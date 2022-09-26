Skip to main content
Sony is selling a PlayStation 5 bundle right now

The disc-based PS5 comes with a digital copy of Horizon Forbidden West, and you don’t even need to wait in line.

By Sheena Vasani / @SheenaV123

Image of a PlayStation DualSense controller in front of an original PlayStation 5.
Sony is once again selling a PlayStation 5 bundle today.
Photo by Vjeran Pavic / The Verge

Still on the hunt for a next-gen PlayStation 5? Right now, Sony is selling the disc-based PlayStation 5 with a digital copy of Guerrilla Games’ excellent Horizon Forbidden West for $549.99, which is $10 less than the cost if you were to buy the two individually. The best part? You don’t even have to wait in line in order to pick one up.

While we’ve been seeing Sony and other retailers offer stock for longer than usual recently, speed is still the name of the game here. We can’t suggest any hacks that will guarantee you’ll land the console today, but as detailed in our guide on how to buy a PS5, there are a few things you can do to improve your chance of securing one. For one, remember that you must log in with your PlayStation Network ID to buy a PlayStation 5 from Sony, so make sure you have your username and password ready. Also, be aware that you can only buy one console per account, so don’t waste time trying to buy more than one.

PlayStation 5 Horizon Forbidden West Bundle

$549.99

A prepackaged bundle that includes Sony’s disc-based PlayStation 5 and a download code voucher for Horizon Forbidden West.

$549.99 at Sony

If you don’t manage to land a console today, be sure to check back in with us. Restock events such as this are not as rare as they once were, and we routinely call out stock whenever we see it at Amazon, Target, Best Buy, and other retailers.

Check out these PS5 accessories and games

In the meantime, it could be wise to start preparing for your new PS5 with some fun accessories and games. Here are a few we recommend:

Sony Pulse 3D headset (black)

$99.99

Sony’s own wireless gaming headset is made to showcase the PS5’s 3D audio effect and also works on the PS4. This version matches the midnight black DualSense controller and PS5 console covers.

$99.99 at Amazon$99.99 at Best Buy

Sony DualSense Controller (black)

$69

The midnight black DualSense controller sports the same hardware as the original — haptic feedback, adaptive triggers, etc. — only with a two-tone design reminiscent of PS2, PS3, and PS4 consoles.

$69.00 at Walmart$69.99 at Target

PlayStation 5 Console Cover (red)

$54.99

A majestic red reserved for the cosmos. The cosmic red PlayStation 5 cover matches the color of its DualSense controller.

$54.99 at PlayStation Direct (PS5)$54.99 at PlayStation Direct (PS5 Digital Edition)

PlayStation Plus (annual membership)

$59.9932% off
$40.8

PlayStation Plus and PlayStation Now prepaid membership cards can still be redeemed toward Sony’s three new tiers of its revised service: PlayStation Plus Essential, Extra, and Premium. All of these subscriptions offer online play, with varying degrees of downloadable games included as part of the membership.

$40.80 at Eneba

Gran Turismo 7

$69.99

Polyphony Digital’s latest in the long-running “Real Driving Simulator” series, Gran Turismo 7 is a celebration of cars, with an extensive campaign mode and photo mode.

$69.99 at Best Buy (physical)$69.99 at GameStop (physical)

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

$69.99

Insomniac Games’ latest adventure in the Ratchet & Clank series is the most fun entry yet. It’s also the first to launch on PS5, and it’s a showcase for amazing graphics and fast loading speeds.

$69.99 at Target (physical)$70.00 at PlayStation Store (digital)

