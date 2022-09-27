Skip to main content
The Try Guys cut ties with Ned Fulmer after Redditors uncover cheating scandal

The Try Guys cut ties with Ned Fulmer after Redditors uncover cheating scandal

The Try Guys built a following of millions by pulling stunts on YouTube. Now, a founding member is out of the group after cheating on his wife.

By Mia Sato

Ned Fulmer, far left, was a noted wife guy.
Photo by Emma McIntyre / Getty Images for Global Citizen VAX LIVE

The Try Guys built a loyal following by pulling stunts on the internet, like baking pies without knowing what they were doing or using devices that simulate the pain of going into labor. But over the last few days, fan pages have been buzzing with rumors that one of the guys was also trying infidelity.

Fans on the Try Guys subreddit began to notice that Ned Fulmer, one of four members of the YouTube group, was missing from recent videos and other content. Speculation swirled, and fans exchanged theories of what was happening, including that Fulmer was being hastily edited out of content. The rumors hit a boiling point and spilled onto other social media platforms when one user shared screenshots allegedly showing Fulmer kissing and dancing with someone who isn’t his wife at a nightclub in New York. The person in the photos was said to be Try Guys producer Alex Herring, who also appears in a video series called Food Babies.

Today, The Try Guys announced that after a “thorough internal review,” they didn’t see a way to keep working with Fulmer and that the group was parting ways with him. Fulmer followed up shortly after with his own baffling statement, in which he says family should have been his priority, but he lost focus and “had a consensual workplace relationship.” He goes on to apologize to fans, his wife, Ariel, and the other guys that tried things with him.

An unfortunate reality is that people cheat on their partners regularly, famous or not — social media had mercifully just gotten past the Adam Levine cheating ordeal from last week when The Try Guys rumors started spreading. But Fulmer isn’t just a man who is married; much of his public persona revolves around being a husband, and he’s sold products like a “date night” cookbook and T-shirts joking about how often he talks about his wife. Fulmer is what we call a wife guy, and he’s successfully built a fanbase and brand around this relationship specifically. (Ariel also posted a short statement to Instagram saying her family is the most important thing to her and Fulmer and asking for privacy.)

Though Fulmer doesn’t say who he had a “consensual workplace relationship” with, that’s quite a way to spin allegedly cheating on your wife with someone who works for you. The moral debate of infidelity aside, any relationship (romantic or not) between boss and employee is entangled in the power dynamics that a workplace produces — if your boss hits on you, you are standing on unequal footing, less empowered to deny someone who determines your employment. And if you hit on your boss, it’s their responsibility to make boundaries clear.

More from Creators

Today’s Storystream

Feed refreshed Two hours ago Midjourneys

A
Youtube
Alex CranzTwo hours ago
After DART smashed into Dimorphos, I can’t stop thinking about the best “blow up an asteroid” story.

LucasArts and Steven Spielberg came up with The Dig, a game about an astronaut, scientist, and journalist blowing up an asteroid and finding a spaceship inside, and they did it years before Bruce Willis, or NASA. You can still buy and play it on Steam!


R
Instagram
Richard Lawler6:38 PM UTC
Everything looks better in slow motion.

Apple’s Dynamic Island alert system isn’t sitting still around your iPhone 14’s front-facing camera array. We’ve been enjoying its contextual animations — and even an Android copycat — since it was unveiled, but take a look at it here, captured at 240fps, to see exactly how iOS applies animations that make it feel a bit more lively.


