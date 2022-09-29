Eero’s best mesh Wi-Fi routers are back down to their lowest prices

After a day full of product announcements, Amazon is getting back to cutting prices on its hardware — both new-ish and old-ish. Specifically, there are some great discounts happening once again on the company’s Eero lineup of smart mesh Wi-Fi routers. These prices match the ones that we saw back in early July just before the company launched Prime Day 2022. (Little did we know Amazon was planning another big sale that’s happening soon on October 11th and 12th).

If you want another chance to grab a single Eero Pro 6E for $120 off, you can get one for $179 through Eero or Amazon’s site. This is currently the company’s highest-end router that can blanket up to 2,000 square feet by itself. It also features two ethernet ports and, notably, a dedicated 6GHz band — in addition to 2.4GHz and 5GHz — that’ll let supported devices have their own channel for intensive high-bandwidth use cases. One such device that can hop aboard that 6GHz band is the new Amazon Fire TV Cube, announced yesterday, and the list of supported devices is growing. Do note, however, that my colleague Jennifer Pattison Tuohy ran into a couple issues with reliability and wireless backhaul speeds in her full review.

Eero Pro 6E tri-band router $ 179 $ 299 40 % off $ 179 Eero’s Pro 6E mesh router is the Amazon-owned company’s latest top-of-the-line model. It supports the 6GHz Wi-Fi band with speeds of up to 1.3Gbps and covers up to 2,000 square feet with one unit. Wired speeds can go up to 2.5Gbps.

$179.00 at Amazon$179.00 at Eero

Given that most devices still don’t support Wi-Fi 6E, it might be wise to consider the more affordable Eero Pro 6 that supports Wi-Fi 6, and this tri-band model has two 5GHz bands and one 2.4GHz band for devices to connect to. One of these currently costs $148, and like the Pro 6E, each has two ethernet ports and can cover up to 2,000 square feet of your home. Read our review.

Photo by Dan Seifert / The Verge

Speaking of Amazon, one of its announcements was that the Echo Studio smart speaker would be getting a free software update for better-sounding audio sometime in the near future (and that a white-colored Studio is coming soon). So, it might be the perfect time to get this bundle that includes an Echo Studio (normally $199.99 by itself) paired with an Echo Sub subwoofer for just $247.49. Note: this deal is only for Prime subscribers.

The Echo Studio debuted in 2019, and it’s known in the Echo family of devices for its high-end audio that can deliver music and double as a Dolby Atmos home theater speaker when paired to a Fire TV device. With the Echo Sub paired, it’ll round out the sound with some low-end bass. Read our review of the Echo Studio.

Amazon Echo Studio and Echo Sub bundle (Prime-exclusive deal) $ 247.49 $ 329.98 25 % off $ 247.49 The Echo Studio is a powerful speaker that can deliver 3D spatial audio from supported apps, including Amazon Music Unlimited. The Studio can be paired with all Fire TV Cube models, the Fire TV Stick 4K, and the Fire TV (third generation and up). $247.49 at Amazon

If you’re looking for a challenging game (and one that’s so good-looking it’ll immediately validate your PS5 purchase), check out the remake of Demon’s Souls. It’s included as a perk with the PlayStation Plus Extra subscription, but it’s also selling for just $34.99 in digital format directly through the PlayStation Store. That’s a great deal considering the amount of content packed into this game. It’s a modern remake of FromSoftware’s PS3 title that helped to put it on the map. It’s the precursor to games like Dark Souls, Bloodborne, and most recently, Elden Ring.

OnePlus is hosting a small discount on its Nord N20 5G midrange phone, with 5G support on T-Mobile, Google Fi, and other MVNOs like Mint Mobile, Metro by T-Mobile, and Simple Mobile. Normally $299.99, it’s down to $259.99, a deal that has been happening every week or so for the past couple of months. My colleague Allison Johnson calls the Nord N20 5G “OnePlus at its best.” Not only does it offer 5G cellular performance for a decent price but it also has other great specs, including a big 1080p OLED display, better-than-you-might-think performance, and fast wired charging. Read our review.

OnePlus Nord N20 5G $ 259.99 $ 300 13 % off $ 259.99 The N20 5G includes a 6.4-inch 1080p screen with a fast fingerprint sensor as well as fast wired charging with the included in-box charger. $259.99 at Amazon

Here are some bite-size deals

The OnePlus Buds Pro are $30 off their normal $149.99 price at Amazon. You can grab a set in black for $119.99 or in white for $119.13. If you’re on Android, you’ll be hard-pressed to find a more value-packed set of wireless buds for this price. Read our review.