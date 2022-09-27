Skip to main content
The VergeThe Verge logo.The Verge homepage
The VergeThe Verge logo.

Blizzard reveals a suite of Overwatch 2 tools to fight cheaters and toxic players

Blizzard reveals a suite of Overwatch 2 tools to fight cheaters and toxic players

/

Overwatch 2 will feature a new onboarding experience, require valid phone numbers to play, and will monitor abusive voice chats.

By Ash Parrish

|

Share this story

Screenshot from Overwatch featuring the hero D.Va in her pink bulbous mecha engaging her Defense Matrix represented as teal blue triangular shaped lasers that deflect bullets from the cowboy hero Cassidy.
Image: Blizzard

The launch date of Overwatch 2 slowly approaches, bringing with it a new battle pass, a new hero, and, announced today in a blog post, a new anti-cheat, community protection, and moderation tool called the Defense Matrix. Named after the D.Va ability that allows her to absorb and negate incoming attacks, the Defense Matrix is a suite of features that Blizzard says are “designed to help protect the integrity of gameplay and promote positive behavior in Overwatch 2.”

With Defense Matrix, Blizzard is implementing several new account security and moderation tools, the biggest two of which are SMS Protect and voice chat transcriptions. Starting on October 4th, all Overwatch 2 players will be required to add a valid phone number to their battle.net account in order to play. Multiple accounts cannot use the same number at the same time, nor can players use the same number to create multiple accounts. Additionally, certain types of phone numbers, such as VOIP numbers, will not be permitted.

In an interview with The Verge, Bill Warnecke, Overwatch 2 lead software engineer, said that the idea behind SMS Protect is to essentially make it that much harder to cheat. In the days of Overwatch prime, the consequence of cheating was simply a banned account and, therefore, the threshold to return to cheating was essentially the cost of buying the game again. 

“SMS protect focuses a bit on the bad actors and the players who are willing to use cheats and potentially are willing to cycle through many, many accounts,” he said. “Losing an account in Overwatch 2 is a much more significant penalty than it was in Overwatch 1.”

The team is also aware that SMS Protect might unfairly punish players who simply have multiple accounts. Warnecke explained that, in their discussions, the need to combat motivated cheaters outweighed the somewhat edge cases of multiple account players. RIP the tried-and-true tradition of “smurfing”

Reminiscent of technology Riot currently uses in Valorant, Blizzard is also implementing a system that will record and transcribe voice chat audio. 

“Audio transcriptions allow us to collect a temporary voice chat recording of a reported player and automatically transcribe it through text to speech programs,” Blizzard said in its Defense Matrix blog post. This system is only engaged if a player is reported, and since audio logs aren’t kept for long, players are encouraged to report abusive behavior as soon as possible.

In addition to audio transcription, Blizzard is also eliminating the general chat feature. Unlike team chat or group chat, general chat was an open forum for every player connected to the Overwatch servers — and, if you’re familiar with the old Barrens chat meme — it was a bit of a cesspit. Blizzard agreed.

“The General Chat in the game menus is being removed from the game because we found it to be an area where frequent disruptive behavior occurred,” the blog post said. “General chat doesn’t serve a productive purpose, and it could be removed without compromising the core mechanics of the game.”

But general chat wasn’t the only avenue of text abuse in Overwatch. I asked if, in addition to getting rid of the Overwatch flavor of Barrens chat, the team had implemented any improved chat filters to prevent teammates from being dickheads, but the answer was a little less encouraging. 

“It’s technology we’re working on,” replied Overwatch 2 principle designer Scott Mercer. “It’s something where, as the culture changes, as the words we use change, it’s something we have to be aggressive about. So we’re definitely looking to do more in that area.”

As marginalized Twitch streamers dealing with hate raids and creative assholes finding new and inventive ways to use slurs can attest, progressive and proactive chat filters can go a long way toward curtailing abuse. 

Finally, Overwatch 2 is adding a new onboarding experience for brand-new players, designed to get them up to speed before they’re allowed to join the nearest Deathmatch. Dubbed FTUE, or First Time User Experience, new players with new battle.net accounts made on or after October 4th will be shunted into a system whereby they unlock heroes and gameplay modes. 

“The first phase of our new FTUE rapidly unlocks all the game modes and the ability to chat in-game, and the second phase unlocks all the original Overwatch heroes over the course of approximately 100 matches,” the blog said. 

If you’re an experienced first-person shooter player experiencing Overwatch 2 for the first time, unfortunately you cannot opt out. (Or, if you’re a lapsed Overwatch prime player, i.e., me, you similarly cannot opt in. Bummer.) However, these restrictions are removed when in a group with other players.

Designing the new user experience was twofold, according to Mercer. “One of the basic things, from a game design standpoint, is that we simply didn’t want to overwhelm a new player with 30-plus heroes all at once,” he said.

