enough bandwidth to display 4K resolution at 120Hz for the latest consoles and PCs.

LG B2 OLED TV (55-inch)

$1599.9938% off
$999.99

The B2 is one of LG’s latest OLED TV models. It sits in the middle of its offering, boasting a high 120Hz refresh rate feature that’s not present in the more affordable A2. It also has HDMI 2.1 ports for fast-paced content, like gaming.

$999.99 at Best Buy

If you want something that’s smaller, say, for your desk, or a small room, LG’s 42-inch version (which is a new size for 2022) of the C2 is also $999.99 — a $400 discount from the original price. On paper, the C2 shares many of the same characteristics as the B2, though it stands out in two ways that might influence your purchase decision. It has LG’s Alpha 9 processor that, in Chris Welch’s words from this early 2022 post, “will include better 4K upscaling, improved tone mapping, and a greater sense of depth through foreground object enhancement.” The B2 has the Alpha 7. The C2 range also has an improved version of LG’s OLED panel called “Evo,” which boasts a higher overall brightness than previous models, as well as current models that lack the “Evo” branding.

LG C2 OLED (42-inch)

$1399.9929% off
$999.99

The LG C2 is available in a 42-inch configuration and is both lighter and brighter than its last-gen predecessor, the C1. It also boasts a “dark room” setting to reduce eyestrain, as well as the ability to log into different user profiles.

$999.99 at Best Buy

If you are content with steering clear of the pricier Apple Watch Series 8, Ultra, and the second-gen SE, there’s a great deal waiting for you on the Apple Watch SE from 2020. For a limited time (presumably, until it sells out) the space grey aluminum SE in the 40mm / GPS configuration is just $199. It originally sold for $279. Better yet, if you’re also in need of wireless earbuds, adding this watch and a set of Beats Studio Buds to your cart will take 20 percent off of those earbuds.

Walmart is also honoring this price, but not with the Beats Studio Buds.

Apple Watch SE (40mm, GPS)

$27929% off
$199

Apple’s midrange wearable, the Apple Watch SE, serves as a step up from the Series 3, with features and a design similar to the last-gen Series 6.

$199.00 at Walmart (space grey)$199.00 at Amazon (space grey)

Speaking of hearty discounts on Apple gear, the 13.3-inch MacBook Pro that features the M1 processor, 8GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD is $999.99 at Best Buy. This model debuted in 2020, alongside the cheaper MacBook Air. But this discount makes it more affordable to get the MacBook Pro that features a slightly higher GPU core count than the otherwise-comparable Air. Not to mention, it has a Touch Bar, if you’re a fan.

Most people have their sights set on the 2021 models that have a more drastic redesign that features a notched display, several useful ports, and the more powerful M1 Pro and M1 Pro Max processors. But with those still costing hundreds of dollars more, the 2020 MacBook Pro is a solid option if you don’t need the most powerful Mac laptop out there. Read our review.

13-inch MacBook Pro with M1

$159938% off
$999

The MacBook Pro 13 has the same M1 processor as the Air but includes a brighter screen, longer battery life, and a fan for better sustained performance.

$999.00 at Best Buy (8GB, 512GB)

Now, for a few more deals

  • If you’re someone who’s eager to get Microsoft’s new Xbox Elite Series 2 Core controller, which has fewer features and a smaller price than the original Elite Series 2, check out this eBay deal. You can get the controller for its original price ($129.99), plus a copy of Watch Dogs: Legion for the Xbox as a complementary throw-in.
  • Need just the basic Xbox wireless controller? Four colors of that model are currently marked down at the Microsoft Store from $59.99 to $47.99.
  • I’m not entirely sure why all of the controller deals are happening at once. Anyway, Sony’s direct-to-consumer PlayStation store is selling refurbished DualShock 4 controllers for $39.99 in a variety of cool colors. I figured that I’d throw this deal in here in case the DS4 is still your preferred PC controller, or if you primarily game on a PS4 and not on a PS5. These have a limited one-year warranty through Sony, and note that they do not include a micro-USB charging cable.