Tech

After three months, Dish’s 5G service still feels like a beta

Mitchell Clark11:30 AM UTC
Tech

The best phone to buy right now

Allison Johnson and Gloria Sin14 minutes ago
Gadgets

Asus launches massive 17-inch Zenbook with Ryzen 6000

Monica Chin19 minutes ago
Netflix

Go get your Netflix gamertag

Jay PetersAn hour ago

Must Reads

  1. Intel and Samsung are getting ready for ‘slidable’ PCs

    Tom WarrenSep 27

  2. How Arm conquered the chip market without making a single chip, with CEO Rene Haas

    Nilay PatelSep 27

  3. Intel’s Unison app syncs iOS and Android phones with your PC

    Monica ChinSep 27

  4. The Freewrite typewriter gets a smaller design with a dramatic price cut

    Adi RobertsonSep 27

  5. Nreal’s $379 AR glasses launch in the US today

    Adi RobertsonSep 27

Crypto

Robinhood’s Web3 wallet beta is live

Mitchell ClarkTwo hours ago

Asian America learns how to hit back

The desperate, confused, righteous campaign to stop Asian hate

Esther WangSep 26
Apple

Stage Manager isn’t just for M1 iPads anymore

Jay Peters6:35 PM UTC
Samsung

Intel and Samsung are getting ready for ‘slidable’ PCs

Tom Warren5:52 PM UTC
R
External Link
Russell Brandom5:47 PM UTC
Oracle will pay $23 million to settle foreign bribery charges.

The SEC alleges that Oracle used a slush fund to bribe officials in India, Turkey and the United Arab Emirates.

This behavior is sadly common among software companies doing business overseas, and it’s not unique to Oracle. In March, a former Microsoft executive claimed the company spent as much as $200 million a year in bribes for foreign officials.


SEC fines Oracle $23 million, says the company bribed foreign officials for business

[CNBC]

Gaming

Blizzard reveals a suite of Overwatch 2 tools to fight cheaters and toxic players

Ash Parrish5:46 PM UTC

Tech

See all Tech
PC Gaming

Steam will be getting an annual spring sale

Jay Peters5:39 PM UTC
Netflix

Netflix’s live-action Avatar is nailing it on the casting front

Emma Roth5:28 PM UTC
Intel

Intel’s top Arc A770 GPU is priced at $329, available October 12th

Tom Warren5:12 PM UTC
Google

Google’s Play Store now makes it easier to find apps for your watch, tablet, TV, and car

Jon Porter5:00 PM UTC
Transpo

The 2023 Nissan Ariya electric crossover will start at $44,485

Andrew J. Hawkins4:30 PM UTC
Gaming

Nintendo rolls out Splatoon 3 widgets for Android and iOS

Cameron Faulkner4:21 PM UTC

Podcasts

  1. How Arm conquered the chip market without making a single chip, with CEO Rene Haas

    Nilay PatelSep 27

  2. It’s never been easier to be an artist — or harder to become a star

    Ariel ShapiroSep 26

  3. Vergecast: Apple Watch Ultra review, next-gen GPUs, and more gadgets

    Andrew MarinoSep 23

  4. Today on The Vergecast: GTA, TikTok, and iPhones.

    David PierceSep 21

  5. I tried replacing Google with TikTok, and it worked better than I thought

    David PierceSep 21

See all Podcasts
TV Shows

Watch the trailer for Netflix’s show about the rise of Spotify

Jay Peters4:20 PM UTC
Gadgets

Intel’s Unison app syncs iOS and Android phones with your PC

Monica Chin4:20 PM UTC
Intel

Intel’s 13th Gen processors arrive October 20th with $589 flagship Core i9-13900K

Tom Warren4:20 PM UTC
Gaming

Alienware’s new QD-OLED gaming monitor drops some features to keep the price down

Cameron Faulkner4:20 PM UTC
Samsung

Samsung’s latest One UI beta tries iOS 16-like lock screen customization on Android

Emma Roth4:13 PM UTC

Most Popular

  1. NASA just crashed a spacecraft into an asteroid to see what would happen

    Mary Beth GriggsSep 26

  2. Sony is selling a PlayStation 5 bundle right now

    Sheena VasaniSep 26

  3. How to watch NASA crash a spacecraft into an asteroid on Monday

    Mary Beth GriggsSep 26

  4. How Twitch lost the battle for its soul

    Ash ParrishSep 26

  5. Wait, are you guys bringing your phones into the shower?

    Allison JohnsonSep 26

Nvidia

Nvidia’s latest driver fixes Windows 11 2022 Update stutters and frame rates

Tom Warren4:07 PM UTC
Policy

Russian campaign spent $100,000 on anti-Ukraine propaganda, Meta says

Corin Faife3:55 PM UTC
E
External Link
Emma Roth3:16 PM UTC
Celsius’ CEO is out.

