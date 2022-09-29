Sackboy: A Big Adventure arrives on PC next month

Sony is bringing another PlayStation exclusive to PC. Sackboy: A Big Adventure is set to release on PC on October 27th, according to a trailer that was posted early to Sony’s PlayStation Latin America YouTube account. Spotted by Nibel on Twitter, the trailer confirms the PC port of Sackboy: A Big Adventure will be full of improvements.

4K and 120fps support is listed, alongside support for ultrawide 21:9 aspect ratio monitors, Nvidia’s DLSS, and Variable Refresh Rate (VRR). These are the best improvements to Sackboy: A Big Adventure yet, following a resolution and visuals boost on the PS5 version.

Sackboy is the latest in a line of PlayStation games on PC

Sackboy: A Big Adventure is the latest in a growing line of PlayStation exclusive games on PC. Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered launched on PC last month, after Horizon Zero Dawn, Days Gone, and God of War appeared in recent years. Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection is also launching on PC on October 19th, with Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales arriving on PC at some point this fall.

Sony has been increasingly focused on PlayStation PC ports, and wants around half of its games to be on PC and mobile by 2025. Sony even started using a PlayStation PC label last year alongside acquiring a PC port developer.