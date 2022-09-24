Netflix’s new Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery clip is full of devious puzzles

At the beginning of the month Netflix gave us our first taste of the first Knives Out sequel, and at its Tudum event the streamer showed off another clip — this one focused on some very complex puzzle boxes that double as a party invite. The brief clip showed off the mixture of humor and mystery that you’d expect from another Knives Out.
Glass Onion is an important movie for Netflix, and not just because it’s a centerpiece of the company’s holiday schedule. The company reportedly paid more than $400 million for two sequels to Rian Johnson’s original whodunit, and Glass Onion also features a star-studded cast including the likes of Janelle Monáe, Leslie Odom Jr., David Bautista, Jessica Henwick, Kathryn Hahn, Kate Hudson, and Edward Norton, alongside star Daniel Craig.
Knives Out is just one of several cinematic universes that Netflix is hoping to turn into its next big film franchise.
Glass Onion starts streaming on Netflix on December 23rd, and will be in select theaters before that. In the meantime, you can check out our spoiler-free review.