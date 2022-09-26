Skip to main content
Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale will take place on October 11th and 12th

Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale will take place on October 11th and 12th

Mark your calendars for deals

By Alice Newcome-Beill and Emma Roth

A new Prime Day is on the Horizon
Illustration by Alex Castro / The Verge

The rumors were true: Amazon’s holding a second Prime-exclusive sales event starting on Tuesday, October 11th at 3AM ET / 12AM PT and running through Wednesday, October 12th. We first heard about the possibility of another day of deals back in June, but now Amazon has made it official — the only difference is that it’s calling the event Prime Early Access Sale instead of Prime Day.

Besides the name, it doesn’t look like too much is changing between the two events. Just like Amazon Prime Day, the Prime Early Access Sale should still bring some of the best deals of the year out to play, as well as feature sales on Amazon devices in addition to a wealth of other cool tech. So, if you’ve waited this long to buy a new pair of noise-canceling headphones or an OLED TV, take it from us, waiting a couple of weeks or so is going to pay some real dividends.

Of course, no details have been provided by Amazon as to exactly what deals will be offered, but Amazon mentioned some brands it will feature during the sale. This includes products from Peloton, New Balance, Philips Sonicare, Lego, Adidas, KitchenAid, Samsung, iRobot (which Amazon is currently in the process of acquiring), and more. It’s also trying out a new top 100 list of the “most popular and giftable items” that it will drop deals from throughout the event.

If you want to get a headstart, there will be some early deals starting today, such as a four-month free trial of Amazon Music Unlimited and the chance to buy an Echo Dot for 99 cents with a one-month subscription to Amazon’s music streaming service. Prime Early Access deals are available to Prime members living in the US and UK, as well as a number of other countries, including Austria, Canada, China, France, Germany, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, and Turkey.

It’s become impossible to talk about Amazon Prime sales without also considering the physical and mental toll it places on its thousands of warehouse workers and delivery drivers. During the Prime Day rush last July, a worker died in a warehouse that lacked working air conditioning. The Amazon Labor Union is expanding its reach with a vote occurring in its ALB1 warehouse on October 12th, the same day Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale ends.

In case you needed to feel more guilty about engaging with Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale, California recently filed an antitrust lawsuit against Amazon, claiming that customers have “nowhere else to go and Amazon knows it.” On that note though, we’ll be continuing our trend of providing you with deals roundups from other retailers like Best Buy and Target that will likely have similar sales on many of the same products.

We’ll be doing roundups and regular coverage of all of the best deals to find on Amazon and elsewhere when the big day rolls around. If you want a preview of what to expect with this upcoming event, feel free to check out some of our previous Prime Day coverage from back in July.

