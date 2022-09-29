The speech engine Speech Services by Google is being upgraded to improve clarity and make text-to-speech voices in Android apps sound more natural. You can hear the difference between the old voices and the updated voices for yourself through prerecorded snippets on the Android Developers Blog.

Frankly, while the voices do sound clearer, I’m skeptical about the claims it sounds more natural. It’s also still difficult to ascertain what the first sentence in these US English-language recordings actually says — is this my gun? Is this my god? Apparently it says “is this mic on?” but that was lost on me.

Old

New

All 421 voices in 67 languages within the system are getting a new voice model and synthesizer. The current default voice in “English-US” is changing to one built using “fresher speaker data,” which, alongside other updates, results in a recognizable improvement from the previous default voice. You can also listen to how the updated voices sound in languages such as “Spanish-US” and “Brazilian-Portuguese.”