He also explained that FTUE combined with SMS Protect adds an additional barrier to malicious actors trying to get back into the game. “We want to make sure that if players do something horrible, there’s a bit more of a cost for them,” Mercer said.

Overwatch 2 cometh, finally, on October 4th, and there are just five more days before Overwatch prime goes offline.

More from this stream Overwatch 2: all the news about the sequel to Blizzard’s hit hero shooter

See all 20 stories

Today’s Storystream

Feed refreshed Two hours ago Midjourneys

E
External Link
Emma RothTwo hours ago
Celsius’ CEO is out.

Alex Mashinsky, the head of the bankrupt crypto lending firm Celsius, announced his resignation today, but not after patting himself on the back for working “tirelessly to help the company.”

In Mashinsky’s eyes, I guess that means designing “Unbankrupt yourself” t-shirts on Cafepress and then selling them to a user base that just had their funds vaporized.

At least customers of the embattled Voyager Digital crypto firm are in slightly better shape, as the Sam Bankman-Fried-owned FTX just bought out the company’s assets.


Celsius Network CEO Submits Letter of Resignation

[Business Wire]

M
Twitter
Mary Beth Griggs2:46 PM UTC
NASA’s SLS rocket is secure as Hurricane Ian barrels towards Florida.

The rocket — and the Orion spacecraft on top — are now back inside the massive Vehicle Assembly Building. Facing menacing forecasts, NASA decided to roll it away from the launchpad yesterday.


Decoder

How Arm conquered the chip market without making a single chip, with CEO Rene Haas

Nilay PatelTwo hours ago
PC Gaming

Steam will be getting an annual spring sale

Jay Peters8 minutes ago
Netflix

Netflix’s live-action Avatar is nailing it on the casting front

Emma Roth19 minutes ago
Intel

Intel’s top Arc A770 GPU is priced at $329, available October 12th

Tom Warren35 minutes ago

Must Reads

  1. How Arm conquered the chip market without making a single chip, with CEO Rene Haas

    Nilay PatelSep 27

  2. Intel’s Unison app syncs iOS and Android phones with your PC

    Monica ChinSep 27

  3. The Freewrite typewriter gets a smaller design with a dramatic price cut

    Adi RobertsonSep 27

  4. Nreal’s $379 AR glasses launch in the US today

    Adi RobertsonSep 27

  5. Roomba’s latest robot vacuum has a robot mop on top

    Jennifer Pattison TuohySep 27

Google

Google’s Play Store now makes it easier to find apps for your watch, tablet, TV, and car

Jon Porter48 minutes ago
Transpo

The 2023 Nissan Ariya electric crossover will start at $44,485

Andrew J. HawkinsAn hour ago

Asian America learns how to hit back

The desperate, confused, righteous campaign to stop Asian hate

Esther WangSep 26
Gaming

Nintendo rolls out Splatoon 3 widgets for Android and iOS

Cameron FaulknerAn hour ago
TV Shows

Watch the trailer for Netflix’s show about the rise of Spotify

Jay PetersAn hour ago
Gadgets

Intel’s Unison app syncs iOS and Android phones with your PC

Monica ChinAn hour ago

Tech

See all Tech
Intel

Intel’s 13th Gen processors arrive October 20th with $589 flagship Core i9-13900K

Tom WarrenAn hour ago
Gaming

Alienware’s new QD-OLED gaming monitor drops some features to keep the price down

Cameron FaulknerAn hour ago
Samsung

Samsung’s latest One UI beta tries iOS 16-like lock screen customization on Android

Emma RothTwo hours ago
Nvidia

Nvidia’s latest driver fixes Windows 11 2022 Update stutters and frame rates

Tom WarrenTwo hours ago
Policy

Russian campaign spent $100,000 on anti-Ukraine propaganda, Meta says

Corin FaifeTwo hours ago
Tech

The Freewrite typewriter gets a smaller design with a dramatic price cut

Adi Robertson2:00 PM UTC

Podcasts

  1. How Arm conquered the chip market without making a single chip, with CEO Rene Haas

    Nilay PatelSep 27

  2. It’s never been easier to be an artist — or harder to become a star

    Ariel ShapiroSep 26

  3. Vergecast: Apple Watch Ultra review, next-gen GPUs, and more gadgets

    Andrew MarinoSep 23

  4. Today on The Vergecast: GTA, TikTok, and iPhones.

    David PierceSep 21

  5. I tried replacing Google with TikTok, and it worked better than I thought

    David PierceSep 21

See all Podcasts
Creators

The new NBA app introduces a TikTok-like vertical video feed

Jasmine Hicks1:34 PM UTC
A
External Link
Andrew J. Hawkins1:30 PM UTC
Harley-Davidson’s electric motorcycle brand is about to go public via SPAC

LiveWire has completed its merger with a blank-check company and will make its debut on the New York Stock Exchange today. Harley-Davison CEO Jochen Zeitz called it “a proud and exciting milestone for LiveWire towards its ambition to become the most desirable electric motorcycle brand in the world.” Hopefully it also manages to avoid the cash crunch of other EV SPACs, like Canoo, Arrival, Faraday Future, and Lordstown.


