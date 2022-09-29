Even Twitter is becoming TikTok

Twitter is joining the bandwagon of social media companies copying TikTok’s everlasting scroll of videos. In a blog post on Thursday, the company announced that it’s updating its video player to be “immersive” — tapping on it will make the video full screen, and if you scroll up, you’ll “start browsing more engaging video content.” The company is also adding a video carousel to its Explore tab, which will show you “some of the most popular videos being shared on Twitter.”

The company says its “immersive media viewer” will start to roll out in the iOS Twitter app over the next few days and that the videos on the Explore tab are “currently available to people in select countries” who are using iOS or Android. Both updates are coming to people using the app in English first.

The Explore tab will now have a section dedicated to videos. Image: Twitter