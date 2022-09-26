Skip to main content
Meta's new switcher puts all of your Facebook profiles and finstas in one place

It’s testing features that should make things easier for people who use Instagram with a variety of accounts.

By Mitchell Clark

Image showing two screenshots of the Instagram account center switcher
Image: Meta

Meta is testing a new way to add and switch between your accounts on Instagram and Facebook by integrating its Accounts Center into the apps. The features should help make things easier for anyone who constantly bounces between various accounts on the two apps or people who have a lot of Instagram profiles to separate their Online Brand, personal life, and business.

The new account switcher for Facebook and Instagram will show you all the accounts and profiles you’ve added to the Accounts Center. While Instagram has let you switch between different profiles for years, the new system lets you throw Facebook accounts in the mix, making it easier to jump over to Facebook if you need to do something on that app. It’ll also show you some details about notifications for each account — if you’re browsing your personal account, the switcher will show you if there are comments or other notifications to check out on your other accounts.

According to the company’s blog post, the new switcher is being tested worldwide for people using iPhones, Android phones, and even the web version of Instagram. Meta spokesperson Emil Vazquez said that the company wouldn’t share specific numbers on how many people have access to the update, but said “it’ll continue to expand in availability in the coming months.”

On iOS and Android, Meta says it’s also testing a new account and profile creation flow, which will make it easier to set up new accounts and profiles and to start using Instagram if you already use Facebook (or vice versa).

Meta has been working on intertwining its accounts for a while now; for its VR hardware, it even created an overarching “Meta account” that you can then attach Instagram and Facebook profiles to. These tests aren’t exactly bringing the same system to more popular products like Facebook and Instagram (yet), but it is the same philosophy of being able to have all your Meta accounts and profiles live in one place.

Update September 26th, 3:13PM ET: Added statement from Meta on the availability of the new switcher.

WhatsApp adds one-click links to join a call and tests 32-person video chats

Jess Weatherbed4:14 PM UTC
Security

Australia to overhaul privacy laws after massive data breach

Corin Faife4:03 PM UTC
Gaming

E3 2023 kicks off in the middle of June

Jay Peters3:57 PM UTC
Tesla

Tesla’s Gigafactory in Berlin had a cardboard fire

Umar Shakir3:32 PM UTC

