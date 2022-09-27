Nvidia’s latest driver fixes Windows 11 2022 Update stutters and frame rates

Nvidia is releasing an important driver update today for those on the latest Windows 11 2022 Update. The new Game Ready 517.48 driver fixes an issue with the GeForce Experience overlay causing stuttering and frame rate drops with Microsoft’s latest Windows 11 2022 Update.
Many Nvidia users had reported the issues last week, and Nvidia quickly issued a beta fix ahead of this new driver today. Alongside the big fixes for Windows 11, this new driver also includes additional Deep Learning Super Sampling (DLSS) support for Microsoft Flight Simulator.
“Developer Asobo Studio has just launched Sim Update 10, with the integration of NVIDIA DLSS 2,” explains Nvidia’s Andrew Burnes. “To take full advantage of this technology, our new Game Ready Driver is a required update.”
This latest driver is also optimized for Overwatch 2, which arrives as a free-to-play title on October 4th. Nvidia’s latency-reducing Reflex technology will also be supported in Overwatch 2. Four more G-Sync compatible displays are also supported in this new driver, including Sony’s new Inzone gaming monitors.
You can download Nvidia’s latest 517.48 driver for both Windows 10 and Windows 11 over at Nvidia’s download page.