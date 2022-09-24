Skip to main content
The VergeThe Verge logo.The Verge homepage
The VergeThe Verge logo.

Forget streaming and cable: baseball is best on the radio

Forget streaming and cable: baseball is best on the radio

/

Remember your old friend, the radio? It’s still here, and it’s the ideal way to take in a baseball game

By Allison Johnson / @allisonjo1

|

Share this story

Google Home device on a side table.
Hey Google, bring me the sweet sounds of post-season Mariners baseball on the radio.
Photo by Vjeran Pavic / The Verge

Friday Twitter, in case you missed it, featured an extremely dumb discourse involving cable, streaming services, the Yankees, and somehow, New York’s Attorney General. The gist is this: Aaron Judge was poised to tie (and maybe overtake?) Roger Maris’ American League record of 61 home runs in a season (he did not). The game against the Red Sox aired on Apple TV Plus rather than New York’s regional cable sports network, YES. Some people got mad about that — presumably people who own bars in New York and show baseball games — including the state Attorney General. Others rightly pointed out that watching a game on a paid cable service is in no way more accessible than watching on a free streaming app. 

But here’s the thing: you don’t need cable or Apple TV Plus to enjoy a historic baseball game. Follow the home town team the way I do: on the radio. Remember the radio? It still exists, and baseball is one of the best things you can use it for. Have you listened to the soothing white noise of the crowd hum as your home team progresses in the post season? With cool, early fall air streaming in through the window and a glass of whiskey in your hand? I’m a Mariners fan, so I haven’t, but that sounds amazing.

Even I, a devoted baseball fan, can hardly watch a full game because I have the attention span of a fruit fly

You don’t need a radio radio to listen. Your local station might have a streaming app. Or do what I do: yell at Google Home to play the Mariners. It happily obliges and plays my local station, 710 AM, via some service called Audacy. I don’t know what Audacy is, and I don’t care to know. It brings me pure baseball joy 162 times a year, whatever it is.

There are a few advantages to consuming baseball this way. For starters, it’s free — or at least very, very cheap. Use a streaming service, or if you don’t want to, go to your local Goodwill, where I assure you there is a pile of radios available for 50 cents each. Second, you can do other things while you’re listening. Even I, a lifelong baseball fan, can hardly watch a full game on TV because I have the attention span of a fruit fly. I’m usually scrolling on my phone and half listening, half watching anyway. 

it’s a nice screen-free activity, and sometimes really cool shit happens

With baseball on the radio, you can get up and do things. You can do a jigsaw puzzle, or bake bread (I’m sorry that I have the same interests as your Grandma). When it’s time to pay attention, your local broadcaster will make a big friggin’ deal about what’s happening, if they’re anything like mine, so you won’t miss a beat.

Basically, it’s a nice screen-free activity, and sometimes really cool shit happens, like a generational talent breaking a home run record. And if nothing much happens, well, at least you didn’t pay for it.

More from Tech

Today’s Storystream

Feed refreshed 55 minutes ago Striking out

A
Andrew Webster55 minutes ago
Looking for something to do this weekend?

Why not hang out on the couch playing video games and watching TV. It’s a good time for it, with intriguing recent releases like Return to Monkey Island, Session: Skate Sim, and the Star Wars spinoff Andor. Or you could check out some of the new anime on Netflix, including Thermae Romae Novae (pictured below), which is my personal favorite time-traveling story about bathing.


A screenshot from the Netflix anime Thermae Romae Novae.
Thermae Romae Novae.
Image: Netflix
J
Twitter
Jay PetersSep 23
Twitch’s creators SVP is leaving the company.

Constance Knight, Twitch’s senior vice president of global creators, is leaving for a new opportunity, according to Bloomberg’s Cecilia D’Anastasio. Knight shared her departure with staff on the same day Twitch announced impending cuts to how much its biggest streamers will earn from subscriptions.


