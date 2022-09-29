Pikachu adds Ed Sheeran to his growing list of celebrity friends

Pikachu is the star of one of the biggest entertainment franchises around, and as such, he’s unsurprisingly friends with a lot of other celebrities. The electric rat includes the likes of Katy Perry and Post Malone among his inner circle, and now you can add Ed Sheeran to that list.

Sheeran just released his latest music video for the song “Celestial” — not to be confused with Celesteela — and it features notable pocket monsters like Squirtle, Charmander, and Pikachu just hanging out with Sheeran as he goes about his day... before he eventually transforms into a pokémon trainer. The pokémon are all rendered in an adorable cartoon style courtesy of Japanese artist Yu Nagaba.