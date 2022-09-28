Now you can get a really round Oura smart ring

If you were intrigued by previous Oura smart rings but were turned off by a design that didn’t let you spin it on your desk, then you’re in luck. Oura is releasing a rounder version of its health and fitness tracking smart ring line called Horizon, though it’ll cost you $50 more than the version not matching that preference. ( via Gizmodo ).

Whether the price hike from $299 to $349 is worth it for the rounder Horizon ring is up to you, based on your style preference. You still get very good sleep tracking with the Horizon, and for some, wearing a ring to bed is less of an annoyance than an Apple Watch — both in comfort and dealing with constant charging (the Oura can last up to a week on a charge). And it’s certainly more affordable than the $950 Gucci version of the Oura Ring that came out this year, which has quite a rounded design as well.