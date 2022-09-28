All the news from Amazon’s September 2022 product launch event

Amazon’s annual fall event is here, and the company is expected to announce new products from across its many brands — and that’s likely to mean a lot of products. We’d expect to see products from some of Amazon’s own product lines, like the Amazon Echo and Fire TV, and also some from the companies it owns, like Eero, Ring, and Blink.

This annual September event is usually a busy one for Amazon. And in the past, it’s used the event to launch some surprising and quirky things, from a ring drone to an Alexa microwave. So it’s hard to predict exactly what we’ll see.