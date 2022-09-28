EA shows off its Monster Hunter-style game called Wild Hearts

Earlier this month, EA announced that it was partnering with Dynasty Warriors studio Omega Force on a Monster Hunter-style action game. Today, the companies finally showed off the first trailer for the title, which has been dubbed Wild Hearts (not to be confused with the excellent indie game Sayonara Wild Hearts). It’s described as “an epic adventure set in a fantasy world inspired by feudal Japan,” and the first footage shows gameplay that looks faster than Monster Hunter, with inventive traps, sweeping locales, and some truly vicious beasts. The game will be playable solo or via “seamless co-op.”

Here’s the basic premise, per EA:

Wild Hearts takes place in Azuma, a fantasy landscape inspired by feudal Japan, that is now rampaged by the once peaceful Kemono — altering their environment at the cost of citizens’ lives. The Kemono range from plant-infused squirrels to the massive Kingtusk wild boar. After a dreadful fight with the winter wolf Deathstalker, players become bearers of a life-sustaining technology and are compelled to restore balance across the region.

The fact that EA is entering the hunting genre is no surprise, given the success of Monster Hunter World. First released in 2018, the more open-ended take on the long-running series went on to become the best-selling release in Capcom’s history, selling more than 18 million copies across multiplatforms. (And it’s on top by a large margin: Capcom’s second best-selling game is Resident Evil 7, with 11 million units.) To date, though, there has been little in the way of competition to MonHun’s unique style of action.

While Omega Force is best known for the Dynasty Warriors franchise, the studio has steadily expanded into creating spinoffs for some of the biggest franchises in gaming, including The Legend of Zelda and Fire Emblem.