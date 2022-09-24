Oxenfree is now available as a Netflix game

Yet another beloved indie game is now available on Netflix. At its Tudum event today, Netflix announced that the supernatural thriller Oxenfree, which first launched in 2016, is now playable through its fledgling games service. The Netflix version of Oxenfree is available as a free download to Netflix subscribers on both iOS and Android, and features subtitle support for more than 30 languages.
Netflix has steadily been adding excellent games like Into the Breach, Before Your Eyes, and Lucky Luna to its mobile gaming offerings, but Oxenfree is particularly notable because Netflix acquired its developer, Night School Studio, last year. Oxenfree also feels like a good fit for Netflix, with its focus on storytelling and a vibe that’ll appeal to Stranger Things fans. A sequel is also in the works.
Elsewhere, Netflix announced two games that will be launching on September 27th: Spongebob: Get Cooking and Desta: The Memories Between, which is developed by Monument Valley studio Ustwo. Other games listed as “coming soon” include a mobile version of the acclaimed Kentucky Route Zero and a baking game based on the Netflix series Nailed It.
Netflix started its foray into gaming late last year, though early reports suggest that it hasn’t caught on with the majority of subscribers yet.