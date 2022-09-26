Skip to main content
Hurricane Ian pushes NASA to roll back Artemis I rocket

Hurricane Ian pushes NASA to roll back Artemis I rocket

It’s a big delay for the mission

By Justine Calma

Dark clouds loom over the Artemis I rocket as it sits on a launch pad at Kennedy Space Center.
Thunderstorms move over Artemis I at launch pad 39-B at Kennedy Space Center in Florida on August 27th, 2022.
Joe Burbank/Orlando Sentinel/Tribune News Service via Getty Images

Threatening weather will force NASA to send the Space Launch System (SLS) rocket from its currently precarious position on the launchpad back to the Vehicle Assembly Building for safekeeping. The move will delay the agency’s highly anticipated launch of its Artemis I mission around the Moon.

NASA made the announcement this morning as Hurricane Ian barrels toward Florida. The storm is expected to intensify rapidly today, becoming a major hurricane tonight or early Tuesday morning as it passes by Cuba. Ian could bring “life-threatening storm surge, hurricane-force winds, and heavy rainfall” to western Florida and the Florida Panhandle by the middle of the week, the National Hurricane Center warned this morning. Both President Joe Biden and Governor Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency for Florida over the weekend.

On Saturday, NASA called off the Artemis I launch that that was planned for tomorrow. At the time, the agency was still unsure whether it should leave the rocket on the launchpad in the hopes that the rocket might be able to take off on its backup date, October 2nd. Today’s decision to roll the rocket back to the Vehicle Assembly Building probably means that plan is scrapped, too. The team has not officially given up on the October 2nd date or announced another possible launch date yet, but Artemis I might now have to wait until November for another launch window.

The highly anticipated launch is supposed to send the uncrewed Orion spacecraft looping around the Moon. It’s a test mission to ensure that the spacecraft can safely carry astronauts to the Moon and back and will mark the SLS’s first trip to space. The Artemis I launch for SLS and Orion is a major step in NASA’s plans to bring the first woman to the Moon.

But before Hurricane Ian came into the picture, the Artemis I launch was already delayed. Two previous launch attempts in late August and early September were scrubbed because of technical problems.

Artemis I might now have to wait until November

Now, NASA plans to begin moving the rocket back to the Vehicle Assembly Building at 11PM ET tonight. They’re trying to time it so that weather during the rollback meets certain criteria. Among them, they don’t want to be rolling back when peak winds hit more than 40 knots or if there’s more than a 10 percent chance of lightning within 20 nautical miles of the launch area. The rollback itself will take many hours to complete.

“Managers met Monday morning and made the decision based on the latest weather predictions associated with Hurricane Ian, after additional data gathered overnight did not show improving expected conditions for the Kennedy Space Center area. The decision allows time for employees to address the needs of their families and protect the integrated rocket and spacecraft system,” the agency said in a blog post.

More from Science

Today’s Storystream

Feed refreshed An hour ago The tablet didn’t call that play by itself

R
External Link
Russell BrandomAn hour ago
Edward Snowden has been granted Russian citizenship.

The NSA whistleblower has been living in Russia for the 19 years — first as a refugee, then on a series of temporary residency permits. He applied for Russian citizenship in November 2020, but has said he won’t renounce his status as a U.S. citizen.


Putin Grants Russian Citizenship to Edward Snowden

[US News & World Report]

E
External Link
Emma RothAn hour ago
Netflix’s gaming bet gets even bigger.

Even though fewer than one percent of Netflix subscribers have tried its mobile games, Netflix just opened up another studio in Finland after acquiring the Helsinki-based Next Games earlier this year.

The former vice president of Zynga Games, Marko Lastikka, will serve as the studio director. His track record includes working on SimCity BuildIt for EA and FarmVille 3.


Building Our Internal Games Studios - About Netflix

[About Netflix]

Reviews

The Apple Watch SE is a first-time buyer’s smartwatch

Victoria SongTwo hours ago
Creators

Instagram starts testing a home feed without a shopping tab

Mia Sato7 minutes ago
TV Shows

Gudetama the lazy egg looks uncomfortably real in first Netflix trailer

Andrew Webster23 minutes ago
Streaming

The Last of Us’ first trailer is bleak and brutal

Charles Pulliam-MooreAn hour ago

Must Reads

  1. How to Hit Back

    Esther WangSep 26

  2. It’s never been easier to be an artist — or harder to become a star

    Ariel ShapiroSep 26

  3. Australia to overhaul privacy laws after massive data breach

    Corin FaifeSep 26

  4. NASA is about to crash a spacecraft into an asteroid

    Mary Beth GriggsSep 25

  5. Hands-on with AptX Lossless, the new tech promising CD-quality audio over Bluetooth

    Jon PorterSep 26

Tech

WhatsApp adds one-click links to join a call and tests 32-person video chats

Jess WeatherbedAn hour ago
Security

Australia to overhaul privacy laws after massive data breach

Corin FaifeTwo hours ago
Gaming

E3 2023 kicks off in the middle of June

Jay PetersTwo hours ago
A
External Link
Andrew J. HawkinsTwo hours ago
Vietnam’s EV aspirant is giving big Potemkin village vibes

