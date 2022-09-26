Skip to main content
The VergeThe Verge logo.The Verge homepage
The VergeThe Verge logo.

The last-gen but still great Apple Watch Series 7 with LTE is $170 off

The last-gen but still great Apple Watch Series 7 with LTE is $170 off

/

The 41mm LTE-enabled Apple smartwatch is available for $329 at Best Buy and Walmart in its red, green, or cream colorways

By Alice Newcome-Beill

|

Share this story

If you buy something from a Verge link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

The screen is 20 percent larger on the Apple Watch Series 7
The LTE-enabled Apple Watch Series 7 is currently on sale for its best price yet.
Photo by Vjeran Pavic / The Verge

You can have it in any color you want, as long as it’s green, red, or cream. Best Buy and Walmart are currently offering the green, red, or cream colorways of the 41mm Apple Watch Series 7 for its best price ever. The GPS and cellular-equipped configuration of the Series 7 is typically priced at $499 but is available for just $329. While Apple has everyone focused on the new Series 8, the Series 7 is still every bit the excellent Apple wearable we’ve come to expect. The Series 7 offers a larger screen than its predecessor, and it can charge faster than generations that came before it.

Unless you can’t live without some of the newer features rolled out with the Series 8, like its temperature sensors for menstrual tracking, or you’re more interested in the absolute unit, the Apple Watch Ultra, we’d recommend picking up the Series 7 — especially at this price. The green color is far from the most divisive color, but if it’s not your bag, remember that you can always swap out the band with a variety of alternatives offered by Apple and third-party companies. Read our review.

Apple Watch Series 7 (41mm, LTE)

$49934% off
$329

The Apple Watch Series 7 sports a larger display than its predecessors and fast charging. It also comes in a range of colors with either GPS or GPS and LTE cellular connectivity.

$329.00 at Best Buy (green)$329.00 at Walmart

Amazon is discounting the 256GB / Wi-Fi configuration of the 2022 iPad Air to $679 (usually $749) in space gray or purple. This matches the lowest price we’ve seen on the 2022 model of the 10.9-inch iPad Air that has the M1 processor. This lightweight tablet offers excellent performance and is capable of lasting all day on a single charge. Although it lacks a Mini LED display and the Face ID function from the iPad Pro (the Air has a Touch ID sensor integrated into its power button), we still think the iPad Air is a dope value. If you have the money, it’s a big upgrade over the base iPad as well as the iPad Mini. Read our review.

2022 iPad Air (Wi-Fi)

$7499% off
$679

The latest iPad Air retains the iPad Pro-esque redesign of the 2020 model but does away with the A14 Bionic processor in favor of Apple’s lightning-fast M1 chip. It also comes in one of five colors and boasts a 12MP front-facing camera with support for Apple’s Center Stage feature.

$679.00 at Amazon (256GB)

If Android is more your style, you can currently find the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Plus discounted to $609.99 in its pink colorway at Woot. The S8 Plus usually costs $899.99, making this the best price yet for the capable Samsung tablet. This is one of the most powerful, feature-packed Android tablets that you can buy. The Tab S8 Plus is equipped with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, 8GB of RAM, and features a 12.4-inch 120Hz OLED display with a maximum resolution of 2800 x 1752. This particular configuration comes with 128GB of storage out of the box, but that can be expanded with microSD cards down the line if you need a little extra space. While the Galaxy Tab S8 Plus does come packaged with the excellent S Pen stylus, it doesn’t come with a charger in the box, unfortunately. Read our review.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Plus (Wi-Fi, 128GB)

$899.9932% off
$609.99

The S8 Plus has the same RAM, storage, and CPU as the standard S8 but features a larger 12.4-inch OLED display with 2800 x 1752 resolution.

$609.99 at Woot$799.99 at Best Buy

You can currently get the 120W version of the Spigen USB-C charging station for $59.99 at Amazon when you apply the coupon before checkout. Typically priced at $99.99, the Spigen charging station is equipped with a pair of USB-C and USB-A ports that can all be used simultaneously to quickly top off several devices at once. The 120W charger has more than enough juice to charge any modern tablet or phone and is even enough to top off some ultrabooks. However, occupying all of the ports at once will slow down charging significantly. This deal is worth checking out if you never seem to have enough free outlets to charge all of your devices or perhaps didn’t get up this morning ready to drop several hundred dollars.

As a side note, you’ll need a USB-C cable that supports 100W charging to take full advantage of this adapter. The six-foot Wotobeus USB-C cable is an excellent option that you can pick up for $15.99 at Amazon instead of its usual $19.99. The Wotobeus is a favorite among The Verge staff thanks to its high charging capacity and slick LED readout.

Spigen 120W charging station

$99.9940% off
$59.99

The 120W Spigen charging station is equipped with a pair of USB-C and USB-A ports, allowing you to quickly top off up to four devices simultaneously.

$59.99 at Amazon

Just a few more for the road...

More from Deals

Today’s Storystream

Feed refreshed 12 minutes ago The tablet didn’t call that play by itself

J
James Vincent12 minutes ago
Today, 39 years ago, the world didn’t end.

