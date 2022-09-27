Steam will be getting an annual spring sale

Valve is making a change to its schedule of big Steam sales. Starting in 2023, the company will be replacing the Lunar New Year sale, which it has run since 2016, with an annual spring sale, the company announced on Tuesday. The first version of this spring sale will take place from March 16th to March 23rd.
“The addition of a Spring Sale was a popular request from our developer and publisher community,” Valve says in a blog post about the news. “It will allow us to create more space between our four major seasonal sales and provide more opportunities throughout the year for developers to expand and execute their discounting calendar.”
Now there’s a big Steam sale for every season
As for why it is discontinuing the Lunar New Year sale, which typically took place in late January or early February, Valve said it received feedback that the sale was too close to the “December holiday sale period.” That said, Valve expects that some publishers will still discount their games around the Lunar New Year in the future.
With this new spring sale, there will now be a major Steam sale for each season, and Valve has already shared the dates for its upcoming autumn and winter sales. The autumn sale will take place from November 22nd to November 29th, while the winter sale will happen from December 22nd to January 5th.