The iPhone 15 ‘Ultra’ could replace the Pro Max

Apple’s also expected to introduce some major design changes with the iPhone 15, including the addition of USB-C

By Emma Roth

The iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max
The iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max.
Photo by Amelia Holowaty Krales / The Verge

Apple could introduce a new naming scheme when it releases the iPhone 15 next year, replacing the current “Pro Max” branding with “Ultra.” This is according to Apple tracker Mark Gurman, who also expects the iPhone 15 to come with some “bigger changes,” including USB-C.

The Pro Max name first appeared with the iPhone 11 in 2019, and adding Ultra branding to the iPhone lineup wouldn’t be all that surprising. Apple already launched the new Watch Ultra with the moniker earlier this month, and added the name to its M1 Ultra processor. Apple also introduced a minor change to its naming scheme with the iPhone 14, bringing back the seemingly retired “Plus” name to the iPhone 14 Plus.

The iPhone 14 isn’t even a month old yet, but other rumors about the iPhone 15 have already started floating around. Supply chain analyst Ross Young predicts that the new Dynamic Island could come standard on all models of the iPhone 15 — not just the Pro and Pro Max (or Ultra) models. The iPhone 15 is also heavily rumored to come with USB-C instead of Apple’s proprietary Lightning port. Gurman says the company has already started testing the new feature ahead of the EU’s implementation of a law that will require all new phones to have USB-C ports by fall 2024.

I, for one, am in favor of Apple replacing Pro Max with Ultra — Pro Max is a bit of a mouthful and Ultra just sounds better. I’m just wondering whether Apple is getting rid of the Max branding altogether, or if it plans on reserving the name for tech that falls between the Pro and Ultra tiers. Apple also has the AirPods Max, and it’ll be interesting to see if Apple makes any changes to the name whenever a second generation comes around.

With the iPhone 14 launch out of the way, Apple’s set to round out the year with a slew of new Macs, including upgraded M2 and M2 Pro Mac Minis, M2 Pro and M2 Max 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros, and M2 11-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pros. The company may not even hold a keynote next month to announce these devices as previously expected. Gurman believes Apple may release its products in much less exciting formats instead, including in press releases, website updates, and media briefings.

