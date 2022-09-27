Sky Stream arrives next month to give you Sky TV without a satellite dish

British satellite broadcaster Sky is launching a Sky Stream puck next month that will let people access TV content over Wi-Fi instead of a satellite dish. While Sky launched its Glass platform in the UK last year, you had to buy a whole new TV to get access to Sky TV over the internet. Sky Stream launches on October 18th, and it means you can connect a puck to any TV and get Sky TV content over Wi-Fi or ethernet.
The Sky Stream device will plug into a pocket socket and a TV’s HDMI input, and it only requires a minimum speed of 10Mbps broadband. It’s capable of streaming HD as standard, but you can also add 4K and HDR streaming add-ons. It’s the latest move in Sky’s ambitious effort to move away from the satellite dishes that have defined its TV service for decades.
Pricing will start at £29 per month for a 31-day rolling contract that can be canceled at any time or £26 per month for an 18-month plan. The puck itself is essentially £39.95, as you’re paying a “setup fee,” or it’s £20 if you take out an 18-month contract. The basic package will provide access to Sky’s base offering of TV channels, and there are add-ons like Sky Cinema, Sky Sports, BT Sports, and 4K support that cost extra. You can also pick a whole home pack upgrade that lets you add up to five extra Sky Stream devices for £12 per month.
Sky Stream will include the ability to restart live TV, but you won’t get the recording options found on Sky Q boxes that come with hard drive storage. Given so much content is available on demand in the UK now, that might not be a problem for most people seeking an alternative to satellite dish installation.