All the news from Amazon’s September 2022 product launch event

Amazon’s annual fall event is here, and the company is expected to announce new products from across its many brands — and that’s likely to mean a lot of products. We’d expect to see products from some of Amazon’s own product lines, like the Amazon Echo and Fire TV, and also some from the companies it owns, like Eero, Ring, and Blink.
This annual September event is usually a busy one for Amazon. And in the past, it’s used the event to launch some surprising and quirky things, from a ring drone to an Alexa microwave. So it’s hard to predict exactly what we’ll see.
The Verge will keep you updated on the news coming out of the invite-only event. It’s set to kick off on Wednesday, September 28th, at 9AM PT / 12PM ET, and we’ll have coverage live.
- Sep 28, 2022, 12:00 PM UTC
- Sep 20, 2022, 2:29 PM UTC
By Tom Warren
- Sep 13, 2022, 1:49 PM UTC
By David Pierce