Gadgets

Yale Assure Lock 2 review: a promising all-rounder

Jennifer Pattison Tuohy31 minutes ago
Tech

More of The Verge’s favorite coffee and tea gadgets

Verge Staff49 seconds ago
Deals

LG is price-slashing 2022 OLED TVs at Best Buy

Cameron Faulkner4 minutes ago
Tech

NY AG tries to explain how Apple’s free Yankees stream is worse than cable TV

Jay PetersSep 23

Must Reads

  1. It sure looks like we’re getting new MacBook Pros in October

    Monica ChinSep 23

  2. Apple says old and new AirPods Pro ear tips are incompatible because of mesh density

    Chris WelchSep 23

  3. NY AG tries to explain how Apple’s free Yankees stream is worse than cable TV

    Jay PetersSep 23

  4. Vergecast: Apple Watch Ultra review, next-gen GPUs, and more gadgets

    Andrew MarinoSep 23

  5. Elon Musk has an actual free speech issue on his hands

    Adi RobertsonSep 23

NASA

NASA’s Artemis I launch faces a new obstacle: the weather

Mary Beth GriggsSep 23
Tech

I used OpenAI’s new tech to transcribe audio right on my laptop

Mitchell ClarkSep 23
Climate

The US wants to become a hydrogen production powerhouse

Justine CalmaSep 23
Gaming

Trombone Champ’s creator thinks more games need to go all in on comedy

Jay PetersSep 23

Welcome to the new Verge

Revolutionizing the media with blog posts

Nilay PatelSep 13
T
Twitter
Tom WarrenSep 23
Has the Windows 11 2022 Update made your gaming PC stutter?

Nvidia GPU owners have been complaining of stuttering and poor frame rates with the latest Windows 11 update, but thankfully there’s a fix. Nvidia has identified an issue with its GeForce Experience overlay and the Windows 11 2022 Update (22H2). A fix is available in beta from Nvidia’s website.


Tech

See all Tech
Apple

Apple says old and new AirPods Pro ear tips are incompatible because of mesh density

Chris WelchSep 23
Microsoft

Why does Logitech have a white Xbox Series X? (Because they put a skin on it.)

Tom WarrenSep 23
A
External Link
Andrew J. HawkinsSep 23
If you’re using crash detection on the iPhone 14, invest in a really good phone mount.

Motorcycle owner Douglas Sonders has a cautionary tale in Jalopnik today about the iPhone 14’s new crash detection feature. He was riding his LiveWire One motorcycle down the West Side Highway at about 60 mph when he hit a bump, causing his iPhone 14 Pro Max to fly off its handlebar mount. Soon after, his girlfriend and parents received text messages that he had been in a horrible accident, causing several hours of panic. The phone even called the police, all because it fell off the handlebars. All thanks to crash detection.

Riding a motorcycle is very dangerous, and the last thing anyone needs is to think their loved one was in a horrible crash when they weren’t. This is obviously an edge case, but it makes me wonder what other sort of false positives we see as more phones adopt this technology.


My iPhone 14 Fell Off My Motorcycle and Told My Family I Crashed

[Jalopnik]

Apple

It sure looks like we’re getting new MacBook Pros in October

Monica ChinSep 23
A
External Link
Andrew J. HawkinsSep 23
Ford is running out of its own Blue Oval badges.

Running out of semiconductors is one thing, but running out of your own iconic nameplates is just downright brutal. The Wall Street Journal reports badge and nameplate shortages are impacting the automaker's popular F-series pickup lineup, delaying deliveries and causing general chaos.

Some executives are even proposing a 3D printing workaround, but they didn’t feel like the substitutes would clear the bar. All in all, it's been a dreadful summer of supply chain setbacks for Ford, leading the company to reorganize its org chart to bring some sort of relief.


WSJ News Exclusive | Ford’s Latest Supply-Chain Snarl: Not Enough Blue Oval Badges

[WSJ]

Gadgets

Leak suggests the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro are keeping their great prices

Allison JohnsonSep 23

Podcasts

  1. Vergecast: Apple Watch Ultra review, next-gen GPUs, and more gadgets

    Andrew MarinoSep 23

  2. Today on The Vergecast: GTA, TikTok, and iPhones.

    David PierceSep 21

  3. I tried replacing Google with TikTok, and it worked better than I thought

    David PierceSep 21

  4. Can software simplify the supply chain? Ryan Petersen thinks so

    Nilay PatelSep 20

  5. Music labels are incorporating old songs into new songs to trigger your nostalgia.

    Alex CranzSep 19

See all Podcasts
Tech

T-Mobile adds domestic United flights to its free in-flight Wi-Fi roster

Antonio G. Di BenedettoSep 23
Health

FDA makes it easier for harm reduction groups to purchase lifesaving naloxone

Nicole WetsmanSep 23
E
TikTok
Elizabeth LopattoSep 23
Spain’s Transports Urbans de Sabadell has La Bussí.

