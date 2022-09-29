Mythic Quest’s third season premieres in November

The third season of Mythic Quest, the Apple TV Plus show about a group of dysfunctional video game developers, will premiere on November 11th, Apple announced on Thursday. The company’s tweet didn’t share much about what to expect, but you can get an idea of what’s coming in the new season by watching the teaser trailer released in July.

Ian Grimm (played by show co-creator Rob McElhenney) and Poppy Li (Charlotte Nicdao) appear to have followed through on their plan to leave the show’s fictional game studio, and it seems as if they’ll be dabbling with the metaverse. I’m sure nothing will go wrong with that. That said, the trailer also features a few scenes with them back with the rest of the cast, so maybe they won’t be too far away from Mythic Quest (the game) after all.