And it’s thanks to one man: Stanislav Petrov, a USSR military officer who, on September 26th, 1983, took the decision not to launch a retaliatory nuclear attack against the US. Petrov correctly guessed that satellite readings showing inbound nukes were faulty, and so likely saved the world from nuclear war. As journalist Tom Chivers put it on Twitter, “Happy Stanislav Petrov Day to those who celebrate!” Read more about Petrov’s life here.


Soviet Colonel who prevented 1983 nuclear response
Photo by Scott Peterson/Getty Images
J
The Verge
James Vincent27 minutes ago
Deepfakes were made for Disney.

You might have seen the news this weekend that the voice of James Earl Jones is being cloned using AI so his performance as Darth Vader in Star Wars can live on forever.

Reading the story, it struck me how perfect deepfakes are for Disney — a company that profits from original characters, fans' nostalgia, and an uncanny ability to twist copyright law to its liking. And now, with deepfakes, Disney’s most iconic performances will live on forever, ensuring the magic never dies.


James Earl Jones lets AI take over the voice of Darth Vader

Emma RothSep 24
Features

Asian America learns how to hit back

Esther Wang12:00 PM UTC
Transpo

Airlines would have to give out refunds for busted Wi-Fi under proposed rule

Andrew J. Hawkins12 minutes ago
Vergecast

It’s never been easier to be an artist — or harder to become a star

Ariel Shapiro30 minutes ago
Reviews

The Apple Watch SE is a first-time buyer’s smartwatch

Victoria Song30 minutes ago

Must Reads

  1. AMD’s Ryzen 7900X arrives to take on Intel’s 12900K

    Tom WarrenSep 26

  2. NASA is about to crash a spacecraft into an asteroid

    Mary Beth GriggsSep 25

  3. Hands-on with AptX Lossless, the new tech promising CD-quality audio over Bluetooth

    Jon PorterSep 26

  4. James Earl Jones lets AI take over the voice of Darth Vader

    Emma RothSep 24

  5. The biggest news and trailers from Netflix’s Tudum event

    Andrew WebsterSep 24

E
External Link
Elizabeth Lopatto48 minutes ago
Hurricane Fiona ratcheted up tensions about crypto bros in Puerto Rico.

“An official emergency has been declared, which means in the tax program, your physical presence time is suspended,” a crypto investor posted on TikTok. “So I am headed out of the island.” Perhaps predictably, locals are furious.


Can Crypto Actually Help Puerto Rico After Hurricane Fiona?

[Time]

R
The Verge
Richard LawlerAn hour ago
Teen hacking suspect linked to GTA 6 leak and Uber security breach charged in London.

City of London police tweeted Saturday that the teenager arrested on suspicion of hacking has been charged with “two counts of breach of bail conditions and two counts of computer misuse.”

They haven’t confirmed any connection with the GTA 6 leak or Uber hack, but the details line up with those incidents, as well as a suspect arrested this spring for the Lapsus$ breaches.


London police arrest, charge teen hacking suspect but won’t confirm GTA 6, Uber links

Richard LawlerTwo hours ago
Science

Ancestry will tell users which side of the family their matches come from

Nicole WetsmanAn hour ago

Welcome to the new Verge

Revolutionizing the media with blog posts

Nilay PatelSep 13
Apple

Apple begins manufacturing the iPhone 14 in India

Emma RothTwo hours ago
Film

It seems people still really, really love Avatar

Jess WeatherbedTwo hours ago

Tech

See all Tech
PC Gaming

AMD’s Ryzen 7900X arrives to take on Intel’s 12900K

Tom WarrenTwo hours ago
R
The Verge
Richard LawlerTwo hours ago
Green light.

Good morning to everyone, except for the intern or whoever prevented us from seeing how Microsoft’s Surface held up to yet another violent NFL incident.

Today’s big event is the crash of a NASA spaceship this evening — on purpose. Mary Beth Griggs can explain.


Football claims another Microsoft Surface tablet

Emma RothSep 25
Tech

Now you can touch Alexa on Fire tablets, too

Jennifer Pattison TuohyTwo hours ago
D
David PierceTwo hours ago
Thousands and thousands of reasons people love Android.

“Android fans, what are the primary reasons why you will never ever switch to an iPhone?” That question led to almost 30,000 comments so far, and was for a while the most popular thing on Reddit. It’s a totally fascinating peek into the platform wars, and I’ve spent way too much time reading through it. I also laughed hard at “I can turn my text bubbles to any color I like.”


Creators

Turn anyone into a pokémon with this AI art model

James Vincent10:53 AM UTC
Gaming

Oxenfree 2 hit by another delay as release date slips to next year

Jon Porter10:50 AM UTC

Podcasts

  1. It’s never been easier to be an artist — or harder to become a star

    Ariel ShapiroSep 26

  2. Vergecast: Apple Watch Ultra review, next-gen GPUs, and more gadgets

    Andrew MarinoSep 23

  3. Today on The Vergecast: GTA, TikTok, and iPhones.

    David PierceSep 21

  4. I tried replacing Google with TikTok, and it worked better than I thought

    David PierceSep 21

  5. Can software simplify the supply chain? Ryan Petersen thinks so

    Nilay PatelSep 20

See all Podcasts
T
Thomas Ricker10:44 AM UTC
The Simpsons pays tribute to Chrome’s dino game.

