Alienware’s new QD-OLED gaming monitor drops some features to keep the price down

Alienware has introduced a slightly cheaper version of its 34-inch QD-OLED curved gaming monitor, scheduling it to launch in China first on October 18th, followed by the US and Canada on November 8th, 2022. While similar in many ways to the $1,299.99 AW3423DW it delivered in the spring, there are two key spots where Alienware made changes that help get the sticker price of this AW3423DWF down to $1,099.99 (note: this isn’t replacing the AW3423DW; both models will be sold simultaneously). Namely, it dropped Nvidia’s G-Sync Ultimate variable refresh rate (VRR) support in favor of AMD FreeSync Premium Pro, and it lowered the refresh rate from 175Hz to 165Hz.
Those changes don’t alter the fact that you’re still getting a fast 3,440 x 1,440 QD-OLED display with HDR support. Desktops and laptops with powerful Nvidia GPUs can still tap into each of those features. Though, without G-Sync Ultimate, you won’t have Nvidia’s guarantee that the display and your GPU can work in tandem to achieve ideal VRR results at all times to prevent screen tearing and other unsightly things, like ghosting.
It’s also worth noting that the cheaper model has one HDMI 2.0 port and two DisplayPort 1.4 ports, whereas the AW3423DW has two HDMI 2.0 ports and only one DisplayPort video input. Here, you’ll be able to experience the full 165Hz refresh rate through DisplayPort, while the HDMI 2.0 ports top out at 100Hz. Keep in mind that its 21:9 aspect ratio means it’s best for PC games that can scale to ultrawide resolution, which is something that consoles currently cannot natively do.
One universally positive change that’s present in the cheaper model is that Alienware says its thinner design will allow for easier wall mounting. Looking at the dimensions, it seems about 10mm thinner than the preexisting model. Otherwise, I think you’d have a hard time telling one from the other, even if they were sitting side by side.
This new version should deliver the same great picture quality as the original model but with a few minor changes that ultimately may or may not sway you from its slightly cheaper price point. Granted, $1,099 is still a steep price to pay for a 34-inch monitor, but if you want something that is more PC-friendly than a 16:9 42-inch LG C2 and with a more impressive picture than the $899.99 Sony InZone M9, this could be right up your alley.