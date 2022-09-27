Skip to main content
The new NBA app introduces a TikTok-like vertical video feed

The new NBA app introduces a TikTok-like vertical video feed

The new NBA app for Android and iOS curates league content more like popular social media apps

By Jasmine Hicks

Two phone screens featuring the NBA app
The TikTok-like video feed will feature content from games.
Image: NBA

TikTok’s vertically-oriented, curated approach to social video has transformed feeds for better and worse, and the NBA is next in line with its newly redesigned app for Android and iOS.

A major part of its individualized user experience is a “For You” vertical video feed that will show highlights from NBA games featuring “behind-the-scenes access to players and teams,” NBA-related shows, content from influencers, and the SiriusXM show NBA Today as well as showcase partnered channels like Turner Sports and Bleacher Report.

Another modern social media feature the new NBA app includes is its “stories.” Similar to Snapchat, Instagram, and others, it has a horizontal selection of expiring videos that show top plays or dunks and other NBA-related news. Of course, the app will show live feeds from games and media days.

Competitors like Instagram taking content strategies from TikTok has been a common theme. With this launch, we’re seeing its influence on other institutions beyond social media, as they try their hand at curating content in-house as opposed to feeding it externally to support social media platforms.

Homepage of the NBA app
The homepage of the NBA app will feature stories of a user’s followed teams as well as game stats and scores.
Image: NBA

The NBA also has a new membership program. Called NBA ID, this free membership will offer access to exclusive content, like pre and postgame press conferences and shows, ticket promotions, prizes gained through fantasy game sweepstakes, exclusive voting campaigns, and more.

Users who already pay for a subscription to NBA League Pass for streaming out-of-market games can link that account to their NBA ID account. According to a press release, in the new app, “the live streams will feature higher video quality, lower streaming latency and a seamless user experience.”

NBA ID members will have access to the NBA Vault. The NBA Vault contains over 3,000 hours of archival footage, including about 500 “classic games in NBA history” for free and every NBA Finals game since 2000. NBA documentaries will be on the app, too. The redesign will also bring in new programming. A new series called Pass the Rock will showcase “the league’s next generation of stars and their lives on and off the court throughout the 2022-23 season.” It is set to begin in late November.

More from Creators

Today’s Storystream

Feed refreshed 9 minutes ago Midjourneys

A
External Link
Andrew J. Hawkins9 minutes ago
Harley-Davidson’s electric motorcycle brand is about to go public via SPAC

LiveWire has completed its merger with a blank-check company and will make its debut on the New York Stock Exchange today. Harley-Davison CEO Jochen Zeitz called it “a proud and exciting milestone for LiveWire towards its ambition to become the most desirable electric motorcycle brand in the world.” Hopefully it also manages to avoid the cash crunch of other EV SPACs, like Canoo, Arrival, Faraday Future, and Lordstown.


Harley's LiveWire Electric Motorcycle Unit Takes a Big Step - TheStreet

[TheStreet]

A
The Verge
Andrew Webster33 minutes ago
“There’s an endless array of drama going on surrounding Twitch right now.”

That’s Ryan Morrison, CEO of Evolved Talent Agency, which represents some of the biggest streamers around. And he’s right — as you can read in this investigation from my colleague Ash Parrish, who looked into just what’s going on with Amazon’s livestreaming service.


How Twitch lost the battle for its soul

Ash ParrishSep 26
NASA

NASA just crashed a spacecraft into an asteroid to see what would happen

Mary Beth Griggs1:01 AM UTC
Tech

Sky Stream arrives next month to give you Sky TV without a satellite dish

Tom Warren13 minutes ago
Deals

Bose’s ultra-comfy QuietComfort 45 headphones are $80 off today

Sheena Vasani18 minutes ago
Tech

Nreal’s $379 AR glasses launch in the US today

Adi Robertson40 minutes ago

Must Reads

  1. After three months, Dish’s 5G service still feels like a beta

    Mitchell ClarkSep 27

  2. Wait, are you guys bringing your phones into the shower?

    Allison JohnsonSep 26

  3. Nreal’s $379 AR glasses launch in the US today

    Adi RobertsonSep 27

  4. Roomba’s latest robot vacuum has a robot mop on top

    Jennifer Pattison TuohySep 27

  5. How Twitch lost the battle for its soul

    Ash ParrishSep 26

Asian America learns how to hit back

The desperate, confused, righteous campaign to stop Asian hate

Esther WangSep 26
R
The Verge
Richard Lawler40 minutes ago
Green light.

