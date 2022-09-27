Bose’s ultra-comfy QuietComfort 45 headphones are $80 off today

Whether you’re working from a noisy cafe or commuting on a train, a comfortable pair of noise-canceling headphones can prove invaluable in the right setting. Thankfully, Bose’s QuietComfort 45 are currently matching their best price to date at Best Buy, where you can pick them up for $249 instead of $329 — a discount we haven’t seen in a while.

The lightweight QC45 are some of the most comfortable over-ears we’ve ever tested and can even last 24 hours on a single charge. That means you can don them for hours on end without worrying about running out of battery or ear fatigue. And when you do need to recharge them, you can do so quickly thanks to their support for USB-C. You can even customize their bass response and other EQ settings once you’ve updated the firmware, something we wish had been available at launch. Read our review.

Bose QuietComfort 45 $ 249 $ 329 24 % off $ 249 The Bose QuietComfort 45 update the company’s supremely comfortable design with USB-C, improved noise cancellation, and longer battery life. $249.00 at Best Buy

While the base model doesn’t boast customizable buttons or any of the more advanced features found on the Elite 2 Core, it remains a good jack-of-all-trades controller that still plays remarkably well. It also sports a few niceties of its own, like a share button you can use to save and share screenshots with your friends online. Other notable features include Bluetooth support and a USB-C port if you wish to use it as a wired controller.

The new M2-powered MacBook Air is a brilliant laptop, but the base model comes with an unfortunate flaw: the storage on the 256GB M2 Air is slower than its predecessor’s, so tasks like copying large files take longer. If you’ve been eyeing the new Air but want to avoid that problem, the 512GB model is currently available at a new all-time low.

Right now, Amazon is selling the M2-powered Air with 8GB of RAM and 512GB of storage in both space gray and the cream-colored starlight shade for just $1,349 ($150). The latest Air is our favorite laptop right now, one that should cater to the needs of most people. It comes with a number of improvements over the M1 model, too, including a much-improved 1080p webcam, a better screen, and faster performance for most tasks. Read our review.

M2 MacBook Air (512GB, 8GB of RAM) $ 1349 $ 1499 10 % off $ 1349 The redesigned MacBook Air is a thin, lightweight device powered by Apple’s latest chip. The M2 model also touts a 1080p webcam and a better display than its predecessor, while retaining features like long battery life and MagSafe charging. $1349.00 at Amazon

Apple’s magnetic charger might be slow, but it can provide up to 15 watts of power when you use a 20W power brick (sold separately). It also supports Qi charging, meaning you can use it to charge older iPhone models as well as AirPods that lack a MagSafe-ready case.

Apple MagSafe Charger $ 29.99 $ 39.99 25 % off $ 29.99 Apple’s wired MagSafe Charger is nothing short of convenient. The magnetic device offers Qi support, meaning it can charge older iPhone models and the wireless charging case that comes with more recent AirPods models. $29.99 at Verizon$29.99 at Woot (open box)