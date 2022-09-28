Amazon’s big Echo (and maybe Kindle?) event live blog

Amazon has used its past September events to announce a flying camera drone, a home robot, and an Alexa-enabled microwave. Needless to say, it’s hard to predict what the company has in store at its annual event, but we can be certain there’ll be a lot of products on tap. Chances are high we’ll see updated devices in the Echo lineup, plenty of new things that work with Alexa, and likely some announcements involving other big Amazon brands too, from Fire TV to Ring and Eero.

The event is being held virtually via livestream, but it’s available to watch on an invite-only basis. If you want to keep up on the event as it happens, we’ve got you covered: The Verge staff will be tuned in and reporting from the event live, so you can stick around to be filled in as details are announced.

Amazon’s livestream starts today at 12PM ET / 9AM PT, and our live blog will kick off shortly before then. We can’t say for sure that we’ll get another gadget as glorious as the Alexa-powered Big Mouth Billy Bass, but you never really know what Amazon has in the works.