NASA’s spacecraft crashed, and everyone is very happy about it.

Otherwise, Mitchell Clark is kicking off the day with a deeper look at Dish Network’s definitely-real 5G wireless service , and Walmart’s metaverse vision in Roblox is not looking good at all.


After three months, Dish’s 5G service still feels like a beta

Mitchell ClarkTwo hours ago
Security

WhatsApp discloses critical vulnerability in older app versions

Corin FaifeAn hour ago
Gaming

Skullcandy’s new wireless gaming headset has a quirky design and Tile integration

Cameron FaulknerTwo hours ago
J
External Link
Jess WeatherbedTwo hours ago
Won’t anyone think of the billionaires?

Forbes reports that rising inflation and falling stock prices have collectively cost members of the Forbes 400 US rich list $500 billion in 2022 with tech tycoons suffering the biggest losses.

Jeff Bezos (worth $151 billion) lost $50 billion, Google’s Larry Page and Sergey Brin (worth a collective $182b) lost almost $60b, Mark Zuckerberg (worth $57.7b) lost $76.8b, and Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey (worth $4.5b) lost $10.4b. Former Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer (worth $83b) lost $13.5b while his ex-boss Bill Gates (worth $106b) lost $28b, albeit $20b of that via charity donations.


America’s Richest Tech Billionaires Have Lost $315 Billion In The Past Year

[Forbes]

Tech

After three months, Dish’s 5G service still feels like a beta

Mitchell ClarkTwo hours ago

Tech

See all Tech
Tech

Please don’t let ads on transparent OLED ‘windows’ ruin train journeys

Jess WeatherbedTwo hours ago
Tech

Walmart launches ‘metaverse’ experience in Roblox to sell toys to children

James Vincent9:21 AM UTC
T
Thomas Ricker6:45 AM UTC
Check out this delightful DART Easter egg.

Just Google for “NASA DART.” You’re welcome.


Gadgets

Roomba’s latest robot vacuum has a robot mop on top

Jennifer Pattison Tuohy4:01 AM UTC
Policy

Eight states sue crypto lender Nexo over security sales and misleading marketing

Mitchell Clark12:45 AM UTC
R
Twitter
Richard Lawler12:00 AM UTC
A direct strike at 14,000 mph.

The Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART) scored a hit on the asteroid Dimorphos, but as Mary Beth Griggs explains, the real science work is just beginning.

Now planetary scientists will wait to see how the impact changed the asteroid’s orbit, and to download pictures from DART’s LICIACube satellite which had a front-row seat to the crash.


Podcasts

  1. It’s never been easier to be an artist — or harder to become a star

    Ariel ShapiroSep 26

  2. Vergecast: Apple Watch Ultra review, next-gen GPUs, and more gadgets

    Andrew MarinoSep 23

  3. Today on The Vergecast: GTA, TikTok, and iPhones.

    David PierceSep 21

  4. I tried replacing Google with TikTok, and it worked better than I thought

    David PierceSep 21

  5. Can software simplify the supply chain? Ryan Petersen thinks so

    Nilay PatelSep 20

See all Podcasts
M
The Verge
Mary Beth GriggsSep 26
We’re about an hour away from a space crash.

At 7:14PM ET, a NASA spacecraft is going to smash into an asteroid! Coverage of the collision — called the Double Asteroid Redirection Test — is now live.


How to watch NASA crash a spacecraft into an asteroid on Monday

Mary Beth Griggs12:08 AM UTC
Deals

How to buy a PlayStation 5

Alice Newcome-BeillSep 26
E
Twitter
Emma RothSep 26
There’s a surprise in the sky tonight.