Alex Mashinsky, the head of the bankrupt crypto lending firm Celsius, announced his resignation today, but not after patting himself on the back for working “tirelessly to help the company.”

In Mashinsky’s eyes, I guess that means designing “Unbankrupt yourself” t-shirts on Cafepress and then selling them to a user base that just had their funds vaporized.

At least customers of the embattled Voyager Digital crypto firm are in slightly better shape, as the Sam Bankman-Fried-owned FTX just bought out the company’s assets.


Celsius Network CEO Submits Letter of Resignation

[Business Wire]

Decoder

How Arm conquered the chip market without making a single chip, with CEO Rene Haas

Nilay Patel3:00 PM UTC
M
Twitter
Mary Beth Griggs2:46 PM UTC
NASA’s SLS rocket is secure as Hurricane Ian barrels towards Florida.

The rocket — and the Orion spacecraft on top — are now back inside the massive Vehicle Assembly Building. Facing menacing forecasts, NASA decided to roll it away from the launchpad yesterday.


Tech

The Freewrite typewriter gets a smaller design with a dramatic price cut

Adi Robertson2:00 PM UTC

Reviews

See all Reviews
Creators

The new NBA app introduces a TikTok-like vertical video feed

Jasmine Hicks1:34 PM UTC
A
External Link
Andrew J. Hawkins1:30 PM UTC
Harley-Davidson’s electric motorcycle brand is about to go public via SPAC

LiveWire has completed its merger with a blank-check company and will make its debut on the New York Stock Exchange today. Harley-Davison CEO Jochen Zeitz called it “a proud and exciting milestone for LiveWire towards its ambition to become the most desirable electric motorcycle brand in the world.” Hopefully it also manages to avoid the cash crunch of other EV SPACs, like Canoo, Arrival, Faraday Future, and Lordstown.


Harley's LiveWire Electric Motorcycle Unit Takes a Big Step - TheStreet

[TheStreet]

Tech

Sky Stream arrives next month to give you Sky TV without a satellite dish

Tom Warren1:26 PM UTC
Deals

Bose’s ultra-comfy QuietComfort 45 headphones are $80 off today

Sheena Vasani1:21 PM UTC
A
The Verge
Andrew Webster1:06 PM UTC
“There’s an endless array of drama going on surrounding Twitch right now.”

That’s Ryan Morrison, CEO of Evolved Talent Agency, which represents some of the biggest streamers around. And he’s right — as you can read in this investigation from my colleague Ash Parrish, who looked into just what’s going on with Amazon’s livestreaming service.


How Twitch lost the battle for its soul

Ash ParrishSep 26
Tech

Nreal’s $379 AR glasses launch in the US today

Adi Robertson1:00 PM UTC

Science

See all Science
R
The Verge
Richard Lawler12:59 PM UTC
Green light.

NASA’s spacecraft crashed, and everyone is very happy about it.

Otherwise, Mitchell Clark is kicking off the day with a deeper look at Dish Network’s definitely-real 5G wireless service , and Walmart’s metaverse vision in Roblox is not looking good at all.


After three months, Dish’s 5G service still feels like a beta

Mitchell Clark11:30 AM UTC
Security

WhatsApp discloses critical vulnerability in older app versions

Corin Faife12:13 PM UTC
Gaming

Skullcandy’s new wireless gaming headset has a quirky design and Tile integration

Cameron Faulkner12:00 PM UTC

Creators

See all Creators