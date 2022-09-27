Skip to main content
The VergeThe Verge logo.The Verge homepage
The VergeThe Verge logo.

Bose’s ultra-comfy QuietComfort 45 headphones are $80 off today

Bose’s ultra-comfy QuietComfort 45 headphones are $80 off today

/

The QC45 are down to just $249 at Best Buy. You can also save right now on the standard Xbox Wireless Controller, Apple’s new MacBook Air, and more.

By Sheena Vasani / @SheenaV123

|

Share this story

If you buy something from a Verge link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

A pair of Bose’s comfortable QuietComfort 45 headphones in their case sitting on a bench.
The QC45 offer some of the best active noise cancellation you can get in a pair of headphones.
Photo by Chris Welch / The Verge

Whether you’re working from a noisy cafe or commuting on a train, a comfortable pair of noise-canceling headphones can prove invaluable in the right setting. Thankfully, Bose’s QuietComfort 45 are currently matching their best price to date at Best Buy, where you can pick them up for $249 instead of $329 — a discount we haven’t seen in a while.

The lightweight QC45 are some of the most comfortable over-ears we’ve ever tested and can even last 24 hours on a single charge. That means you can don them for hours on end without worrying about running out of battery or ear fatigue. And when you do need to recharge them, you can do so quickly thanks to their support for USB-C. You can even customize their bass response and other EQ settings once you’ve updated the firmware, something we wish had been available at launch. Read our review.

Bose QuietComfort 45

$32924% off
$249

The Bose QuietComfort 45 update the company’s supremely comfortable design with USB-C, improved noise cancellation, and longer battery life.

$249.00 at Best Buy

The new Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 – Core may be the more budget-friendly version of the Xbox Elite 2, but $129 still isn’t cheap. Fortunately, if you’re in need of a more affordable alternative, you can buy the white Xbox Wireless Controller — our favorite Xbox controller — right now at Amazon for $44.99 ($17 off), which is the best price we’ve seen on the standard wireless model. You can also buy the controller in either black or blue at Microsoft for $47.99 ($12 off), or in blue at Amazon for the same price.

While the base model doesn’t boast customizable buttons or any of the more advanced features found on the Elite 2 Core, it remains a good jack-of-all-trades controller that still plays remarkably well. It also sports a few niceties of its own, like a share button you can use to save and share screenshots with your friends online. Other notable features include Bluetooth support and a USB-C port if you wish to use it as a wired controller.

Xbox Wireless Controller

$59.9925% off
$44.99

The official Xbox Wireless Controller has a dedicated share button for saving clips and screenshots and sharing them online, Bluetooth support, and a USB-C port for charging up Microsoft’s play-and-charge rechargeable battery.

$44.99 at Amazon (white)$47.99 at Microsoft (black)

Related

The new M2-powered MacBook Air is a brilliant laptop, but the base model comes with an unfortunate flaw: the storage on the 256GB M2 Air is slower than its predecessor’s, so tasks like copying large files take longer. If you’ve been eyeing the new Air but want to avoid that problem, the 512GB model is currently available at a new all-time low.

Right now, Amazon is selling the M2-powered Air with 8GB of RAM and 512GB of storage in both space gray and the cream-colored starlight shade for just $1,349 ($150). The latest Air is our favorite laptop right now, one that should cater to the needs of most people. It comes with a number of improvements over the M1 model, too, including a much-improved 1080p webcam, a better screen, and faster performance for most tasks. Read our review.

M2 MacBook Air (512GB, 8GB of RAM)

$149910% off
$1349

The redesigned MacBook Air is a thin, lightweight device powered by Apple’s latest chip. The M2 model also touts a 1080p webcam and a better display than its predecessor, while retaining features like long battery life and MagSafe charging.

$1349.00 at Amazon

We’ve got another Apple deal for you today. If you’re in need of a charger to power up your iPhone 14 or second-gen AirPods Pro, you can currently buy Apple’s official MagSafe Charger from Verizon for $29.99 ($10 off). That’s the best price we’ve seen all year on the slim magnetic puck and only around $2 shy of its all-time low. Woot is also matching Verizon’s discount, albeit on an open-box model, which means that while the seal on the box is broken, the product is otherwise new and comes with a one-year Apple warranty.

Apple’s magnetic charger might be slow, but it can provide up to 15 watts of power when you use a 20W power brick (sold separately). It also supports Qi charging, meaning you can use it to charge older iPhone models as well as AirPods that lack a MagSafe-ready case.

Apple MagSafe Charger

$39.9925% off
$29.99

Apple’s wired MagSafe Charger is nothing short of convenient. The magnetic device offers Qi support, meaning it can charge older iPhone models and the wireless charging case that comes with more recent AirPods models.

$29.99 at Verizon$29.99 at Woot (open box)

A few more ways to save...