Harley's LiveWire Electric Motorcycle Unit Takes a Big Step - TheStreet

[TheStreet]

Tech

Sky Stream arrives next month to give you Sky TV without a satellite dish

Tom Warren1:26 PM UTC
Deals

Bose’s ultra-comfy QuietComfort 45 headphones are $80 off today

Sheena Vasani1:21 PM UTC
A
The Verge
Andrew Webster1:06 PM UTC
“There’s an endless array of drama going on surrounding Twitch right now.”

That’s Ryan Morrison, CEO of Evolved Talent Agency, which represents some of the biggest streamers around. And he’s right — as you can read in this investigation from my colleague Ash Parrish, who looked into just what’s going on with Amazon’s livestreaming service.


How Twitch lost the battle for its soul

Ash ParrishSep 26

Most Popular

  1. NASA just crashed a spacecraft into an asteroid to see what would happen

    Mary Beth GriggsSep 26

  2. How to watch NASA crash a spacecraft into an asteroid on Monday

    Mary Beth GriggsSep 26

  3. How Twitch lost the battle for its soul

    Ash ParrishSep 26

  4. Sony is selling a PlayStation 5 bundle right now

    Sheena VasaniSep 26

  5. Wait, are you guys bringing your phones into the shower?

    Allison JohnsonSep 26

Tech

Nreal’s $379 AR glasses launch in the US today

Adi Robertson1:00 PM UTC
R
The Verge
Richard Lawler12:59 PM UTC
Green light.

NASA’s spacecraft crashed, and everyone is very happy about it.

Otherwise, Mitchell Clark is kicking off the day with a deeper look at Dish Network’s definitely-real 5G wireless service , and Walmart’s metaverse vision in Roblox is not looking good at all.


After three months, Dish’s 5G service still feels like a beta

Mitchell Clark11:30 AM UTC
Security

WhatsApp discloses critical vulnerability in older app versions

Corin Faife12:13 PM UTC
Gaming

Skullcandy’s new wireless gaming headset has a quirky design and Tile integration

Cameron Faulkner12:00 PM UTC
J
External Link
Jess Weatherbed11:49 AM UTC
Won’t anyone think of the billionaires?

Forbes reports that rising inflation and falling stock prices have collectively cost members of the Forbes 400 US rich list $500 billion in 2022 with tech tycoons suffering the biggest losses.

Jeff Bezos (worth $151 billion) lost $50 billion, Google’s Larry Page and Sergey Brin (worth a collective $182b) lost almost $60b, Mark Zuckerberg (worth $57.7b) lost $76.8b, and Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey (worth $4.5b) lost $10.4b. Former Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer (worth $83b) lost $13.5b while his ex-boss Bill Gates (worth $106b) lost $28b, albeit $20b of that via charity donations.


America’s Richest Tech Billionaires Have Lost $315 Billion In The Past Year

[Forbes]

Tech

After three months, Dish’s 5G service still feels like a beta

Mitchell Clark11:30 AM UTC

Reviews

See all Reviews
Tech

Please don’t let ads on transparent OLED ‘windows’ ruin train journeys

Jess Weatherbed10:53 AM UTC
Tech

Walmart launches ‘metaverse’ experience in Roblox to sell toys to children

James Vincent9:21 AM UTC
T
Thomas Ricker6:45 AM UTC
Check out this delightful DART Easter egg.

Just Google for “NASA DART.” You’re welcome.


Gadgets

Roomba’s latest robot vacuum has a robot mop on top

Jennifer Pattison Tuohy4:01 AM UTC
NASA

NASA just crashed a spacecraft into an asteroid to see what would happen

Mary Beth Griggs1:01 AM UTC
Policy

Eight states sue crypto lender Nexo over security sales and misleading marketing

Mitchell Clark12:45 AM UTC

Science

See all Science
R
Twitter
Richard Lawler12:00 AM UTC
A direct strike at 14,000 mph.

The Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART) scored a hit on the asteroid Dimorphos, but as Mary Beth Griggs explains, the real science work is just beginning.

Now planetary scientists will wait to see how the impact changed the asteroid’s orbit, and to download pictures from DART’s LICIACube satellite which had a front-row seat to the crash.


M
The Verge
Mary Beth GriggsSep 26
We’re about an hour away from a space crash.

At 7:14PM ET, a NASA spacecraft is going to smash into an asteroid! Coverage of the collision — called the Double Asteroid Redirection Test — is now live.


How to watch NASA crash a spacecraft into an asteroid on Monday

Mary Beth Griggs12:08 AM UTC
Deals

How to buy a PlayStation 5

Alice Newcome-BeillSep 26

Creators

See all Creators