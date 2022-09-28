Leaked Galaxy S23 renders suggest Samsung could ditch the camera bump

Unofficial renders of Samsung’s next flagship smartphones suggest it could be about to ditch the camera bumps seen on this year’s Galaxy S22 and S22 Plus. Instead, renders published by OnLeaks via Digit and SmartPrix claim that the Galaxy S23 and S23 Plus will simply have three protruding camera lenses, with no raised section between them. It’s a design that looks similar to this year’s Galaxy S22 Ultra, albeit with one fewer camera sensor.

Elsewhere, the rumored specs of both the Galaxy S23 and S23 Plus are broadly similar to this year’s phones. The S23 is expected to have a 6.1-inch display, while the S23 Plus could have a larger 6.6-inch screen. Both are expected to once again have three cameras, although exact camera specs are unclear. In the US, both will almost certainly be powered by Qualcomm’s 2023 flagship processor, likely to be called the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2.

Although the Galaxy S23 and S23 Plus are shaping up to be iterative upgrades compared to this year’s models, the same can’t be said for the Galaxy S23 Ultra, which is rumored to be using a much higher resolution camera sensor than the S22 Ultra. A report from August suggests it will come equipped with Samsung’s new 200-megapixel sensor, which should result in more detailed shots compared to the 108-megapixel component in the S22 Ultra.