Enola Holmes 2’s new trailer shows a budding detective in action

Netflix has a fairly full lineup of movies this holiday season, and leading the way is the sequel to Enola Holmes. At the streamer’s big Tudum event today, it revealed a new trailer for the film, which shows the budding detective starting to lay down a foundation for her crime-solving career — though naturally things don’t seem to be going so well. The sequel was first announced last year, and it sees much of the cast returning; Millie Bobby Brown plays Enola, Henry Cavill is her older brother Sherlock, and Helena Bonham Carter is their mother. Harry Bradbeer is also back to direct.
According to Netflix, Enola Holmes 2 will feature “a mystery of historic proportions,” and the new trailer shows how the case will see Enola and Sherlock cross paths. It also has a very dramatic cover of Jet’s “Are You Gonna Be My Girl,” in keeping with modern movie trailers. The movie starts streaming on Netflix on November 4th.