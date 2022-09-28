Google’s Pixel 7 and Pixel Watch event: all the news and announcements

Google is hosting its next Made by Google launch event on October 6th, where it plans to announce details about the Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel Watch, and new devices from Nest. There will be an in-person event happening in New York City, but the company is also livestreaming the show from its Made by Google YouTube channel.

Google has already revealed the designs of the smartphones and the Pixel Watch, so we expect that the company will share a lot more about what’s under the hood for those devices (like the new Tensor chip for the Pixel phones) as well as any new software features. What’s coming for Nest is a bit more of a mystery, but leaks indicate that one product we might see is a new Nest Wifi Pro.