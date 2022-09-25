Skip to main content
DirecTV’s NFL Sunday Ticket is having some issues again

DirecTV’s NFL Sunday Ticket is having some issues again

This is the third weekend in a row that NFL Sunday Ticket subscribers have encountered issues with DirecTV

By Emma Roth

Illustration by Alex Castro / The Verge

DirecTV’s NFL Sunday Ticket hasn’t had a very good start to the football season. For the past two weekends in a row, subscribers have struggled to get their streams to work, and this weekend is no exception.

Even before today’s games started, users began complaining about numerous issues, with many saying that they can’t log into their accounts on the Sunday Ticket website or app and others having problems loading the streams. Those who are able to access the stream are reporting quality issues.

DirecTV hasn’t issued any statement about whether it’s working to fix the stream, and the company didn’t immediately respond to The Verge’s request for comment. In a response to one user’s issue on Twitter, DirecTV said “we know some customers can’t access NFL Sunday Ticket online or through the app” and that its “teams are working to resolve this.” Aside from DirecTV, users trying to stream football through CBS on Paramount Plus are also reporting problems.

In what will probably come as a relief to football fans, DirecTV’s rights to NFL Sunday Ticket expire at the end of this football season. This leaves room for another company to snap up the rights to Sunday Ticket, with Apple, Amazon, Disney, and Google reportedly looking to air Sunday Ticket on each of their respective streaming services.

So far, Amazon Prime Video’s showing of Thursday Night Football has shown some promise. The streamer’s first-ever live football game performed a heck of a ton better than DirecTV for the past few weeks, even with some minor blips here and there.