Idle equipment, absent workers, deserted villages, an empty swimming pool. VinFast is Vietnam’s answer to Tesla, with the goal of making 1 million EVs in the next 5-6 years to sell to customers US, Canada and Europe. With these lofty goals, the company invited a bunch of social media influencers, as well as some auto journalists, on a “a four-day, multicity extravaganza” that seemed more weird than convincing, according to Bloomberg.


Tesla Hopeful in Vietnam Has Lofty Goals. Here's an Inside Look at VinFast

[Bloomberg.com]

Welcome to the new Verge

Revolutionizing the media with blog posts

Nilay PatelSep 13
Tesla

Tesla’s Gigafactory in Berlin had a cardboard fire

Umar ShakirTwo hours ago

Tech

See all Tech
Deals

The last-gen but still great Apple Watch Series 7 with LTE is $170 off

Alice Newcome-BeillTwo hours ago
Transpo

Airlines would have to give out refunds for busted Wi-Fi under proposed rule

Andrew J. HawkinsTwo hours ago
J
James VincentTwo hours ago
Today, 39 years ago, the world didn’t end.

And it’s thanks to one man: Stanislav Petrov, a USSR military officer who, on September 26th, 1983, took the decision not to launch a retaliatory nuclear attack against the US. Petrov correctly guessed that satellite readings showing inbound nukes were faulty, and so likely saved the world from nuclear war. As journalist Tom Chivers put it on Twitter, “Happy Stanislav Petrov Day to those who celebrate!” Read more about Petrov’s life here.


Soviet Colonel who prevented 1983 nuclear response
Photo by Scott Peterson/Getty Images
J
The Verge
James VincentTwo hours ago
Deepfakes were made for Disney.

You might have seen the news this weekend that the voice of James Earl Jones is being cloned using AI so his performance as Darth Vader in Star Wars can live on forever.

Reading the story, it struck me how perfect deepfakes are for Disney — a company that profits from original characters, fans' nostalgia, and an uncanny ability to twist copyright law to its liking. And now, with deepfakes, Disney’s most iconic performances will live on forever, ensuring the magic never dies.


James Earl Jones lets AI take over the voice of Darth Vader

Emma RothSep 24
Vergecast

It’s never been easier to be an artist — or harder to become a star

Ariel ShapiroTwo hours ago
E
External Link
Elizabeth LopattoTwo hours ago
Hurricane Fiona ratcheted up tensions about crypto bros in Puerto Rico.

“An official emergency has been declared, which means in the tax program, your physical presence time is suspended,” a crypto investor posted on TikTok. “So I am headed out of the island.” Perhaps predictably, locals are furious.


Can Crypto Actually Help Puerto Rico After Hurricane Fiona?

[Time]

Podcasts

  1. It’s never been easier to be an artist — or harder to become a star

    Ariel ShapiroSep 26

  2. Vergecast: Apple Watch Ultra review, next-gen GPUs, and more gadgets

    Andrew MarinoSep 23

  3. Today on The Vergecast: GTA, TikTok, and iPhones.

    David PierceSep 21

  4. I tried replacing Google with TikTok, and it worked better than I thought

    David PierceSep 21

  5. Can software simplify the supply chain? Ryan Petersen thinks so

    Nilay PatelSep 20

See all Podcasts
R
The Verge
Richard Lawler2:09 PM UTC
Teen hacking suspect linked to GTA 6 leak and Uber security breach charged in London.

City of London police tweeted Saturday that the teenager arrested on suspicion of hacking has been charged with “two counts of breach of bail conditions and two counts of computer misuse.”

They haven’t confirmed any connection with the GTA 6 leak or Uber hack, but the details line up with those incidents, as well as a suspect arrested this spring for the Lapsus$ breaches.


