Tumblr is begging you to please stop asking for porn

Automattic CEO Matt Mullenweg would like you to please stop asking Tumblr to bring back porn because it isn’t going to happen. After widespread and inaccurate speculation that Tumblr would lift its ban on adult content, Mullenweg posted a long explanation yesterday of why Tumblr will never go back to the old days. Or, in his words: “the casually porn-friendly era of the early internet is currently impossible.”

That doesn’t mean Tumblr’s policies will stay the same. Mullenweg has said before that Automattic (which bought Tumblr in 2019) wants to loosen the rules its old owner Verizon implemented in 2018, and he reiterated that here, echoing comments he made earlier this week. Verizon’s ban “took out not only porn but also a ton of art and artists,” Mullenweg wrote in his post. “This policy is currently still in place, though the Tumblr and Automattic teams are working to make it more open and common-sense.” Tumblr is supposed to implement those policies soon, putting the site more in line with Automattic’s WordPress.com blogging platform.

“That said, no modern internet service in 2022 can have the rules that Tumblr did in 2007,” Mullenweg wrote, quoting Tumblr’s old liberal policy slogan. (If you’re wondering, it was “go nuts, show nuts.”) “I agree with ‘go nuts, show nuts’ in principle, but the casually porn-friendly era of the early internet is currently impossible.” On Tumblr, that era helped produce a lot of unique, often queer, blogs with sexual content. The 2018 ban changed the tenor of the site for good — and this week, many users were enthusiastically but prematurely celebrating its end.

“If Apple permanently banned Tumblr from the App Store, we’d probably have to shut the service down.”

Why is returning to that era impossible? For now, it’s largely because of intermediaries that play a massive role in how people access the web. Payment processors have long been leery of adult content, and they’ve stepped up enforcement in recent years, in part because of concerns about child abuse and nonconsensual pornography. Apple’s iOS App Store has been staunchly opposed to it since launch. And without those two pieces of infrastructure, running a for-profit site is incredibly difficult. “If Apple permanently banned Tumblr from the App Store, we’d probably have to shut the service down,” Mullenweg noted. Some nonprofit sites that do allow things like explicit artwork — primarily the Archive of Our Own fanworks site — have remained persistently web-only despite years of requests for apps.

Meanwhile, porn companies have their own stack of payment processing services, but they’re typically far more expensive — something that nearly got adult performers banned from the subscription platform OnlyFans last year.

The issue is compounded by new rules about age verification and — although Mullenweg doesn’t mention it by name — anti-sex work laws like FOSTA-SESTA. Some of these laws are meant to combat unambiguously harmful phenomena like nonconsensual pornography, but they also add substantial legal oversight.

If you reached this article through Twitter or Reddit, you might have a fairly obvious question right now, and Mullenweg raises it: why can both those platforms, fairly unusually for modern social networks, allow a lot of porn? “Ask Apple, because I don’t know,” says Mullenweg. He speculates that Tumblr and Reddit are both too big to ban — although Apple has forced moderation changes even for giant services like Facebook.

The overall upshot, to Mullenweg, is this:

If you wanted to start an adult social network in 2022, you’d need to be web-only on iOS and side-load on Android, take payment in crypto, have a way to convert crypto to fiat for business operations without being blocked, do a ton of work in age and identity verification and compliance so you don’t go to jail, protect all of that identity information so you don’t dox your users, and make a ton of money. [...] I do hope that a dedicated service or company is started that will replace what people used to get from porn on Tumblr. It may already exist and I don’t know about it. They’ll have an uphill battle under current regimes, and if you think that’s a bad thing please try to change the regimes. Don’t attack companies following legal and business realities as they exist.