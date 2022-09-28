TCL’s 65-inch 5-Series TV is $150 off today at Amazon and Best Buy

Finding a QLED TV with Dolby Vision, HDR10 Plus, and AMD FreeSync compatibility isn’t difficult, but it's not often that we find those features in a TV this affordable. Thankfully, you can currently get the 65-inch TCL 5-Series for $549.99 at Amazon and Best Buy, the lowest price yet on a model that typically costs $699.99. This 2022 configuration of TCL’s 5-Series QLED comes with the Roku streaming platform built in, giving you access to all of your favorite shows and services. However, Amazon and Best Buy also have a configuration that’s equipped with all the same features but uses Google TV for the same price.

The 5-Series combines a vivid 4K panel with variable refresh rate technology, Dolby Vision, HDR10 Plus, and AMD FreeSync compatibility for a collection of features that is typically restricted to TVs that can cost twice as much. Unless you absolutely need a screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, the TCL 5-Series is worth a look if you’re in the market for a sharp and capable 65-inch panel.

The latest model of the featherweight LG Gram laptop has returned to its lowest price ever. Normally $1,899.99, you can currently find one discounted to $1,699.99 at Amazon. The 15-inch laptop pairs a 12th Gen Intel Core i7 processor with 32GB of RAM and 1TB of storage for a slim and powerful ultrabook. In addition to a pair of USB-A and USB-C ports, you’ll also find a microSD card slot, HDMI output, and 3.5mm audio jack, providing you with plenty of connectivity options without having to rely on a USB-C hub.

In terms of use case, the Gram is a fantastic option for anyone who needs top-shelf performance in a slick package that won’t weigh them down. Perhaps a little overkill for your average student, the Gram’s hardware and battery life are better suited for jetsetters and content creators who aren’t always close to an available outlet.

Normally priced at $249.99, Amazon is discounting Anker’s 521 Power Station to $199.99. While its utility might be lost on anyone living in a more urban area, the Anker 521 Power Station is an excellent accessory for anyone who spends a substantial amount of time off the grid. Its 256Wh capacity allows you to power everything from laptops to mini fridges when you’re nowhere near a reliable power source, and the station includes a pair of AC outlets and USB-A ports in addition to a single USB-C port that shares a total of 200W of power. The front of the 521 also includes a helpful LED readout that shows you how much juice is left; it even comes equipped with a built-in floodlight, so you don’t trip over anything. It’s certainly not as impressive as Anker’s 757 Powerhouse, but the 521 is a little more practical.

If you’re cool with purchasing refurbished earbuds, we’d recommend checking out this deal on Sony’s LinkBuds. Priced at $179.99 new, you can currently get a refurbished pair on eBay for just $59.99. The LinkBuds are being sold through secondipity, a reliable reseller of certified refurbished electronics. The uniquely shaped Linkbuds use an open-ear design that allows you to remain aware of your surroundings while jamming out. But unfortunately, they don’t offer any active noise cancellation. Despite their strange design, the LinkBuds are remarkably comfortable and still offer excellent performance on voice calls. Read our review.

The SanDisk Extreme Pro is a fast, water-resistant SSD that can fit into your back pocket. The 4TB configuration of this external SSD is typically priced at $899.99 but is discounted right now to $479.99 at Amazon and Adorama. The ruggedized design of the Extreme Pro gives it an IP55 weather-resistance rating and the NVMe SSD housed allows the Extreme Pro to withstand significant impacts without affecting the data stored inside. The USB-C interface also allows it to quickly transfer its contents to or from a host device at advertised speeds of up to 2,000MB/s. It even comes packaged with a USB-A adapter, so your files won’t get stranded on an incompatible device.