Skull and Bones gets buried again

You’re not gonna believe this, but Skull and Bones is getting delayed again. The news was first reported by Kotaku and later confirmed by Ubisoft a little less than two months before the game’s November 8th release date.

“Our team is hard at work polishing and balancing the experience ahead of the worldwide launch,” Ubisoft stated on its blog announcing the news. “As a result, we’ve made the tough decision to move our release date to March 9th, 2023.”