Once again, the US has fallen behind in transportation — call it the Bussí gap. A hole in our infrastructure, if you will.


Privacy

San Francisco police can now watch private surveillance cameras in real time

Corin FaifeSep 23
How-to

How to unpair an Apple Watch

Jennifer Pattison TuohySep 23

Most Popular

  1. Netflix is on a good run with anime lately

    Andrew WebsterSep 23

  2. It sure looks like we’re getting new MacBook Pros in October

    Monica ChinSep 23

  3. Apple AirPods Pro (second-gen) review: same look, better everything else

    Chris WelchSep 22

  4. The Dynamic Island is already available on Android devices

    Alice Newcome-BeillSep 22

  5. Charging your EV at night is about to become more expensive

    Andrew J. HawkinsSep 22

J
External Link
Jay PetersSep 23
Doing more with less (extravagant holiday parties).

Sundar Pichai addressed employees’ questions about Google’s spending changes at an all-hands this week, according to CNBC.

“Maybe you were planning on hiring six more people but maybe you are going to have to do with four and how are you going to make that happen?” Pichai sent a memo to workers in July about a hiring slowdown.

In the all-hands, Google’s head of finance also asked staff to try not to go “over the top” for holiday parties.


Google CEO Pichai tells employees not to 'equate fun with money' in heated all-hands meeting

[CNBC]

E
External Link
Elizabeth LopattoSep 23
Insiders made the most money off of Helium’s “People’s Network.”

Remember Helium, which was touted by The New York Times in an article entitled “Maybe There’s a Use for Crypto After All?” Not only was the company misleading people about who used it — Salesforce and Lime weren’t using it, despite what Helium said on its site — Helium disproportionately enriched insiders, Forbes reports.


Crypto Darling Helium Promised A ‘People’s Network.’ Instead, Its Executives Got Rich.

[Forbes]

Creators

TikTok users will now be able to downvote comments

Mia SatoSep 23
Vergecast

Vergecast: Apple Watch Ultra review, next-gen GPUs, and more gadgets

Andrew MarinoSep 23
Transpo

Mercedes-Benz’s electric G-Wagen is coming in mid-2024, chairman says

Andrew J. HawkinsSep 23
Security

London police arrest teen hacking suspect but won’t confirm GTA 6, Uber links

Richard LawlerSep 23

Reviews

See all Reviews
J
Youtube
James VincentSep 23
Nvidia’s latest AI model generates endless 3D models.

Need to fill your video game, VR world, or project render with 3D chaff? Nvidia’s latest AI model could help. Trained on 2D images, it can churn out customizable 3D objects ready to import and tweak.

The model seems rudimentary (the renders aren’t amazing quality and seem limited in their variety), but generative AI models like this are only going to improve, speeding up work for all sorts of creative types.


Deals

Roborock’s S7 Plus mop and robot vacuum hybrid is $270 off

Sheena VasaniSep 23
Elon Musk

Elon Musk has an actual free speech issue on his hands

Adi RobertsonSep 23
Reviews

Apple Watch Ultra review: an aspirational debut

Victoria SongSep 23
Netflix

Netflix is on a good run with anime lately

Andrew WebsterSep 23
Law

France announces minimum €3 book delivery fee to help booksellers compete with Amazon

James VincentSep 23

Science

See all Science
R
Richard LawlerSep 23
Green light.

This week Friday brings the debut of Apple’s other new hardware. We’ve reviewed both the new AirPods Pro and this chonky Apple Watch Ultra, and now you’ll decide if you’re picking them up, or not.

Otherwise, we’re preparing for Netflix’s Tudum event this weekend and slapping Dynamic Island onto Android phones.


The Apple Watch Ultra on a woman’s wrist
Photo by Amelia Holowaty Krales / The Verge
How-to

How to use the Apple Watch Ultra’s Action button

Victoria SongSep 23
Climate

The world’s largest carbon removal project yet is headed for Wyoming

Justine CalmaSep 23

Creators

See all Creators