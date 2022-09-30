Apple’s new M2-powered MacBook Air is cheaper than ever

If the deal on the 512GB M2-powered MacBook Air we featured earlier this week was too spendy for you, fret not, because Apple’s base model is currently even cheaper. Right now, Amazon and Best Buy are selling the model with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage for just $1,049 ($150 off), the laptop’s lowest price to date. Unlike Amazon, however, Best Buy is discounting all colors in case you’re not a fan of dark blue or gray.

True, it may take a while to perform some tasks given the storage on the base model is slower than that of the new 512GB M2-powered Air, but it’s still faster overall and should satisfy the average person’s needs. Plus, it significantly improves upon one of the things we disliked the most about the M1-powered Air: its awful 720p webcam. Instead, the newer model boasts a far superior 1080p camera.

However, if you do prefer something with faster and greater storage capacity, you’re in luck: the model equipped with 512GB of storage is still on sale for $1,349 in select colors at Amazon. Read our review.

M2 MacBook Air (256GB, 8GB of RAM) $ 1049 $ 1199 13 % off $ 1049 The redesigned MacBook Air is a thin, lightweight device powered by Apple’s latest chip. The M2 model also touts a 1080p webcam and a better display than its predecessor, while retaining features like long battery life and MagSafe charging. $1049.00 at Amazon$1049.00 at Best Buy

M2 MacBook Air (512GB, 8GB of RAM) $ 1349 $ 1499 10 % off $ 1349 The redesigned MacBook Air is a thin, lightweight device powered by Apple’s latest chip. The M2 model also touts a 1080p webcam and a better display than its predecessor, while retaining features like long battery life and MagSafe charging. $1349.00 at Amazon

Shifting away from laptops to 4K TVs, right now, you can buy Hisense’s new U7H Series TV in the 65-inch configuration for just $749.99 instead of $1,049.99 from Amazon and Best Buy — a new all-time low price. Through October 31st, Hisense is also throwing in a 100-day return guarantee when you register your TV within 14 days of purchase, so you can return it after giving it a whirl. If you decide to keep the TV, Hisense will give you $100 when you register your details here within 100 days of your purchase or delivery date. So, it’s as if you only paid $649.99 for the TV.

The TV sports a fast 120Hz refresh rate along with support for Dolby Vision HDR. You can also make voice requests thanks to support for Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant. Plus, it shouldn’t be too difficult to find something to stream after a long day given the TV uses the Google TV platform, which recommends shows and movies you may like to watch from your favorite streaming services.

Have you been eyeing Apple’s Watch Series 8 but don’t have $399 just lying around to spend? If all you’re looking for is a wearable that’ll help you monitor your health and fitness goals, the Apple Watch-esque Fitbit Sense is a cheaper alternative. Right now, Amazon is selling the first-gen fitness tracker in white for $174 instead of $299.95, which is nearly its lowest price to date. No other retailer is currently matching that price, although Walmart is selling the same model for $6 more if you don’t want to shop at Amazon.

Unfortunately, the last-gen Sense doesn’t have the physical buttons found on the Sense 2, nor does it offer the new continuous electrodermal activity (cEDA) sensor to better track your stress levels. Nevertheless, it’s a good tracker that can track your stress, albeit not continuously, throughout the day. It’s also great at tracking your sleeping habits and comes with an EKG, which is a feature that even our favorite tracker, the Fitbit Versa 3, lacks. Read our review.

Fitbit Sense $ 174 $ 299.95 42 % off $ 174 The Fitbit Sense includes FDA clearance and allows you to track your stress levels in addition to measuring your blood oxygen levels. The watch also includes Google Assistant support as well as built-in Alexa. $174.00 at Amazon$180.00 at Walmart

For those who prefer buying Apple’s official products over third-party alternatives, you may want to check out this MagSafe Battery Pack deal. Verizon is currently selling the magnetic power bank for $74.24 instead of $99.99, which matches its all-time low. The 1,460mAh battery can charge your iPhone with up to 15 watts of power when plugged into a 20-watt power brick and at 7.5-watts when wirelessly charging it (and you update the firmware). While that’s slow and it may not be able to fully charge newer iPhone models, the portable charger will top them up enough so that you won’t run out of battery while on the go. Plus, you can check its charging status on your iPhone — something unique to the MagSafe Battery Pack — or use it to wirelessly charge a pair of AirPods via MagSafe. Read our review.

Apple MagSafe Battery Pack $ 74.24 $ 99.99 26 % off $ 74.24 Apple’s compact MagSafe Battery Pack is the only option for magnetic wireless charging on the go that is integrated with iOS for visible charge levels. It does not pack enough juice to fully charge an iPhone 14, but it’s convenient for top-ups. $74.24 at Verizon