Skip to main content
The VergeThe Verge logo.The Verge homepage
The VergeThe Verge logo.

Filed under:

STREAM /

Google’s Pixel 7 and Pixel Watch event: all the news and announcements

Google will finally be sharing more about the Pixel 7 and Pixel Watch at its next Made by Google event

By Verge Staff

6 updates since Aug 22, 2022, 5:23 PM UTC
RSSFollow this stream
A photo of the Pixel 7, Pixel Watch, and a set of Pixel Buds Pro on a wooden surface.
Expect to learn more about the Pixel 7 and Pixel Watch at the next Made by Google event.
Image: Google

Google is hosting its next Made by Google launch event on October 6th, where it plans to announce details about the Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel Watch, and new devices from Nest. There will be an in-person event happening in New York City, but the company is also livestreaming the show from its Made by Google YouTube channel.

Google has already revealed the designs of the smartphones and the Pixel Watch, so we expect that the company will share a lot more about what’s under the hood for those devices (like the new Tensor chip for the Pixel phones) as well as any new software features. What’s coming for Nest is a bit more of a mystery, but leaks indicate that one product we might see is a new Nest Wifi Pro.

Catch up with all of our coverage of what’s coming and what’s announced right here. The event kicks off at 10AM ET on October 6th.