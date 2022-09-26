The last-gen but still great Apple Watch Series 7 with LTE is $170 off

You can have it in any color you want, as long as it’s green, red, or cream. Best Buy and Walmart are currently offering the green, red, or cream colorways of the 41mm Apple Watch Series 7 for its best price ever. The GPS and cellular-equipped configuration of the Series 7 is typically priced at $499 but is available for just $329. While Apple has everyone focused on the new Series 8, the Series 7 is still every bit the excellent Apple wearable we’ve come to expect. The Series 7 offers a larger screen than its predecessor, and it can charge faster than generations that came before it.

Unless you can’t live without some of the newer features rolled out with the Series 8, like its temperature sensors for menstrual tracking, or you’re more interested in the absolute unit, the Apple Watch Ultra, we’d recommend picking up the Series 7 — especially at this price. The green color is far from the most divisive color, but if it’s not your bag, remember that you can always swap out the band with a variety of alternatives offered by Apple and third-party companies. Read our review.

Amazon is discounting the 256GB / Wi-Fi configuration of the 2022 iPad Air to $679 (usually $749) in space gray or purple. This matches the lowest price we’ve seen on the 2022 model of the 10.9-inch iPad Air that has the M1 processor. This lightweight tablet offers excellent performance and is capable of lasting all day on a single charge. Although it lacks a Mini LED display and the Face ID function from the iPad Pro (the Air has a Touch ID sensor integrated into its power button), we still think the iPad Air is a dope value. If you have the money, it’s a big upgrade over the base iPad as well as the iPad Mini. Read our review.

If Android is more your style, you can currently find the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Plus discounted to $609.99 in its pink colorway at Woot. The S8 Plus usually costs $899.99, making this the best price yet for the capable Samsung tablet. This is one of the most powerful, feature-packed Android tablets that you can buy. The Tab S8 Plus is equipped with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, 8GB of RAM, and features a 12.4-inch 120Hz OLED display with a maximum resolution of 2800 x 1752. This particular configuration comes with 128GB of storage out of the box, but that can be expanded with microSD cards down the line if you need a little extra space. While the Galaxy Tab S8 Plus does come packaged with the excellent S Pen stylus, it doesn’t come with a charger in the box, unfortunately. Read our review.

You can currently get the 120W version of the Spigen USB-C charging station for $59.99 at Amazon when you apply the coupon before checkout. Typically priced at $99.99, the Spigen charging station is equipped with a pair of USB-C and USB-A ports that can all be used simultaneously to quickly top off several devices at once. The 120W charger has more than enough juice to charge any modern tablet or phone and is even enough to top off some ultrabooks. However, occupying all of the ports at once will slow down charging significantly. This deal is worth checking out if you never seem to have enough free outlets to charge all of your devices or perhaps didn’t get up this morning ready to drop several hundred dollars.

As a side note, you’ll need a USB-C cable that supports 100W charging to take full advantage of this adapter. The six-foot Wotobeus USB-C cable is an excellent option that you can pick up for $15.99 at Amazon instead of its usual $19.99. The Wotobeus is a favorite among The Verge staff thanks to its high charging capacity and slick LED readout.