Season 34 of The Simpsons kicked off on Sunday night with an opening credits “couch gag” based on the offline dino game from Google’s Chrome browser. Cactus, cactus, couch, d’oh! Perfect.


Gadgets

Hands-on with AptX Lossless, the new tech promising CD-quality audio over Bluetooth

Jon Porter10:00 AM UTC
Google

Fitbit users will be forced to migrate to Google accounts by 2025

Jess Weatherbed9:34 AM UTC
NASA

How to watch NASA crash a spacecraft into an asteroid on Monday

Mary Beth Griggs9:00 AM UTC
T
Youtube
Thomas Ricker7:29 AM UTC
Table breaks before Apple Watch Ultra’s sapphire glass.

”It’s the most rugged and capable Apple Watch yet,” said Apple at the launch of the Apple Watch Ultra (read The Verge review here). YouTuber TechRax put that claim to the test with a series of drop, scratch, and hammer tests. Takeaways: the titanium case will scratch with enough abuse, and that flat sapphire front crystal is tough — tougher than the table which cracks before the Ultra fails — but not indestructible.


Most Popular

  1. Football claims another Microsoft Surface tablet

    Emma RothSep 25

  2. The iPhone 15 ‘Ultra’ could replace the Pro Max

    Emma RothSep 25

  3. LG is price-slashing 2022 OLED TVs at Best Buy

    Cameron FaulknerSep 24

  4. Hands on with AptX Lossless, the new tech promising CD-quality audio over Bluetooth

    Jon PorterSep 26

  5. James Earl Jones lets AI take over the voice of Darth Vader

    Emma RothSep 24

Tech

Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale will take place on October 11th and 12th

Alice Newcome-Beill and Emma Roth5:01 AM UTC
Microsoft

Football claims another Microsoft Surface tablet

Emma RothSep 25
E
Twitter
Emma RothSep 25
Rihanna’s headlining the Super Bowl Halftime Show.

Apple Music’s set to sponsor the Halftime Show next February, and it’s starting out strong with a performance from Rihanna. I honestly can’t remember which company sponsored the Halftime Show before Pepsi, so it’ll be nice to see how Apple handles the show for Super Bowl LVII.


E
Twitter
Emma RothSep 25
Starlink is growing.

The Elon Musk-owned satellite internet service, which covers all seven continents including Antarctica, has now made over 1 million user terminals. Musk has big plans for the service, which he hopes to expand to cruise ships, planes, and even school buses.

Musk recently said he’ll sidestep sanctions to activate the service in Iran, where the government put restrictions on communications due to mass protests. He followed through on his promise to bring Starlink to Ukraine at the start of Russia’s invasion, so we’ll have to wait and see if he manages to bring the service to Iran as well.


NASA

NASA is about to crash a spacecraft into an asteroid

Mary Beth GriggsSep 25
E
External Link
Emma RothSep 25
We might not get another Apple event this year.

While Apple was initially expected to hold an event to launch its rumored M2-equipped Macs and iPads in October, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman predicts Apple will announce its new devices in a series of press releases, website updates, and media briefings instead.

I know that it probably takes a lot of work to put these polished events together, but if Apple does pass on it this year, I will kind of miss vibing to the livestream’s music and seeing all the new products get presented.


Should I Buy the iPhone 14 Pro Max If I Have an iPhone 13? Wait Until iPhone 15.

[Bloomberg.com]

Reviews

See all Reviews
Streaming

DirecTV’s NFL Sunday Ticket had some issues again

Emma RothSep 25
Apple

The iPhone 15 ‘Ultra’ could replace the Pro Max

Emma RothSep 25
Apple

Apple Pay Later is reportedly facing ‘technical and engineering’ issues

Emma RothSep 25
Tech

Acer Predator Triton 500 SE review: I expected more

Alice Newcome-BeillSep 25
E
External Link
Emma RothSep 24
California Governor Gavin Newsom vetoes the state’s “BitLicense” law.

The bill, called the Digital Financial Assets Law, would establish a regulatory framework for companies that transact with cryptocurrency in the state, similar to New York’s BitLicense system. In a statement, Newsom says it’s “premature to lock a licensing structure” and that implementing such a program is a “costly undertaking:”

A more flexible approach is needed to ensure regulatory oversight can keep up with rapidly evolving technology and use cases, and is tailored with the proper tools to address trends and mitigate consumer harm.


California 'BitLicense' Bill Vetoed by Governor Gavin Newsom

[Coindesk]

Star Wars

James Earl Jones lets AI take over the voice of Darth Vader

Emma RothSep 24

Science

See all Science
Netflix

The biggest news and trailers from Netflix’s Tudum event

Andrew WebsterSep 24
Streaming

They Cloned Tyrone’s onto something wild in its first trailer

Charles Pulliam-MooreSep 24
Film

Netflix’s new Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery clip is full of devious puzzles

Andrew WebsterSep 24

Creators

See all Creators