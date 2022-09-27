Bose’s ultra-comfy QuietComfort 45 headphones are $80 off today

Whether you’re working from a noisy cafe or commuting on a train, a comfortable pair of noise-canceling headphones can prove invaluable in the right setting. Thankfully, Bose’s QuietComfort 45 are currently matching their best price to date at Best Buy, where you can pick them up for $249 instead of $329 — a discount we haven’t seen in a while.
The lightweight QC45 are some of the most comfortable over-ears we’ve ever tested and can even last 24 hours on a single charge. That means you can don them for hours on end without worrying about running out of battery or ear fatigue. And when you do need to recharge them, you can do so quickly thanks to their support for USB-C. You can even customize their bass response and other EQ settings once you’ve updated the firmware, something we wish had been available at launch. Read our review.
The Bose QuietComfort 45 update the company’s supremely comfortable design with USB-C, improved noise cancellation, and longer battery life.
The new Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 – Core may be the more budget-friendly version of the Xbox Elite 2, but $129 still isn’t cheap. Fortunately, if you’re in need of a more affordable alternative, you can buy the white Xbox Wireless Controller — our favorite Xbox controller — right now at Amazon for $44.99 ($17 off), which is the best price we’ve seen on the standard wireless model. You can also buy the controller in either black or blue at Microsoft for $47.99 ($12 off), or in blue at Amazon for the same price.
While the base model doesn’t boast customizable buttons or any of the more advanced features found on the Elite 2 Core, it remains a good jack-of-all-trades controller that still plays remarkably well. It also sports a few niceties of its own, like a share button you can use to save and share screenshots with your friends online. Other notable features include Bluetooth support and a USB-C port if you wish to use it as a wired controller.
The official Xbox Wireless Controller has a dedicated share button for saving clips and screenshots and sharing them online, Bluetooth support, and a USB-C port for charging up Microsoft’s play-and-charge rechargeable battery.
The new M2-powered MacBook Air is a brilliant laptop, but the base model comes with an unfortunate flaw: the storage on the 256GB M2 Air is slower than its predecessor’s, so tasks like copying large files take longer. If you’ve been eyeing the new Air but want to avoid that problem, the 512GB model is currently available at a new all-time low.
Right now, Amazon is selling the M2-powered Air with 8GB of RAM and 512GB of storage in both space gray and the cream-colored starlight shade for just $1,349 ($150). The latest Air is our favorite laptop right now, one that should cater to the needs of most people. It comes with a number of improvements over the M1 model, too, including a much-improved 1080p webcam, a better screen, and faster performance for most tasks. Read our review.
The redesigned MacBook Air is a thin, lightweight device powered by Apple’s latest chip. The M2 model also touts a 1080p webcam and a better display than its predecessor, while retaining features like long battery life and MagSafe charging.
We’ve got another Apple deal for you today. If you’re in need of a charger to power up your iPhone 14 or second-gen AirPods Pro, you can currently buy Apple’s official MagSafe Charger from Verizon for $29.99 ($10 off). That’s the best price we’ve seen all year on the slim magnetic puck and only around $2 shy of its all-time low. Woot is also matching Verizon’s discount, albeit on an open-box model, which means that while the seal on the box is broken, the product is otherwise new and comes with a one-year Apple warranty.
Apple’s magnetic charger might be slow, but it can provide up to 15 watts of power when you use a 20W power brick (sold separately). It also supports Qi charging, meaning you can use it to charge older iPhone models as well as AirPods that lack a MagSafe-ready case.
Apple’s wired MagSafe Charger is nothing short of convenient. The magnetic device offers Qi support, meaning it can charge older iPhone models and the wireless charging case that comes with more recent AirPods models.
- As part of its Fall Savings event, Sony is taking 50 percent off PlayStation 4 games like The Last Of Us Remastered and Horizon Zero Dawn, selling each for $9.99. You can also pick up PlayStation 5 titles like Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart and Demon’s Souls, both of which are on sale for $39.99 ($30 off). The sale lasts until 11:59PM PT on October 6th (or 2:59AM ET on October 7th). Read our reviews of Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart and Demon’s Souls.
- Right now, you can buy a pair of Shokz’s Aeropex Mini headphones on Amazon for $103.95 ($56 off), which matches their typical sale price. These open-ear headphones are similar to but smaller than the excellent Shokz Aeropex that we reviewed in 2019, meaning they don’t cover your ears but, rather, carry sound through your cheekbones, thus allowing you to remain more present than your typical pair of in-ears would.
- Amazon is currently offering Prime members a four-month trial to Amazon Music Unlimited, which is three months longer than the typical trial period. The ad-free music streaming service typically costs $8.99 a month for Prime members, so this equates to a savings of $27. Keep in mind, however, that you must be a new subscriber to be eligible for the deal.