London police arrest, charge teen hacking suspect but won’t confirm GTA 6, Uber links

Richard Lawler1:22 PM UTC
Science

Ancestry will tell users which side of the family their matches come from

Nicole Wetsman2:00 PM UTC
Apple

Apple begins manufacturing the iPhone 14 in India

Emma Roth1:50 PM UTC
Film

It seems people still really, really love Avatar

Jess Weatherbed1:17 PM UTC
PC Gaming

AMD’s Ryzen 7900X arrives to take on Intel’s 12900K

Tom Warren1:03 PM UTC

Most Popular

  1. Football claims another Microsoft Surface tablet

    Emma RothSep 25

  2. The iPhone 15 ‘Ultra’ could replace the Pro Max

    Emma RothSep 25

  3. Hands-on with AptX Lossless, the new tech promising CD-quality audio over Bluetooth

    Jon PorterSep 26

  4. LG is price-slashing 2022 OLED TVs at Best Buy

    Cameron FaulknerSep 24

  5. NASA is about to crash a spacecraft into an asteroid

    Mary Beth GriggsSep 25

R
The Verge
Richard Lawler1:00 PM UTC
Green light.

Good morning to everyone, except for the intern or whoever prevented us from seeing how Microsoft’s Surface held up to yet another violent NFL incident.

Today’s big event is the crash of a NASA spaceship this evening — on purpose. Mary Beth Griggs can explain.


Football claims another Microsoft Surface tablet

Emma RothSep 25
Tech

Now you can touch Alexa on Fire tablets, too

Jennifer Pattison Tuohy12:55 PM UTC
D
David Pierce12:54 PM UTC
Thousands and thousands of reasons people love Android.

“Android fans, what are the primary reasons why you will never ever switch to an iPhone?” That question led to almost 30,000 comments so far, and was for a while the most popular thing on Reddit. It’s a totally fascinating peek into the platform wars, and I’ve spent way too much time reading through it. I also laughed hard at “I can turn my text bubbles to any color I like.”


Features

Asian America learns how to hit back

Esther Wang12:00 PM UTC
Creators

Turn anyone into a pokémon with this AI art model

James Vincent10:53 AM UTC
Gaming

Oxenfree 2 hit by another delay as release date slips to next year

Jon Porter10:50 AM UTC

Reviews

See all Reviews
T
Thomas Ricker10:44 AM UTC
The Simpsons pays tribute to Chrome’s dino game.

Season 34 of The Simpsons kicked off on Sunday night with an opening credits “couch gag” based on the offline dino game from Google’s Chrome browser. Cactus, cactus, couch, d’oh! Perfect.


Gadgets

Hands-on with AptX Lossless, the new tech promising CD-quality audio over Bluetooth

Jon Porter10:00 AM UTC
Google

Fitbit users will be forced to migrate to Google accounts by 2025

Jess Weatherbed9:34 AM UTC
NASA

How to watch NASA crash a spacecraft into an asteroid on Monday

Mary Beth Griggs9:00 AM UTC
T
Youtube
Thomas Ricker7:29 AM UTC
Table breaks before Apple Watch Ultra’s sapphire glass.

”It’s the most rugged and capable Apple Watch yet,” said Apple at the launch of the Apple Watch Ultra (read The Verge review here). YouTuber TechRax put that claim to the test with a series of drop, scratch, and hammer tests. Takeaways: the titanium case will scratch with enough abuse, and that flat sapphire front crystal is tough — tougher than the table which cracks before the Ultra fails — but not indestructible.


Tech

Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale will take place on October 11th and 12th

Alice Newcome-Beill and Emma Roth5:01 AM UTC

Science

See all Science
Microsoft

Football claims another Microsoft Surface tablet

Emma RothSep 25
E
Twitter
Emma RothSep 25
Rihanna’s headlining the Super Bowl Halftime Show.

Apple Music’s set to sponsor the Halftime Show next February, and it’s starting out strong with a performance from Rihanna. I honestly can’t remember which company sponsored the Halftime Show before Pepsi, so it’ll be nice to see how Apple handles the show for Super Bowl LVII.


E
Twitter
Emma RothSep 25
Starlink is growing.

The Elon Musk-owned satellite internet service, which covers all seven continents including Antarctica, has now made over 1 million user terminals. Musk has big plans for the service, which he hopes to expand to cruise ships, planes, and even school buses.

Musk recently said he’ll sidestep sanctions to activate the service in Iran, where the government put restrictions on communications due to mass protests. He followed through on his promise to bring Starlink to Ukraine at the start of Russia’s invasion, so we’ll have to wait and see if he manages to bring the service to Iran as well.


Creators

See all Creators