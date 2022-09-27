The new NBA app introduces a TikTok-like vertical video feed

TikTok’s vertically-oriented, curated approach to social video has transformed feeds for better and worse, and the NBA is next in line with its newly redesigned app for Android and iOS.

A major part of its individualized user experience is a “For You” vertical video feed that will show highlights from NBA games featuring “behind-the-scenes access to players and teams,” NBA-related shows, content from influencers, and the SiriusXM show NBA Today as well as showcase partnered channels like Turner Sports and Bleacher Report.

Another modern social media feature the new NBA app includes is its “stories.” Similar to Snapchat, Instagram, and others, it has a horizontal selection of expiring videos that show top plays or dunks and other NBA-related news. Of course, the app will show live feeds from games and media days.

Competitors like Instagram taking content strategies from TikTok has been a common theme. With this launch, we’re seeing its influence on other institutions beyond social media, as they try their hand at curating content in-house as opposed to feeding it externally to support social media platforms.

The homepage of the NBA app will feature stories of a user’s followed teams as well as game stats and scores. Image: NBA

The NBA also has a new membership program. Called NBA ID, this free membership will offer access to exclusive content, like pre and postgame press conferences and shows, ticket promotions, prizes gained through fantasy game sweepstakes, exclusive voting campaigns, and more.

Users who already pay for a subscription to NBA League Pass for streaming out-of-market games can link that account to their NBA ID account. According to a press release, in the new app, “the live streams will feature higher video quality, lower streaming latency and a seamless user experience.”