More from Deals

Today’s Storystream

Feed refreshed 15 minutes ago Midjourneys

A
The Verge
Andrew Webster15 minutes ago
“There’s an endless array of drama going on surrounding Twitch right now.”

That’s Ryan Morrison, CEO of Evolved Talent Agency, which represents some of the biggest streamers around. And he’s right — as you can read in this investigation from my colleague Ash Parrish, who looked into just what’s going on with Amazon’s livestreaming service.


How Twitch lost the battle for its soul

Ash ParrishSep 26
R
The Verge
Richard Lawler23 minutes ago
Green light.

NASA’s spacecraft crashed, and everyone is very happy about it.

Otherwise, Mitchell Clark is kicking off the day with a deeper look at Dish Network’s definitely-real 5G wireless service , and Walmart’s metaverse vision in Roblox is not looking good at all.


After three months, Dish’s 5G service still feels like a beta

Mitchell ClarkTwo hours ago
NASA

NASA just crashed a spacecraft into an asteroid to see what would happen

Mary Beth Griggs1:01 AM UTC
Tech

Nreal’s $379 AR glasses launch in the US today

Adi Robertson22 minutes ago
Security

WhatsApp discloses critical vulnerability in older app versions

Corin FaifeAn hour ago
Gaming

Skullcandy’s new wireless gaming headset has a quirky design and Tile integration

Cameron FaulknerAn hour ago

Must Reads

  1. After three months, Dish’s 5G service still feels like a beta

    Mitchell ClarkSep 27

  2. Wait, are you guys bringing your phones into the shower?

    Allison JohnsonSep 26

  3. Nreal’s $379 AR glasses launch in the US today

    Adi RobertsonSep 27

  4. Roomba’s latest robot vacuum has a robot mop on top

    Jennifer Pattison TuohySep 27

  5. How Twitch lost the battle for its soul

    Ash ParrishSep 26

Asian America learns how to hit back

The desperate, confused, righteous campaign to stop Asian hate

Esther WangSep 26
J
External Link
Jess WeatherbedTwo hours ago
Won’t anyone think of the billionaires?

Forbes reports that rising inflation and falling stock prices have collectively cost members of the Forbes 400 US rich list $500 billion in 2022 with tech tycoons suffering the biggest losses.

Jeff Bezos (worth $151 billion) lost $50 billion, Google’s Larry Page and Sergey Brin (worth a collective $182b) lost almost $60b, Mark Zuckerberg (worth $57.7b) lost $76.8b, and Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey (worth $4.5b) lost $10.4b. Former Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer (worth $83b) lost $13.5b while his ex-boss Bill Gates (worth $106b) lost $28b, albeit $20b of that via charity donations.


America’s Richest Tech Billionaires Have Lost $315 Billion In The Past Year

[Forbes]

Tech

After three months, Dish’s 5G service still feels like a beta

Mitchell ClarkTwo hours ago
Tech

Please don’t let ads on transparent OLED ‘windows’ ruin train journeys

Jess WeatherbedTwo hours ago
Tech

Walmart launches ‘metaverse’ experience in Roblox to sell toys to children

James Vincent9:21 AM UTC
T
Thomas Ricker6:45 AM UTC
Check out this delightful DART Easter egg.

Just Google for “NASA DART.” You’re welcome.


Tech

See all Tech
Gadgets

Roomba’s latest robot vacuum has a robot mop on top

Jennifer Pattison Tuohy4:01 AM UTC
Policy

Eight states sue crypto lender Nexo over security sales and misleading marketing

Mitchell Clark12:45 AM UTC
R
Twitter
Richard Lawler12:00 AM UTC
A direct strike at 14,000 mph.

The Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART) scored a hit on the asteroid Dimorphos, but as Mary Beth Griggs explains, the real science work is just beginning.

Now planetary scientists will wait to see how the impact changed the asteroid’s orbit, and to download pictures from DART’s LICIACube satellite which had a front-row seat to the crash.


M
The Verge
Mary Beth GriggsSep 26
We’re about an hour away from a space crash.

At 7:14PM ET, a NASA spacecraft is going to smash into an asteroid! Coverage of the collision — called the Double Asteroid Redirection Test — is now live.


How to watch NASA crash a spacecraft into an asteroid on Monday

Mary Beth Griggs12:08 AM UTC
Deals

How to buy a PlayStation 5

Alice Newcome-BeillSep 26
E
Twitter
Emma RothSep 26
There’s a surprise in the sky tonight.

Jupiter will be about 367 million miles away from Earth this evening. While that may seem like a long way, it’s the closest it’s been to our home planet since 1963.

During this time, Jupiter will be visible to the naked eye (but binoculars can help). You can check where and when you can get a glimpse of the gas giant from this website.


