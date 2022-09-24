The biggest news and trailers from Netflix’s Tudum event

For a second year in a row, Netflix held a livestreamed event called Tudum to show off some of its biggest upcoming movies, TV shows, and now games. (Though the names are the same, this Tudum has nothing to do with the struggling fansite also managed by Netflix.) There were a few notable absences from the 2022 edition — I’m still waiting to hear or see something about season 2 of Arcane — but there were also plenty of big names. That includes news about two different Witcher shows, trailers for Enola Holmes and Knives Out, and the surprise launch of an excellent indie game.

If you missed the show, here are the biggest reveals.

The gang is all back in the sequel to Enola Holmes, which once again sees Millie Bobby Brown and Henry Cavill as the Holmes siblings, only this time Enola is a detective in her own right. The new movie starts streaming on November 4th.

A first look at spy thriller Heart of Stone

Gal Gadot is starring in another action thriller for Netflix, with Heart of Stone, which also features Jamie Dornan and Alia Bhatt. In the new clip, Gadot describes the movie as a “super grounded, raw action thriller.” It’s due to hit Netflix some time in 2023.

Queen Charlotte stars in a Bridgerton spinoff

Given the massive success of Bridgerton, it’s no surprise that Netflix is expanding it with a spinoff. At Tudum the streamer showed off a clip of the first such project, a prequel called Queen Charlotte.

Here’s a thing with Thing in Wednesday

We’ve already seen a few trailers for Wednesday, the Addams Family spinoff from Tim Burton starring Jenna Ortega in the titular role. But the newest clip focuses on something very important: Thing, the sentient hand. The series starts streaming on Netflix on November 23rd.

We already knew that del Toro’s take on Pinocchio — not to be confused with the live-action Disney film — was going to be gorgeous, thanks to early trailers. But the latest clip from Netflix gives a brief taste of how the fantastical stop-motion world was brought to life. The movie starts streaming on December 9th.

Jennifer Lopez is an assassin in The Mother

There’s not much else to say about The Mother other than Jennifer Lopez looks incredibly cool as an assassin coming out of hiding to save a daughter that she was forced to give up. That premise alone is enough to make me tune in when the movie starts streaming in May 2023.

The Witcher: Blood Origin. Image: Netflix

We didn’t get to see anything new of The Witcher: Blood Origin, a prequel series that stars Michelle Yeoh. But we did learn something important: the show hits Netflix in December. In the meantime, you can check out the first trailer right here.

Jamie Foxx is following up Day Shift with what looks like another mixture of genre action and comedy. They Cloned Tyrone sees Foxx team up with John Boyega and Teyonah Parris as they follow “the trail of a nefarious government experiment in this pulpy mystery caper.” It’s listed as “coming soon.”

Henry Cavill in season 2 of The Witcher. Image: Netflix

Much like Blood Origin, we didn’t actually get to see any footage of the third season of The Witcher. But Netflix did confirm that season 3 is expected to debut next summer.

Netflix’s gaming push continues today with the launch of Oxenfree, a supernatural mystery game that first launched back in 2016. The Netflix launch of the game comes not long after the streamer acquired Oxenfree developer Night School Studio.

We’re still a ways off from the December debut of Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, but at least we have this new clip to make the wait a little more tolerable. This one shows off the star-studded cast as well as some particularly devious-looking puzzle boxes.

The School for Good and Evil continues to look good... and evil

Netflix’s live-action adaptation of The School for Good and Evil continues to look impressive, and the latest clip gets an assist from Billie Eilish to help set the dark mood. The movie is directed by Paul Feig, and it’s due to hit Netflix on October 19th.

Hellbound is coming back for season 2

Netflix released a very brief — yet appropriately dark and gory — teaser confirming that Hellbound is coming back for a second season. It’s not a big surprise given the way season 1 ended, but unfortunately there’s no word on when it’ll be available to stream.

A high-octane clip of Money Heist: Korea’s second part

When Money Heist: Korea – Joint Economic Area debuted earlier this year, it wasn’t a complete show — and now we have a good look at the upcoming part 2. And while it doesn’t have a release date yet, Netflix says the new episodes are “coming soon.”

A very brief unreleased clip from Squid Game