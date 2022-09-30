How to watch Tesla’s 2022 AI Day event

Tesla’s AI Day kicks off today, September 30th, at which Elon Musk has said he hopes to show off a working prototype of the company’s humanoid robot, Optimus. The event, which will be held at Tesla’s headquarters in Palo Alto, California, will be livestreamed for the public and is estimated to start at 5PM PT / 8PM ET — assuming the event begins around the same time as last year’s AI Day.

The company hasn’t yet shared details on tuning into the AI event, but it’ll likely be streamed on its YouTube account like the first Tesla AI Day. We don’t have a lot of details about what will be announced, but based on the invitation, we’re likely to hear about the “latest developments in artificial intelligence, including Full Self-Driving, Tesla Bot, Dojo, and more.”

Musk has also said he views AI Day as a recruiting tool as Tesla looks to expand its robotics division. The Tesla Bot is “the most important product development we’re doing this year,” he said recently, predicting that it will have “the potential to be more significant than the vehicle business over time.”

Tesla usually holds around two public events a year. This year, we got the Cyber Rodeo to celebrate the opening of the company’s Gigafactory in Texas, and now AI Day. Over the past few years, Tesla has been holding events not to unveil new products but to highlight certain technologies that the company views as crucial to its future development. In 2020, Tesla held its first Battery Day event, at which it discussed plans to drive down the cost of battery development with the goal of producing a $25,000 electric car.