Podcasts

  1. It’s never been easier to be an artist — or harder to become a star

    Ariel ShapiroSep 26

  2. Vergecast: Apple Watch Ultra review, next-gen GPUs, and more gadgets

    Andrew MarinoSep 23

  3. Today on The Vergecast: GTA, TikTok, and iPhones.

    David PierceSep 21

  4. I tried replacing Google with TikTok, and it worked better than I thought

    David PierceSep 21

  5. Can software simplify the supply chain? Ryan Petersen thinks so

    Nilay PatelSep 20

See all Podcasts
Gaming

Sony is selling a PlayStation 5 bundle right now

Sheena VasaniSep 26
Crypto

Interpol issues ‘red notice’ for Terra stablecoin co-founder Do Kwon

Jay PetersSep 26
Gadgets

Wait, are you guys bringing your phones into the shower?

Allison JohnsonSep 26
Apple

iFixit teardown looks at the guts of the Apple Watch Ultra

Alice Newcome-BeillSep 26
E
Twitter
Emma RothSep 26
Missing classic Mario?

One fan, who goes by the name Metroid Mike 64 on Twitter, just built a full-on 2D Mario game inside Super Mario Maker 2 complete with 40 levels and eight worlds.

Looking at the gameplay shared on Twitter is enough to make me want to break out my SNES, or at least buy Super Mario Maker 2 so I can play this epic retro revamp.


Most Popular

  1. NASA just crashed a spacecraft into an asteroid to see what would happen

    Mary Beth GriggsSep 26

  2. How to watch NASA crash a spacecraft into an asteroid on Monday

    Mary Beth GriggsSep 26

  3. Hands-on with AptX Lossless, the new tech promising CD-quality audio over Bluetooth

    Jon PorterSep 26

  4. How Twitch lost the battle for its soul

    Ash ParrishSep 26

  5. The Last of Us’ first trailer is bleak and brutal

    Charles Pulliam-MooreSep 26

R
External Link
Russell BrandomSep 26
The US might still force TikTok into a data security deal with Oracle.

The New York Times says the White House is still working on TikTok’s Trump-era data security deal, which has been in a weird limbo for nearly two years now. The terms are basically the same: Oracle plays babysitter but the app doesn’t get banned. Maybe it will happen now, though?


TikTok Seen Moving Toward U.S. Security Deal, but Hurdles Remain

[The New York Times]

Creators

How Twitch lost the battle for its soul

Ash ParrishSep 26
R
Youtube
Richard LawlerSep 26
Don’t miss this dive into Guillermo del Toro’s stop-motion Pinocchio flick.

Andrew Webster and Charles Pulliam-Moore covered Netflix’s Tudum reveals (yes, it’s going to keep using that brand name) over the weekend as the streamer showed off things that haven’t been canceled yet.

Beyond The Way of the Househusband season two news and timing information about two The Witcher projects, you should make time for this incredible behind-the-scenes video showing the process of making Pinocchio.


Meta

Meta’s new switcher puts all of your Facebook profiles and finstas in one place

Mitchell ClarkSep 26
Gaming

It only took a month to turn a Steam Deck deposit into a purchase

Cameron FaulknerSep 26
Google

If you still miss Google Reader, Substack has a new web-based RSS client

Sheena VasaniSep 26

Reviews

See all Reviews
Creators

Instagram starts testing a home feed without a shopping tab

Mia SatoSep 26
TV Shows

Gudetama the lazy egg looks uncomfortably real in first Netflix trailer

Andrew WebsterSep 26
NASA

Hurricane Ian pushes NASA to roll back Artemis I rocket

Justine CalmaSep 26
R
External Link
Russell BrandomSep 26
Edward Snowden has been granted Russian citizenship.

The NSA whistleblower has been living in Russia for the 9 years — first as a refugee, then on a series of temporary residency permits. He applied for Russian citizenship in November 2020, but has said he won’t renounce his status as a U.S. citizen.


Putin Grants Russian Citizenship to Edward Snowden

[US News & World Report]

Streaming

The Last of Us’ first trailer is bleak and brutal

Charles Pulliam-MooreSep 26
Tech

WhatsApp adds one-click links to join a call and tests 32-person video chats

Jess WeatherbedSep 26

Science

See all Science
E
External Link
Emma RothSep 26
Netflix’s gaming bet gets even bigger.

Even though fewer than one percent of Netflix subscribers have tried its mobile games, Netflix just opened up another studio in Finland after acquiring the Helsinki-based Next Games earlier this year.

The former vice president of Zynga Games, Marko Lastikka, will serve as the studio director. His track record includes working on SimCity BuildIt for EA and FarmVille 3.


Building Our Internal Games Studios - About Netflix

[About Netflix]

Security

Australia to overhaul privacy laws after massive data breach

Corin FaifeSep 26
Gaming

E3 2023 kicks off in the middle of June

Jay PetersSep 26

Creators

See all Creators