Jupiter will be about 367 million miles away from Earth this evening. While that may seem like a long way, it’s the closest it’s been to our home planet since 1963.

During this time, Jupiter will be visible to the naked eye (but binoculars can help). You can check where and when you can get a glimpse of the gas giant from this website.


Gaming

Sony is selling a PlayStation 5 bundle right now

Sheena VasaniSep 26
Crypto

Interpol issues ‘red notice’ for Terra stablecoin co-founder Do Kwon

Jay PetersSep 26

Most Popular

  1. NASA just crashed a spacecraft into an asteroid to see what would happen

    Mary Beth GriggsSep 26

  2. How to watch NASA crash a spacecraft into an asteroid on Monday

    Mary Beth GriggsSep 26

  3. Hands-on with AptX Lossless, the new tech promising CD-quality audio over Bluetooth

    Jon PorterSep 26

  4. How Twitch lost the battle for its soul

    Ash ParrishSep 26

  5. The Last of Us’ first trailer is bleak and brutal

    Charles Pulliam-MooreSep 26

Gadgets

Wait, are you guys bringing your phones into the shower?

Allison JohnsonSep 26
Apple

iFixit teardown looks at the guts of the Apple Watch Ultra

Alice Newcome-BeillSep 26
E
Twitter
Emma RothSep 26
Missing classic Mario?

One fan, who goes by the name Metroid Mike 64 on Twitter, just built a full-on 2D Mario game inside Super Mario Maker 2 complete with 40 levels and eight worlds.

Looking at the gameplay shared on Twitter is enough to make me want to break out my SNES, or at least buy Super Mario Maker 2 so I can play this epic retro revamp.


R
External Link
Russell BrandomSep 26
The US might still force TikTok into a data security deal with Oracle.

The New York Times says the White House is still working on TikTok’s Trump-era data security deal, which has been in a weird limbo for nearly two years now. The terms are basically the same: Oracle plays babysitter but the app doesn’t get banned. Maybe it will happen now, though?


TikTok Seen Moving Toward U.S. Security Deal, but Hurdles Remain

[The New York Times]

Creators

How Twitch lost the battle for its soul

Ash ParrishSep 26
R
Youtube
Richard LawlerSep 26
Don’t miss this dive into Guillermo del Toro’s stop-motion Pinocchio flick.

Andrew Webster and Charles Pulliam-Moore covered Netflix’s Tudum reveals (yes, it’s going to keep using that brand name) over the weekend as the streamer showed off things that haven’t been canceled yet.

Beyond The Way of the Househusband season two news and timing information about two The Witcher projects, you should make time for this incredible behind-the-scenes video showing the process of making Pinocchio.


Reviews

See all Reviews
Meta

Meta’s new switcher puts all of your Facebook profiles and finstas in one place

Mitchell ClarkSep 26
Gaming

It only took a month to turn a Steam Deck deposit into a purchase

Cameron FaulknerSep 26
Google

If you still miss Google Reader, Substack has a new web-based RSS client

Sheena VasaniSep 26
Creators

Instagram starts testing a home feed without a shopping tab

Mia SatoSep 26
TV Shows

Gudetama the lazy egg looks uncomfortably real in first Netflix trailer

Andrew WebsterSep 26
NASA

Hurricane Ian pushes NASA to roll back Artemis I rocket

Justine CalmaSep 26

Science

See all Science
R
External Link
Russell BrandomSep 26
Edward Snowden has been granted Russian citizenship.

The NSA whistleblower has been living in Russia for the 9 years — first as a refugee, then on a series of temporary residency permits. He applied for Russian citizenship in November 2020, but has said he won’t renounce his status as a U.S. citizen.


Putin Grants Russian Citizenship to Edward Snowden

[US News & World Report]

Streaming

The Last of Us’ first trailer is bleak and brutal

Charles Pulliam-MooreSep 26
Tech

WhatsApp adds one-click links to join a call and tests 32-person video chats

Jess WeatherbedSep 26

Creators

See all Creators