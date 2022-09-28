Kindle tablet and new Fire TV leak ahead of Amazon event

Amazon’s hardware launch event is less than an hour away, and we’re already seeing images of some upcoming products make their way around the web ahead of time. Leakers posted images of the purported devices on Twitter, which include an alleged Amazon Fire TV, a new Kindle that comes with a stylus, and a potential look at the Echo Auto 2.

One leaker, SnoopyTech, claims Amazon will release a new Kindle called the “Scribe” that allows users to take notes directly on the screen using a supported stylus, making the device handy for more than just reading. The images shared by SnoopyTech indicate users can access a note-taking interface that lets them erase text, as well as undo or redo anything they’ve just written.

According to SnoopyTech, the device has a 10.2-inch display along with 300ppi. If Amazon does launch the device at today’s event, it would come about two weeks after the company released an updated $99.99 Kindle with a USB-C port and a 300ppi screen.

In addition to the new Kindle, SnoopyTech also offered a potential glimpse at a new Fire TV cube, which serves as an all-in-one Alexa smart speaker and Fire TV streaming device, as well as a voice remote that lets you control your TV. The device hasn’t been updated since 2019, so it wouldn’t be much of a surprise if Amazon decided to launch another version.

The images of the device’s rear show ports for HDMI input and output, an IR extender, USB, and ethernet. SnoopyTech also indicates that the new Amazon Fire TV could support Luna, Amazon’s cloud gaming service.

Lastly, Dave Zatz of ZaztNotFunny shared images allegedly depicting the Echo Auto 2, the second generation of the auto device that puts Alexa in your car. Judging by the images, it looks like users can vertically mount the Echo Auto 2 directly to their dashboard.