Sony is selling a PlayStation 5 bundle right now

Still on the hunt for a next-gen PlayStation 5? Right now, Sony is selling the disc-based PlayStation 5 with a digital copy of Guerrilla Games’ excellent Horizon Forbidden West for $549.99, which is $10 less than the cost if you were to buy the two individually. The best part? You don’t even have to wait in line in order to pick one up.
While we’ve been seeing Sony and other retailers offer stock for longer than usual recently, speed is still the name of the game here. We can’t suggest any hacks that will guarantee you’ll land the console today, but as detailed in our guide on how to buy a PS5, there are a few things you can do to improve your chance of securing one. For one, remember that you must log in with your PlayStation Network ID to buy a PlayStation 5 from Sony, so make sure you have your username and password ready. Also, be aware that you can only buy one console per account, so don’t waste time trying to buy more than one.
A prepackaged bundle that includes Sony’s disc-based PlayStation 5 and a download code voucher for Horizon Forbidden West.
If you don’t manage to land a console today, be sure to check back in with us. Restock events such as this are not as rare as they once were, and we routinely call out stock whenever we see it at Amazon, Target, Best Buy, and other retailers.
Check out these PS5 accessories and games
In the meantime, it could be wise to start preparing for your new PS5 with some fun accessories and games. Here are a few we recommend:
Sony’s own wireless gaming headset is made to showcase the PS5’s 3D audio effect and also works on the PS4. This version matches the midnight black DualSense controller and PS5 console covers.
The midnight black DualSense controller sports the same hardware as the original — haptic feedback, adaptive triggers, etc. — only with a two-tone design reminiscent of PS2, PS3, and PS4 consoles.
A majestic red reserved for the cosmos. The cosmic red PlayStation 5 cover matches the color of its DualSense controller.
PlayStation Plus (annual membership)$40.8$59.9932% off
PlayStation Plus and PlayStation Now prepaid membership cards can still be redeemed toward Sony’s three new tiers of its revised service: PlayStation Plus Essential, Extra, and Premium. All of these subscriptions offer online play, with varying degrees of downloadable games included as part of the membership.
Polyphony Digital’s latest in the long-running “Real Driving Simulator” series, Gran Turismo 7 is a celebration of cars, with an extensive campaign mode and photo mode.
Insomniac Games’ latest adventure in the Ratchet & Clank series is the most fun entry yet. It’s also the first to launch on PS5, and it’s a showcase for amazing graphics and fast loading speeds.